Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 11 predictions: Can LSU avoid a letdown at Arkansas?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Our weekly SEC predictions are sputtering to the finish line. When in doubt, go with the teams who are the best against the spread. This season, two stand out—and they just played each other last week. Georgia and Tennessee are both 7-2 ATS, just ahead of LSU, Kentucky and South Carolina all at 6-3. Three more are in the 5-4 club: Alabama, Florida and Missouri. Who’s got the worst record against the spread? Auburn and Texas A&M at 3-6.

As always, we’ll post our Mizzou prediction later on Friday. As for the rest of the SEC slate …

No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ESPN

Betting line: LSU by 3

Matter’s pick: A week after holding off Alabama in overtime, the Tigers can’t have a letdown game if they want to capture the SEC West and crash the College Football Playoff. Beware of the wounded Hogs. Arkansas is going to be feisty after that home loss to Liberty, and The Battle for the Golden Boot has been decided by a touchdown or less in three of the last four meetings. Barry Odom’s Arkansas defense has allowed 17 touchdown passes with just five interceptions and the Hogs are catching LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels coming off another dynamic game. This’ll be tight, but LSU simply has too much at stake and too much firepower. LSU 34, Arkansas 27

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-6, 0-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Kentucky by 17 ½

Matter’s pick: Vandy blew its chance to snap its three-year slog of SEC losses and won’t have a prayer against a rejuvenated Kentucky team. The Wildcats aren’t going to apologize for the best bad punt snap in team history that set up last week’s wacky and costly roughing the kicker penalty against Mizzou. Kentucky still struggled to move the ball, but Will Levis was good enough when it mattered most with three red-zone, third-down touchdown passes. He’ll look even better Saturday. Kentucky 37, Vanderbilt 10

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Alabama by 11 ½

Matter’s pick: It’s time to give up on the “Nick Saban can’t lose to his former assistants” narrative. Jimbo Fisher beat him last year. Kirby Smart, too. Steve Sarkisian damn near did it this season. Is it Lane Kiffin’s turn? The Tide are all but eliminated from the playoff picture despite having, arguably, the nation’s best offensive and defensive player on their roster. But something’s off about this year’s team. They’re undisciplined, unusually sluggish on offense and can’t take the ball away on defense. The Rebels have far more to play for with the playoffs still a possibility. Plus Kiffin’s team had a bye week to prepare and should greet the Tide with a bonkers atmosphere in Oxford. Is an upset possible? Why the heck not? Ole Miss 41, Alabama 38

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 3 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Florida by 8 ½

Matter’s pick: The Gators’ only SEC wins have come against Missouri and Texas A&M? Can they beat a team that’s been in the league longer than a decade? South Carolina had its get-right game last week against Vandy and, believe it or not, Spencer Rattler’s been far better on the road this fall. Now he gets to face a limited Florida team that’s still finding its way under first-year coach Billy Napier. The Gamecocks keep it close but can’t finish. Florida 27, South Carolina 24

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Georgia by 16 ½

Matter’s pick: The Bulldogs are on a mission and aren’t about to get knocked off by a team that needed overtime to beat Auburn. This is Georgia’s first true road game since escaping CoMo with the Mizzou win but before that game, UGA’s scoring margin in its last seven true SEC road games: 41, 24, 24, 62, 35, 29, 11. Can Mississippi State make this a game? Don’t count on it. Georgia 38, Mississippi State 17

Texas A&M Aggies (3-6, 1-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Auburn by 1 ½

Matter’s pick: Watching this game could be hazardous to your health, but give Auburn credit for finding some fight under interim coach Cadillac Williams, who coaches like he just snorted two cans of Red Bull before kickoff. He’ll get the most out of this team for up until the Iron Bowl and that will include a cathartic win over the Aggies. Auburn 20, Texas A&M 14

MATTER’S PICKS

Last week

Straight up: 2-2

Against the spread: 1-3

2022 season

Straight up: 47-14

Against the spread: 27-34