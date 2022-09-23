Dave Matter's Mizzou football Week 4 prediction: Can Tigers pull off upset at Auburn?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz made headlines last week when he paraphrased an old Bill Parcells quote. You know the one by now: “Losers assemble in small groups and complain, while winners assemble as a team and find ways to win.”

For Drinkwitz and his Tigers this week, how about turning to Parcells’ old defensive coordinator for advice. How can Mizzou beat Auburn on Saturday? Start with the Bill Belichick axiom: “Make them play left-handed.”

MU’s best chance to walk out of Jordan-Hare Stadium with a rare road victory could come down to forcing Auburn to do what comes uncomfortable. Throwing the football.

Which leads to this week’s prediction ….

Missouri Tigers (2-1) at Auburn Tigers (2-1)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ESPN

Betting line: Auburn by 7 ½

Two Auburn quarterbacks are out with shoulder injuries, including T.J. Finley, who has started all three games for the Tigers. That leaves coach Bryan Harsin with redshirt freshman Robby Ashford, an Oregon transfer who played more baseball at the Pac-12 school than football. He’s been on the field this season for just 74 snaps and is a far more dangerous runner than passer, completing just 51.7% of his attempts. Mizzou should blitz Ashford at its own peril: He’s more efficient against an extra pass rusher, averaging 11.4 yards per attempt vs. the blitz with his lone touchdown pass, per Pro Football Focus. But when defenses play coverage against Ashford without an extra pass-rusher, he’s averaged only 6.1 yards per pass with two interceptions and three sacks.

Mizzou’s best bet might be to load up its defense to bury Auburn’s running game at the line of scrimmage. Auburn has been far more vulnerable up the middle and, per PFF’s metrics, run much more successfully through the left side of the offensive line. Last week, Penn State overwhelmed Auburn’s blocking scheme, racking up 40 pressures on 62 snaps, with 25 coming from defensive linemen. All-SEC running back Tank Bigsby only touched the ball 11 times all day.

Missouri’s defense should have Auburn scouted well. MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker coached under Harsin at Arkansas State nearly a decade ago, but far more recently, Baker’s mentor, Manny Diaz, coordinated the Penn State defense that terrorized Auburn just last week.

“He presents a lot of challenges for the defense, but he's able to keep it very simple for his players,” Baker said. “It's something I've always thought was really creative, something I've always admired from afar. … They do a great job presenting the same play 1,000 different ways. You'll see the same play, but it’s always presented differently. It’s going to come down to us understanding concepts. They don't have a lot of tendencies, really any tendencies at all as far as formation equals this play.”

What about the spread trends? Mizzou is just 2-13 against the spread in its last 15 road games. The last time Mizzou won on the road as a 7-point underdog or more? Not since 2011 at Texas A&M. That’s pre-SEC for Mizzou — and that puts the Tigers’ losing streak as a road touchdown underdog at 17 straight games, including the last five under Drinkwitz.

On the other hand, Auburn is 1-7 in its last eight games against the spread, and since 2015, just 16-21-1 against the spread as a home favorite.

Matter’s pick: In Thursday's live chat at STLtoday.com, 69% of readers picked Auburn to cover the spread, with only 24% picking Mizzou to win outright. Another 7% picked MU to cover but lose.

If Mizzou can limit Auburn’s damage on the ground …

If Mizzou’s offensive line can rapidly improve …

If Mizzou can avoid penalties and costly turnovers …

If Mizzou can win the special teams matchups …

If Mizzou can overcome the crowd noise …

If all of that unfolds in MU’s favor, the Tigers can extinguish their road woes and end September at 3-1, better than most expected. But that’s a lot of ifs. Too many for now. Auburn 23, Missouri 14