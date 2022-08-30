Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 1 predictions: Can Georgia survive vs. Oregon?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For one week of the college football season — OK, more like five days — Vanderbilt gets to rule the Southeastern Conference. It was a sluggish start for the Commodores late Saturday night at Hawai’i, but thanks to a 35-point onslaught in the third quarter, Vandy surged to first place in the SEC with a 63-10 Week 0 victory. Enjoy your time at the top, Dores!

Speaking of big wins, here’s where we remind you of last year’s strong record against the spread in our weekly college football picks segment. We hit a late-season skid during the bowls but finished the year 95-79 against the spread (ATS) and 128-46 picking games straight up. But now it’s a new season with a clean slate and the record goes back to 0-0. We’ll pick every SEC game against an FBS opponent — sorry, you scrappy FCS underdogs — but you’ll have to wait a few days for the Mizzou prediction closer to game day.

Thursday

Ball State at Tennessee Vols football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Tennessee by 34 ½

The Volunteers are in love with Josh Heupel’s offense and have the ideal gunslinger in quarterback Hendon Hooker. For once, Tennessee might be underrated in the preseason, just missing the AP Top 25. The Vols were 3-2 against the spread as home favorites last season and 3-2 ATS versus nonconference foes. That’s not terribly convincing they’ll rout their Mid-American Conference visitors, but one thing about Heupel’s offense: It usually explodes out of a cannon to start the season, especially against a weaker foe. Some of this is dictated by the caliber of the opponent, but over the last five seasons, his team has averaged nearly 56 points per game in Week 1.

Tennessee

2021: 38 (vs. Bowling Green)

UCF

2020: 49 (vs. Georgia Tech)

2019: 62 (vs. Florida A&M)

2018: 56 (vs. UConn)

Missouri

2017: 72 (vs. Missouri State)

Matter’s pick: Expect more Week 1 firepower in orange. Tennessee 55, Ball State 13

Saturday

No. 11 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs football prediction



Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., Atlanta, ABC

Betting line: Georgia by 17

It’s the Dan Lanning reunion game. The new Ducks head coach came to Eugene from Athens, where he ran Kirby Smart’s defense. That means Lanning knows what to expect from the UGA offense. Then again, the Georgia offense also knows what to expect from Lanning’s defense. Who has the advantage? UGA was 4-1 against the spread in neutral-site games last year and 8-0 ATS away from Athens. But don’t forget, the last time the Ducks played a superpower outside of conference play in the regular season, they stunned Ohio State last year in Columbus. Can they do it again in Athens?

Matter’s pick: Lanning’s D keeps it close … for a while. Georgia 34, Oregon 14

No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Arkansas by 6

This could be one of the best Week 1 matchups outside of the big boys. The Bearcats are out to prove they’re more than a one-year playoff wonder. Was Arkansas as good as its 9-4 record last fall? Third-year Hogs coach Sam Pittman is undefeated against nonconference foes, but Cincinnati is far from your typical SEC noncon patsy. They won’t be intimated what’s sure to be a raucous crowd at Razorback Stadium.

Matter’s pick: Hogs earn a hard-fought victory. Arkansas 27, Cincinnati 23

Troy University at No. 21 Ole Miss football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 3 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Ole Miss by 21 ½

Lane Kiffin hit the transfer portal hard and figures to have a team that’s playing better together in November than September. Still, the Rebels should have their way with the Trojans. Under Kiffin, Ole Miss has won nine straight at home, 5-3 ATS as home favorites and 5-1 ATS against non-conference opponents. Troy upset LSU and Nebraska in 2017 and 2018, respectively, but history won’t repeat itself in Oxford.

Matter’s pick: Running back Zachary Evans, a TCU transfer, might lead the SEC in rushing this season. He’ll have a big debut here. Ole Miss 44, Troy 14

No. 7 Utah at Florida Gators football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Utah by 3

I’ve got the Utes in the College Football Playoff, but that’s probably going to require a victory at The Swamp. Utah is a notoriously slow starter under Kyle Whittingham, but the Gators might need some time to find their footing under new coach Billy Napier. UF’s 32-game winning streak in home openers is in major jeopardy.

Matter’s pick: Gators will get better as the season builds. Utah 27, Florida 21

Miami-Ohio at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats football prediction

Game time, live stream: 6 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+

Betting line: Kentucky by 17

Hello, trap game! You don’t hear that much in Week 1, but the Wildcats head to Florida in Week 2 and sure would look silly if they stumble against the MAC East favorites and quarterback Brett Gabbert. The former state champ at CBC — and Blaine’s little brother — can make a name for himself with a strong showing on the big stage against the SEC heavies. UK has won eight straight against teams in the Group of Five by an average of 18 points. Miami has upset SEC teams in the past but not since beating Vandy in 2000.

Matter’s pick: Gabbert keeps it close for a half. Kentucky 38, Miami 20

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Alabama by 41 ½

Alabama doesn’t lose season openers — the Tide have won 20 straight — but can they overwhelm the Aggies by six touchdowns? That’s a lot of points, especially in Week 1. With a trip to Texas up next, Nick Saban might want to rest his starters for the second half. And don’t overlook Utah State coach Blake Anderson and his veteran QB Logan Bonner. They’ll find ways to stay within six TDs, barely. Utah State was 7-0 on the road last year and 4-0 ATS as road underdogs and 4-1 ATS in nonconference games.

Matter’s pick: The Aggies can’t win but they can absolutely cover. Alabama 48, Utah State 10

Memphis Tigers at Mississippi State football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Betting line: Mississippi State by 15 ½

The Bulldogs will want to avenge last year’s zany 31-29 loss at Memphis and should have the pieces on both sides of the ball to win comfortably. Then again, MSU is just 1-4 ATS as home favorites under Mike Leach. Four of Memphis’ six losses last year were by six points or less.

Matter’s pick: If Mississippi State ever makes noise under Leach, these games are must-wins. Mississippi State 37, Memphis 21

Georgia State at South Carolina Gamecocks football prediction

Game time, live stream: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+/ESPN+

Betting line: South Carolina by 12 ½

Call me bullish on the Gamecocks this season. The more I read and hear about their returning talent and Shane Beamer’s portal additions, the more I like their chances to push Kentucky and Tennessee for second place in the SEC East. An eight-win regular season isn’t out of the question, assuming of course they take care of Georgia State in Week 1. The Panthers gave Auburn a good fight last year and beat Tennessee in 2019.

Matter’s pick: Spencer Rattler Comeback Tour starts with a W. South Carolina 34, Georgia State 13

Sunday

Florida State vs. LSU football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., New Orleans, ABC

Betting line: LSU by 3 ½

The Brian Kelly era at LSU can kick off with a nice prime-time win over the Seminoles, but these are not your vintage Noles. FSU is coming off four straight losing seasons and could be headed back to the coaching market if things go poorly for Mike Norvell. (Keep your résumé handy, Coach Prime!) Kelly inherited a lot more talent than LSU’s recent records indicate and should have more than enough to win at the Super Dome.

Matter’s pick: Kelly won’t reveal his QB choice before kickoff, but it shouldn’t matter. LSU 31, Florida State 21