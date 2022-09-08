Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 2 predictions: Eyes of Texas turn to Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Welcome to Week 2 of college football, which doesn’t appear to be as captivating as Week 1, which usually means we’re in for a wild weekend. So wild that a certain future SEC team can topple a current SEC team on the Forty Acres? Let’s not get too crazy here.

Time for some SEC predictions. As always, you’ll have to wait until Friday for the Mizzou game prediction.

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., FOX

Betting line: Alabama by 20 ½

Matter’s pick: Take the horns off the Texas helmets and this Big 12-SEC showdown —and a future SEC-SEC showdown — doesn’t capture as much attention considering UT has won just two of its last eight games and gone only 15-15 against Power Five teams since the start of the 2019 season. Hook em? Hook who exactly? Neither team was tested much in lopsided wins over Utah State and Louisiana-Monroe, but Alabama is accustomed to playing the favorite on the road: Alabama is 19-0 as a 20-point road favorite under Nick Saban and 12-7 against the spread in those games. Horns second-year coach Steve Sarkisian knows Alabama’s systems well having served as Saban’s offensive coordinator, but that doesn’t mean he’s got the players to do anything about it.

Matter’s pick: Home or away, Bamas has just too much talent for this to be close. Alabama 44, Texas 13

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ESPN

Betting line: Arkansas by 8 ½

The Razorbacks played their B-game last week and still beat and covered against a quality Cincinnati team. Barry Odom’s secondary was shaky, at best, and probably won’t have injured defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher on Saturday. South Carolina could capitalize through the air with new quarterback Spencer Rattler, but he’s coming off a shaky season debut, too.

Matter’s pick: K.J. Jefferson will be the best QB on the field and he’s surrounded by the better weapons. Arkansas 34, South Carolina 24

No. 23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Vanderbilt Commodores football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Wake Forest by 13 ½

Wake Forest expects to get quarterback Sam Hartman back from injury, which is tough news for the Commodores, even in Nashville. This could turn into a shootout between Hartman who threw for 39 touchdowns last year, and Vandy QB mike Wright, who’s already accounted for 10 TDs passing and rushing this season. A Vandy win would be its first in nonconference play against a Power Five opponent since beating Kansas State in 2017. Don’t count on it.

Matter’s pick: Jut too much firepower from the Demon Deacs. Wake Forest 48, Vanderbilt 28

Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Betting line: Texas A&M by 18 ½

Can App State put another scare into a Power Five team? The Mountaineers nearly toppled North Carolina in the craziest game of Week 1 while Texas A&M breezed past Sam Houston. App State faces a much better defense this week, but the Mountaineers have covered the last three times they’ve played at a Power Five stadium: at Miami (2021), at South Carolina (2019) and at North Carolina (2019) — with the last two outright victories under former coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Matter’s pick: No upset this time. Texas A&M 41, Appalachian State 21

No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., ABC

Betting line: Tennessee by 6 ½

Matter’s pick: This has the potential for great entertainment value. The Vols have rarely been road favorites outside of Nashville in recent years, but can they handle the weight of expectations against the defending ACC champions? Expect Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi to have a solid game plan for Josh Heupel’s hyper-paced spread attack — maybe enough to take down Tennessee two years in a row

Matter’s pick: The Vols get a statement victory on the road. Tennessee 31, Pittsburgh 24

No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 12 Florida Gators football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Florida by 4 ½

If Florida opens 2-0 with wins over Utah and Kentucky, start putting Billy Napier’s name on the SEC coach of the year trophy. More than likely, though, the Gators come down from their high of upsetting the Utes and settle into a four-quarter slugfest with Kentucky. With all the attention on QB Anthony Richardson and the reborn Gators, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops gets to play the underdog card with his team all week. Will it pay off with a victory?

Matter’s pick: These teams have split the last four meetings, but like last week, Florida finds a way. Florida 28, Kentucky 27

San Jose State Spartans at Auburn Tigers football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Betting line: Auburn by 23 ½

Auburn might not have the goods to challenge for the SEC West, but the Tigers are consistently good at home against Group of Five visitors, covering five of the last six.

Matter’s pick: Make it six of the last seven. Auburn 41, San Jose State 14

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona Wildcats football prediction

Game time, TV channel: 10 p.m., FS1

Betting line: Mississippi State by 11 ½

If you were still awake late Saturday, you saw Mississippi State have its way with usually competitive Memphis. But an underrated MSU defense controlled most of the game while Will Rogers connected with five different targets on touchdowns. You’ll have to stay up late again Saturday, but Mike Leach should have no trouble back in Pac-12 country.

Matter’s pick: Put Rogers down for 400 yards and five more TD passes. Mississippi State 44, Arizona 23

Last week’s predictions

Straight up: 8-2

Against the spread: 5-5