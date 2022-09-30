Dave Matter's Mizzou football Week 5 prediction: Can Tigers keep it close against Georgia?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Does Missouri have a prayer?

The Tigers are anywhere from a 28- to 29-point underdog Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, the reigning national champion and the favorite to capture the championship again this year, currently at +175 at FanDuel.com.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC), set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium on SEC Network, didn’t demolish Kent State as expected last week, winning 39-22 but have trampled everyone else this month, outscoring Oregon, Samford and South Carolina by a combined 130-10. Georgia features two Heisman Trophy contenders in quarterback Stetson Bennett and tight end Brock Bowers and a two-deep depth chart stocked with 24 four- and five-star recruits. Georgia ranks fourth nationally in total offense and 11th in total defense. The Bulldog offense is lethal on third down, highly efficient in the red zone and has allowed only two sacks all season. If there’s a weakness it hasn’t surfaced.

An upset seems unfathomable. Mizzou (2-2, 0-1) has a much-improved defense but still struggles to sustain drives on offense. The Tigers lead the SEC in penalties, rank second in turnovers, allow the most tackles for loss and punt more times per game than any team in the conference. In two lopsided losses to Georgia, Eli Drinkwitz’s teams have averaged just 3.9 yards per play and scored only two touchdowns.

History is not on Mizzou’s side when it comes to mammoth upsets. Just three times in the last decade has an SEC team favored by 28 points or more lost outright: Arkansas (-29½) lost to Louisiana-Monroe 34-31 in 2012; Florida (-28) lost to Georgia Southern 26-20 in 2013; and Mississippi State (-28½) lost to South Alabama 21-20 in 2016.

But can the Tigers keep it close and competitive? This marks the 19th time Georgia has been favored by 28 points under Kirby Smart, now in his seventh year at UGA. The Bulldogs are undefeated in those games, but under Smart’s watch just 5-13 against the spread as four-touchdown favorites.

This marks the third straight season Mizzou has been a 28-point underdog. Both times the Tigers covered the spread: last year’s 43-6 loss at Georgia, where the Dawgs were a whopping 40-point favorite; and Drinkwitz’s first game as head coach, a 38-19 loss to Alabama, when the Tide were favored by 28½.

Dating back to the 1990s, Mizzou has covered six of the last seven times it was a 28-point underdog.

Interestingly, during Gary Pinkel’s entire 15-year run at Mizzou, the Tigers were never a 28-point underdog. Speaking of Pinkel, he’ll be honored on the field during the first quarter Saturday to commemorate his upcoming induction into the Nataional Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.

As for the Georgia-Mizzou series, it’s been all Bulldogs since Pinkel’s Tigers left Athens with a pivotal upset in 2013. UGA’s margin of victory during the current eight-game winning streak over Mizzou has ranged from one point (2016) and three points (2015) to 35 (2020) and 37 (2021). Unless Missouri’s defense forces takeaway after takeaway and the offensive line plays the game of its life, Saturday feels more like the latter.

Matter’s pick: The Tigers can’t afford their typical sloppy mistakes and discipline problems if they expect to keep this one remotely competitive. Beware of a Georgia special teams momentum swing. The Dawgs always seem to block a punt against Mizzou. Who covers Bowers? Can MU’s receivers get separation? Can the Tigers compete on the line of scrimmage? All signs point to more pain. Georgia 45, Missouri 10