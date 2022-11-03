Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 10 predictions: Tennessee-Georgia could be a classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Free advice for college football fans this weekend: You can always rake those leaves on Sunday. That's because Saturday’s slate features two SEC showdowns with major playoff implications and a few more intriguing games around the league, starting with the Missouri-Kentucky kickoff before lunchtime.

As always, we’ll publish our Mizzou prediction on Friday. Until then, we tackle the rest of the SEC, including the two mammoth games in Athens and Baton Rouge. All rankings listed below are according to The Associated Press Top 25.

No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Georgia by 8 ½

Matter’s pick: It’s about time the SEC East gets to stage a heavyweight bout. We’ve seen plenty of SEC West showdowns with championship stakes over the years, but on this day, at least until the evening, the SEC East takes center stage. It’s Tennessee’s explosive megawatt offense against Georgia’s formidable defense. It’s Vols Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker against Georgia’s battle-scarred champion Stetson Bennett. Rocky Top vs. Between the Hedges. Smokey vs. Uga. Kirby vs. Heupel. Bring. It. On!

And here’s the quiet little secret about this massive game: The winner probably clinches a spot in the College Football Playoff. And the loser might be OK, too. Both teams have manageable stretches the rest of the regular season and with a victory Saturday could probably afford a loss in the SEC championship game and still make the playoff field. Saturday’s loser, provided it sweeps the rest of its games, can probably sneak into the SEC field as a one-loss SEC powerhouse.

That being said, this one has the makings of a classic matchup of strength vs. strength. Don’t overlook Georgia’s ability to score points multiple ways, by land or by air. Don’t overlook the progress Tennessee’s defense has made, especially rushing the passer. Also don’t overlook the loss of injured Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith, whose pass-rushing skills could be sorely missed. Sanford Stadium will be electric — but so is Tennessee’s offense. The Vols have the firepower to keep this close and even win outright as long as that defense holds its ground. Tennessee 31, Georgia 28

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC) at No. 15 LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Alabama by 13 ½

Matter’s pick: Alabama isn’t accustomed to taking a backseat when it comes to blockbuster games in the SEC, but that’s the case Saturday thanks to the action in Athens. Still, this could be every bit as entertaining. LSU remains a playoff contender — at least according to the folks on the playoff committee, who slotted the Tigers at No. 10 this week, ahead of four one-loss Power Five teams. Anyone who doubted Brian Kelly’s coaching chops looks silly now as the Tigers have improved immensely since the start of the season, especially on the offensive side, scoring 45 points each of the last two weeks. Tigers QB Jayden Daniels can open eyes of Heisman voters with a strong performance against the Tide.

Speaking of, Nick Saban’s team needs to clean up its act on the road. Alabama has averaged 14 penalties for 110 yards in its three road games, while the pass defense has been unusually vulnerable away from the comforts of home. Bryce Young has been brilliant, but he could use some help from his supporting cast.

This game shapes up as an elimination game for the playoff field. Alabama surely won’t play itself out of the mix before Thanksgiving, right? Correct. The Tide survives. Alabama 38, LSU 27

Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2, 2-3 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Betting line: Mississippi State by 12 ½

Matter’s pick: It’s the John Cohen Bowl. This week, Cohen left his post as Mississippi State’s athletics director to take the same job at Auburn — just days before the teams meet in Starkville. Can you say awkward? Meanwhile, Auburn finally fired Bryan Harsin and put former star running back Cadillac Williams in charge of the team the rest of the season. Interim head coaches have had initial success this season, from Georgia Tech to Wisconsin to Nebraska. Williams might get the Tigers fired up for a strong finish, but Mississippi State has too much on the line, plus a far more functional offense. Mississippi State 34, Auburn 17

South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5, 0-4 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: South Carolina by 6 ½

Matter’s pick: Is this the week Vanderbilt finally snaps three years of losing in the SEC? South Carolina looked lifeless on offense last week against Missouri and lost the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Vandy hasn’t been favored in an SEC game since 2018 and this marks the lowest point spread in an SEC game featuring the Commodores since that season. Vandy showed some growth against Mizzou two weeks ago and might show more at home — perhaps enough to snap the skid? Not yet. South Carolina 31, Vanderbilt 23

Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ESPN

Betting line: Texas A&M by 3 ½

Matter’s pick: Who would have guessed two months ago these teams would have just two conference wins between them when they met this week? The Aggies have turned their hapless offense over to freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. The Gators showed some pluck against Georgia but just dismissed one of their best defensive players, edge rusher Brenton Cox. This is a pivotal test for Florida QB Anthony Richardson. A road win against a credible SEC pass defense — the Aggies are 13th in the SEC in rush defense — has eluded Richardson so far this season. A Florida upset would inspire some hope for the future. With South Carolina and Florida State left to play, a loss makes a losing record in Billy Napier’s debut season a real possibility — and Florida rarely misses the postseason, just twice since 1990. But Texas A&M is the more desperate team. The Aggies simply can’t lose a third home game. Jimbo Fisher’s club needs to win three of four to salvage a .500 record. It says here the freshman QB gets it done. Texas A&M 27, Florida 23

No. 23 Liberty Flames (7-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 3 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Arkansas by 14 ½

Matter’s pick: Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, the early betting favorite to land the Auburn job, could find himself back in the SEC next season and would certainly boost his credentials with an upset at an SEC stadium. Liberty’s only loss came by a point at Wake Forest and, like Arkansas, the Flames throttled BYU. Arkansas seems to have steered its season off the shoulder and back into the fast lane but needs a victory Saturday before a brutal two-game stretch against LSU and Ole Miss. Freeze’s defense could keep this close, but it’ll be too much KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders for Liberty to pull the stunner. Arkansas 37, Liberty 27

