Dave Matter's Mizzou Chat: QB competition, NIL, SEC media days

Third-year coach believe he has his most talented team at Mizzou as the Tigers kick off SEC football media days in Atlanta.
Laurence Bowers, DeMarre Carroll treat Tiger fans to a day of nostalgia with charity basketball game at mizzou Arena.
From realignment to the scheduling debate, Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz and his SEC peers will face intriguing topics this week at SEC media days in Atlanta.
Tigers freshman quarterback Sam Horn goes unselected through first two days of MLB draft.
Arkansas is positioned for another strong fall after last year's breakthrough nine-win season.
Missouri basketball head coach Dennis Gates has landed his second recruit from the class of 2023.
A year after falling to Georgia in the national championship game, Saban's Crimson Tide are loaded again with, perhaps, the nation's two best players.
Former Oklahoma QB reunites with Shane Beamer, gets second chance at South Carolina.
Dave Matter recaps the second day of SEC football media days from Atlanta, where Alabama's Nick Saban kicked off the day, followed by coaches …
