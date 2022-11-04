Dave Matter's Mizzou, Kentucky football prediction: Tigers' resurgent defense is the difference

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s been an uneven season for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. In a Week 2 comeback victory at Florida, Stoops passed Bear Bryant to become UK’s career wins leader. The Wildcats climbed into the top 10 of The Associated Press poll for the first time in 15 years and looked poised to perhaps challenge Georgia at the top of the SEC East.

But injuries and lousy play along the offensive line have sabotaged a once-promising season, bottoming out with last week’s 44-6 loss at Tennessee. The Wildcats’ feeble offense committed more turnovers (three) than converted third downs (two). But here’s a message for Missouri: Overlook the wounded Cats at your own risk.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Kentucky by 1 ½

For the Tigers to beat Kentucky for just the second time since 2014, the resurgent defensive line has to exploit what should be a mismatch along the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats have allowed the most sacks (30) of any team in the Power Five conferences. Mizzou’s pass rush, starting with defensive ends Isaiah McGuire, Trajan Jeffcoat and D.J. Coleman, could have a monstrous day against UK’s pass protection. The Cats will try to pummel Mizzou with running back Chris Rodriguez, but on passing downs the Tigers can afford to leave their defensive backs in man coverage and attack the pocket with extra pass rushers. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker, fresh off signing a lucrative new contract, will cook up ways to pressure quarterback Will Levis, a projected first-round draft pick.

“They are as physical as any team we’ve played all year,” Baker said. “We’ve got to pack our hard hat and go to work on Saturday because I know they're going to be excited. They're coming off a tough loss. I know they're gonna look to rebound.”

For Mizzou’s offense, explosive plays won’t come easy against a Kentucky defense that relies on zone coverages to limit big chunks of yardage. The Tigers will have to march methodically, just like last week’s win at South Carolina. Possessions could be few and far between. Turnovers could be crushing. A key injury of note: Kentucky doesn’t expect to have standout middle linebacker DeAndre Square. Still, the Tigers should expect more resistance than they got from the Gamecocks.

“They've got incredible length on the perimeter,” Drinkwitz said. “They play an odd structure. They don't give up explosive plays. They know when to blitz but they don't live or die by the blitz. They're really big on the inside. Their three interior players eat up a lot of blocks.”

Matter’s pick: Kentucky makes you earn your yards and points, but in this evenly matched matchup, the difference-maker is Mizzou’s defensive front. The Tigers’ pass rush and depth along the D-line will be too much for UK to handle. Missouri 24, Kentucky 17