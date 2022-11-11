Dave Matter's Mizzou, Tennessee football prediction: Can the Tigers keep it close on Rocky Top?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Say this much for Missouri’s Southeastern Conference games: They keep you tuned in until the end. Seven of the Tigers’ eight SEC games have been decided by a touchdown or less. MU’s four losses were decided by 18 points total.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas don’t expect that trend to continue Saturday. Mizzou is a 20.5-point underdog at No. 5 Tennessee. Josh Heupel’s Volunteers have every incentive to score as many touchdowns as humanly possible? Why’s that? With three weeks left in the regular season, Tennessee sits at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. There’s plenty of time for the top four to shuffle around, but without a high-profile game left on the schedule — the Vols still play South Carolina and Vanderbilt — style points might be Heupel’s best play to crack the top four.

“There's nothing that we can control other than who we are, how we approach it and how we go play and compete,” Heupel said this week. “At the end of the day, it's about trying to find a way to be the best team on the field during the 60 minutes. That's all we are concerned about.”

Heupel’s not one to shill and lobby for poll positions, but his offense is more than capable of making some bold statements down the stretch. And while Missouri’s much-improved defense figures to give the Tigers a fighting chance at Neyland Stadium, at some point Eli Drinkwitz’s offense has to score points to win a game like this. Tennessee’s defense isn’t its strength, but the Vols have held seven of nine opponents to three touchdowns or fewer; the Tigers haven’t scored more than three touchdowns against a Power Five opponent since last November. Tennessee’s high-octane offense puts as much pressure on Mizzou’s offense as the defense.

“You can't turn the ball over against a team that scores so quickly,” Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook said. “You’ve got to be smart with your possessions.”

That was Mizzou’s path to victory at South Carolina two weeks ago, but the Vols are in another galaxy in terms of skill, scheme and crowd noise. Neyland Stadium will be packed close to capacity of 102,000. How does Cook and Mizzou’s mangled offensive line handle the conditions? Can they avoid the penalties and turnovers that have sabotaged SEC games this season? Will Mizzou’s defense reach a breaking point if the offense can’t keep pace?

And don’t forget the jabs Drinkwitz threw at Tennessee back this summer, when he poked fun at the Vols’ NCAA sanctions on Jim Rome’s show. “I thought you were going to introduce my record,” Drinkwitz said. “But with the latest allegations against Tennessee, let’s hold up on what my record is because I expect them to vacate some wins.”

Harmless summertime banter? The Vols and their legion of fans have long memories.

As for the final score, Mizzou’s defense has the depth and power up front to keep this competitive for a bit. It won’t come close to last year’s mismatch in Columbia, but the Vols will send off their seniors with a victory — just not a cover. Tennessee 38, Missouri 20