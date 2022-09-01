Dave Matter's Mizzou football Week 1 prediction: Can LA Tech keep it close?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Bettors, beware of the Missouri Tigers, especially at home.

If you had a financial stake in the outcome of Mizzou games last year, there was one absolute: The Tigers didn’t come through as home favorites, at least against the spread. Eli Drinkwitz’s team went 0-4 ATS as home favorites last season, failing to cover the spread in wins over Central Michigan, SEMO and North Texas and in a loss to Tennessee. Yes, somehow, some way, Mizzou was between a 2- and 3-point favorite over the Volunteers — and then lost 62-24, the most points ever scored by a visiting team on Faurot Field.

But enough about the past. It’s time to make the first prediction for the 2022 Missouri football season. The Tigers once again find themselves as home heavies, a nearly three-touchdown favorite over Louisiana Tech of Conference USA.

Let’s break down the matchup and get to a prediction.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers

Game time, TV channel: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Betting line: Missouri by 19 ½

Mizzou hasn’t exactly dominated Group of Five teams under third-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. (Those are the FBS teams outside of the Power Five conferences, which applies here to Louisiana Tech from Conference USA.) Mizzou went 2-1 against G5 teams last year, beating Central Michigan (by 10) and North Texas (by 13) before losing to Army by a point in the Armed Forces Bowl. Much different sample size, but by comparison, the Tigers were more dominant in their wins over G5 teams under former coach Barry Odom, albeit with two losses, to Wyoming (2019) and Middle Tennessee State (2016). Otherwise, in the six wins, Mizzou outscored G5 opponents by an average of 36.3 points.

What does that tell us about Thursday? Not a whole lot.

Until last year, Louisiana Tech was a consistent winner among the G5 teams but hasn’t had much success against current Southeastern Conference teams, going 8-79-2 all-time against SEC programs. The Bulldogs have lost eight in a row to SEC foes since beating Ole Miss 27-7 in 2011. But three of those eight losses were nail-biters:

2021: Mississippi State 35, LA Tech 34

2016: Arkansas 21, LA Tech 20

2012: Texas A&M 59, LA Tech 57

In that last close call, Sonny Dyke’s Bulldogs nearly toppled Johnny Manziel and the Aggies in A&M’s debut SEC season — the same year LA Tech won nine games, beat Houston, Virginia and Illinois and peaked at No. 19 in the AP poll.

That said, just twice since 2005 has LA Tech won as a two-touchdown road underdog: 2014 at Louisiana-Lafayette and 2005 at Fresno State. Over that same time span, the Bulldogs are 10-11 against the spread as two-touchdown road underdogs against Power Five teams. In other words, this is a program more than capable of playing a P5 team closer than expected.

As for the matchup, Air Raid systems like Sonny Cumbie’s offense specialize in setting up 1-on-1 plays in space. Tackling will be especially important for the Tigers — and that was not their strength early last season. Pro Football Focus charged Mizzou’s defense with 29 missed tackles over the season’s first two games last year — then a whopping 25 missed tackles in the Tennessee game. The Vols aren’t a classic Air Raid offense, but they do emphasize tempo — and so does LA Tech. If the Tigers struggle with pace and tackling, the Bulldogs could make this a game.

Tackling is always a concern the first weeks of the season, especially with NCAA regulations on preseason practice drills.

“In the NFL, you have four preseason games, right?” Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “Well, in spring you might get a couple of days and then that's months ago. Then you get into fall camp and you get back to three days of actually live tackling. So when you break down how many times did Martez Manuel actually tackle somebody throughout all of fall camp, it might be four times. So from a full-speed standpoint, we work hard on drilling it at a lot of different angles, a lot of different situations, a lot of different techniques. But I think it just comes down to actually getting in there and having live shots. That's why you see the first week usually teams struggle a little bit and then they catch back up.”

Offensively, the Tigers are breaking in new playmakers at running back, receiver and tight end and a quarterback with just one full game of college experience in Brady Cook. Expect some bumps in the road. Maybe some three-and-outs or a turnover or two. It stands to reason this offense will get better over time but might not be at full capacity in Week 1 against a relatively unknown opponent. Drinkwitz is especially concerned with LA Tech’s third-down pressure package. Cook’s ability to read the defense before the snap and react accordingly could be the difference in a tight game.

“I think it's going to be important for me to understand just what they're doing pressure-wise and what their zone defense (is doing) behind (the pressure),” Cook said. “And as long as I'm confident in what they're doing and get a feel for what they're doing pre- snap, I think everything will work out for us. I'll be able to go through my reads and get some positive stuff.”

Matter’s pick: Style points are overrated in Week 1 when it’s all about newcomers, new starters and new systems. Mizzou can feel good about a victory Saturday without having to cover by three touchdowns. Expect a competitive game into the second half, but don’t put the Tigers on upset alert. Missouri 37, LA Tech 23