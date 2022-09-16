Dave Matter's Mizzou football Week 3 prediction: Tigers will wallop another FCS visitor

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The scheduling gods blessed the Missouri football team with the perfect cure for the a Manhattan hangover: a cold glass of FCS.

Fresh off their 40-12 thrashing at Kansas State, Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers (1-1) return home Saturday to host Abilene Christian (2-0), a team from the Football Championship Subdivision, the Division I level one notch below the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Tigers are 19-0 all-time against FCS opponents, most recently beating Southeast Missouri State 59-28 last year in Columbia.

Missouri Tigers (1-1) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., SEC Network-Plus

Betting line: Missouri by 34 ½

But is an upset possible? Heading into the weekend, six FCS teams had toppled FBS teams across college football this season, though none involving teams in the Power Five conferences. Last season, there were 12 FCS upsets of FBS teams with four Power Five teams on the losing end: Arizona, Florida State, Vanderbilt and Washington. Since its first game against an FCS team in 1998 — then known as Division I-AA — Mizzou has mostly clobbered every opponent from that level. The average score in the previous 19 games has been lopsided all toward the Tigers: Mizzou 51.2, FCS 11.3.

Mizzou has shut out four of those 19 opponents and held nine of the 19 to fewer than 10 points.

Only two of Mizzou’s 19 FCS opponents scored more than 20 points.

The Tigers have scored 50 points in 12 of the 19 games against the FCS.

Drinkwitz didn’t play against an FCS team in 2020 during the COVID-altered schedule. Last year’s SEMO game was out of hand by halftime, but after trailing 45-0, SEMO found traction against the Tigers’ second and third units in the second half.

In 2017, the Tigers had a tough time putting away Dave Steckel’s Missouri State Bears in a 72-43 shootout in Columbia.

Otherwise, MU’s FCS matchups have been total mismatches. Among the most lopsided outcomes:

2019: Mizzou 50, SEMO 0

2016: Mizzou 79, Delaware State 0

2012: Mizzou 62, Southeastern Louisiana 10

2011: Mizzou 69, Western Illinois 0

2001: Mizzou 40, Southwest Texas State 6 (Gary Pinkel’s first win at MU.)

Abilene Christian, led by first-year coach Keith Patterson, most recently Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator from 2019-21, brings a roster stocked with Power Five transfers, including 16 on the two-deep depth chart. Five offensive starters came from the Big 12 and SEC: quarterback Maverick McIvor (Texas Tech), receivers Tristan Golightly (Kansas) and Kendall Catalon (Arkansas), left tackle Reese Moore (Texas) and center Femi Sakiri (Texas). Two defensive starters transferred from the Big Ten: defensive end Jordan Paup (Nebraska) and safety Abner Dubar (Minnesota.)

Patterson and Drinkwitz overlapped for about six weeks on the staff at Arkansas State nearly a decade ago. Naturally, Drinkwitz hopes his team to take this game as seriously as any other on the schedule.

“There's no difference between the number one team in the country or this team,” he said. “There's only 12 guaranteed opportunities. That, for us, is our messaging. … There's really no other football besides this game Saturday, period, for us.”

The most interesting thing to watch Saturday is how Drinkwitz deploys the bench. If he plans to give freshman quarterback Sam Horn playing time this year, this figures to be the ideal game — if the Tigers seize a big lead. The same goes for freshman running back Tavorus Jones and perhaps defensive tackle Marquis Gracial (St. Charles High).

The Tigers will have a new look Saturday from the top down: MU is debuting a new gold helmet with the word TIGERS scripted across the side in white lettering. Teams typically wear white on the road, but Mizzou will wear white jerseys Saturday because Abilene Christian only has purple jerseys available — and its shade of purple is too similar to Mizzou’s black jerseys.

Matter’s pick: No score will absolve the Tigers of last week’s clunker at K-State or inspire hope they can recover in the SEC. But this one figures to be over sooner than later. Missouri 51, Abilene Christian 10