Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 13 predictions: Egg Bowl surprise in Oxford?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s Thanksgiving week, which means it's also Rivalry Week across college football. In the SEC, we’ve got the Egg Bowl, the Iron Bowl, the Palmetto Bowl, two Governor’s Cups, the Florida Cup and the Battle Line Rivalry. We’ll get to that last one in another story this week, but for now, let’s make some picks on the rest of the SEC slate.

Thursday

Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Ole Miss by 2 ½

Matter’s pick: The real intrigue here is Lane Kiffin’s future in Oxford. Already this week he’s trolled a Mississippi TV report that he’s leaving for Auburn, but would anyone be surprised if that’s where the Lane Train heads next? The Rebels seemed checked out last week at Arkansas. Do they have any gas left for their rival? Expect a big day from Will Rogers against a worn-down Ole Miss defense. We’re calling the upset here…and Lane leaves for Auburn by Monday. (And while we’re at it, if Kiffin does leave Oxford we’ve got two words for the Ole Miss job search: Dan Mullen. Mississippi State 37, Ole Miss 34

FRIDAY

Florida Gators (6-5) at No. 16 Florida State Seminoles (8-3)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., ABC

Betting line: Florida State by 9 ½

Matter’s pick: Just when it looked like Florida figured things out … a loss to Vanderbilt. Don’t need to overthink this one. Florida State is the better team on both sides of the ball and far more consistent. Florida State 27, Florida 17

SATURDAY

Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Alabama by 22 ½

Matter’s pick: Alabama isn’t completely eliminated from the playoff picture, but the Tide are realistically out of the playoff picture. That means this very well could be the final college game for Bama standouts like Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., two top-five draft prospects who could very well sit out a non-playoff bowl. They won’t go out quietly. Alabama 44, Auburn 14

No. 6 LSU Tigers (9-2, 5-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-7, 1-6 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: LSU by 9 ½

Matter’s pick: The last time Texas A&M won fewer than two conference games? Try 1970 in the Southwest Conference. LSU sometimes wins ugly, especially on the road, but you have to play really ugly to stumble against the Aggies. LSU 27, Texas A&M 13

No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Tennessee by 13 ½

Matter’s pick: The Vols are out of the playoff mix, down to their backup quarterback and facing a—dare we say?—red hot Vanderbilt team coming off wins over Kentucky and Florida. Tennessee’s too talented to let one loss turn into two, but the Commodores will keep this competitive. Tennessee 37, Vanderbilt 27

Louisville Cardinals (7-4) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-5)

Game time, TV channel: 2 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Kentucky by 2 ½

Matter’s pick: Mark Stoops has a fat new contract as Kentucky winds down a disappointing season. Louisville’s won five of six. Perfect time for UK to score a much-needed victory. Kentucky 17, Louisville 14

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6) at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ESPN

Betting line: Georgia by 36 ½

Matter’s pick: The last two times these rivals met — they didn’t play in 2020 — Georgia won by 45 and 45. Sounds about right. Georgia 44, Georgia Tech 3

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) at No. 7 Clemson Tigers (10-1)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ABC

Betting line: Clemson by 14 ½

Matter’s pick: Can South Carolina ruin another orange team’s season in back-to-back weeks? Probably not. But Beamer Ball 2.0 is alive and well in the Palmetto State. The Cocks keep it close. Clemson 31, South Carolina 24

MATTER’S PICKS

Last week

Straight up: 1-3

Against the spread: 1-3

2022 season

Straight up: 53-19

Against the spread: 31-40-1