Dave Matter's Mizzou-New Mexico State football prediction: Can Tigers handle role of heavy favorite?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri football team finds itself in an unusual role Saturday: heavy favorite.

The Tigers, underdogs in seven of their first 10 games this year, have adopted the Southeastern Conference tradition of scheduling a nonconference patsy in the season’s penultimate weekend ahead of a rivalry showdown in the regular-season finale. For Mizzou (4-6), it’s a visit from New Mexico State (4-5), an independent program that’s lost 21 straight games to Power Five conference foes.

Mizzou is a 29.5-point favorite over the Aggies in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. matchup on ESPNU. It’s just the 10th time since joining the SEC in 2012 they’ve been a four-touchdown favorite over anybody. The Tigers are 9-0 in those games but just 5-4 against the spread. Twice under Drinkwitz the Tigers have failed to cover a similarly bloated spread: Last year against Southeast Missouri State, a 59-28 win with a point spread of 35; and this year’s 34-17 win over Abilene Christian, a game Mizzou was favored by 34.5 points.

Mizzou’s ability to trounce the Aggies figures to hinge on Drinkwitz’s offense. Saturday’s spread is more points than the Tigers have scored since the third week of the season. If quarterback Brady Cook and his playmakers can move the ball with ease, the cover should be manageable.

MU’s defense is looking to recover from last week’s 66-24 shellacking at Tennessee. NMSU looks like the perfect foil: The Aggies have one of the country’s worst offenses — just 287.4 yards per game — and in their last seven games against Power Five teams have averaged fewer than 7 points a game. Minnesota and Wisconsin held NMSU to one touchdown this year. Don't expect the Tigers to overlook their visitors from Las Cruces.

“A nameless, faceless opponent,” defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “I don't think it matters, especially the way we performed last week. I think our guys are hungry. … The logo doesn't matter.”

Matter's Pick: The Tigers have pitched one shutout in three seasons under Drinkwitz. Don’t be surprised if they come close to No. 2 come Saturday. But will the Tigers score with ease to cover the spread? Not this time. Missouri 31, New Mexico State 3