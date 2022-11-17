Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 12 predictions: Can Ole Miss recover at Arkansas?

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Welcome to the unofficial second bye week of SEC football season. Yes, all 14 teams are in action this weekend, but a few are hosting FCS or Group of Five teams in matchups we won’t waste our keystrokes on in this space. Missouri is one of six SEC teams slipping out of conference play this week, and as always, we’ll publish the Tigers’ game prediction on Friday. For now we’ll stick with the four SEC-SEC showdowns.

No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Ole Miss by 2½

Matter’s pick: Lane Kiffin sounds defeated. The Ole Miss coach put so much into beating Alabama last week, but now that the Rebels have been eliminated from the SEC race and the playoff picture, what’s left to play for? The Hogs are difficult to corral in their home pigpen. Just ask LSU. Arkansas still has just one victory over a ranked team in three years under Sam Pittman, and for all the progress the Razorbacks have made since his arrival, this year is a step backward on the scoreboard. But as long as K.J. Jefferson is back and remotely healthy, the Hogs have a puncher’s chance.

Here's the upside to an Ole Miss victory: It should set up tangible stakes for next week's Battle Line Rivalry. Arkansas would be 5-6. Mizzou should be 5-6. The winner goes bowling. Make it happen, Lane. Ole Miss 44, Arkansas 41

Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6, 1-5 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Florida by 14½

Matter’s pick: Vandy finally ended its 26-game SEC losing skid last week — at Kentucky no less — and now comes home to start another streak. The Commodores haven’t beaten SEC opponents in back-to-back weeks since 2018. Don’t expect them to start now. Florida has found its groove behind a powerful running game. Texas A&M and South Carolina can attest. The Gators have the SEC’s No. 2 rushing attack and lead the league with 6.1 yards per carry. Until Anthony Richardson becomes more polished throwing the ball — or whoever replaces him should he enter the 2023 NFL draft — this team’s identity is built around the running game. Vandy played with heart and guts last week but won’t have enough to slow UF’s late-season surge. Florida 31, Vanderbilt 17

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Georgia by 22½

Matter’s pick: Advice to Mark Stoops and super agent Jimmy Sexton: If you get a call from the 334 area code (Auburn) or 402 (Nebraska), go ahead and have a listen. It’s fair to wonder if Stoops has taken Kentucky as far as it can go. Yes, he’s the program’s career wins leader and just guided UK to a 10-win season, but in the current state of the SEC East — and whatever comes next when the league expands to 16 teams — Stoops might have missed his window to ever capture the division and win a championship. Are Kentucky fans getting restless with the program’s offensive relapse under Stoops’ watch? If so, maybe it’s time for the one of the league’s best coaches to try his act elsewhere. A month or two ago this looked like a potential land mine for Georgia. Not so much anymore. The Cats needed a wacky penalty to escape Mizzou with a victory then Vanderbilt blindsided Stoops’ club at home. UK has the defense to make the Bulldogs sweat for a while but not the offense to trade points with the nation’s No. 1 team. Georgia has won a dozen straight in the series, but UK has stayed within three touchdowns in the last four. Not this time. Georgia 37, Tennessee 10

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Tennessee by 21½

Matter’s pick: Here’s a prediction before the prediction: This game will end with Vols coach Josh Heupel apologizing to South Carolina’s Shane Beamer at the postgame handshake, much like what appeared to be a postgame apology last week when Heupel stepped on Mizzou’s throats for some window-dressing touchdowns in the final minutes of a 66-24 blowout. Here’s the difference between Saturday’s game and Mizzou-Tennessee: South Carolina doesn’t have the defense to keep it competitive for a half. And maybe not the offense either. The Gamecocks continue to lead the SEC in turnovers and there’s nothing the Vols could use more than extra possessions to light up the scoreboard. All is fair in love and College Football Playoff style points — and the Vols could use more to earn a spot at the four-team table. Tennessee 51, South Carolina 20

MATTER’S PICKS

Last week

Straight up: 5-2

Against the spread: 3-3-1

2022 season

Straight up: 52-16

Against the spread: 30-37-1