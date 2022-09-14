Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 3 predictions: Can Texas A&M save its season?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Slowly but surely the Southeastern Conference is dipping into conference play with two more league games this week plus a couple enticing matchups against the Big Ten and ACC. Our weekly picks have been floating around .500 against the spread and need a good run. Maybe this is the weekend.

As always, we’re not predicting games involving FCS teams. Sorry, Kentucky (Youngstown State) and Arkansas (Missouri State). But we’ll make an exception for Mizzou-Abilene Christian and post that prediction on Friday.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ESPN

Betting line: Georgia by 24 ½

It’s time to stop thinking of Georgia as a defensive juggernaut. The defending national champs still play elite defense, but they’ve become an offensive machine, too. UGA is No. 9 nationally in yards per play and No. 2 in passing yards per game. Only seven Power Five teams are attempting more passes per game than Georgia’s 40.

Which leads us to South Carolina’s defense: 13th in the SEC in points allowed, 12th in yards allowed. Opponents have gashed the Gamecocks on the ground — 247.5 yards allowed per game — while rarely putting the ball in the air. Georgia figures to exploit Shane Beamer’s defense either way.

Georgia has won seven of the last 10 meetings and six of the last seven, but the Dawgs are just 5-5 against the spread against the Gamecocks. That sure is a lot of points at home, right? This is only the third time this century South Carolina has been a home underdog by 24 points or more. The others …

2019: +27.5 vs. Clemson

Clemson won 38-3.

2019: +26.5 vs. Alabama

Alabama won 47-23.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s margin of victory in its last dozen wins over Power Five teams: 46, 15, 23, 45, 24, 37, 27, 17, 24, 37, 62, 27.

Matter’s pick: The Dawgs are going to eat — big. Georgia 41, South Carolina 13

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) at Georgia Tech (1-1)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., ABC

Betting line: Ole Miss by 15 ½

The Yellow Jackets appear to be marginally competent, but we’re still talking about one of the worst offensive teams in the Power Five. There’s no doubt Ole Miss can score, but Lane Kiffin has quietly built a strong defense in Oxford. Georgia Tech has failed to cover five straight games going back to last season and has covered at home in just one of its last eight games in Atlanta

Matter’s pick: Rebels roll over the ACC doormat. Ole Miss 34, Georgia Tech 13

No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) at Auburn Tigers (2-0)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Penn State by 3 ½

Both teams have quarterback questions. Auburn’s running game has been excellent. The passing attack? Not so much. Purdue and Ohio didn’t do much on the ground against the Nittany Lions. Is a whole lot of Tank Bigsby enough for Auburn to pull off the upset at home? Penn State went just 2-3 in Big Ten road games last year and have gone 13-12 against the spread as road favorites under coach James Franklin. Auburn has covered the spread just once in its last seven games. It’s not hard to imagine the Tigers winning at home, but Penn State has the more complete team.

Matter’s pick: Tough call on The Plains. Proceed with caution on this one. Penn State 24, Auburn 20

Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) at Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Betting line: Northern Illinois by 2 ½

You thought your team was having a rough start to the season? Vanderbilt, still a member of the vaunted SEC last time we checked, is an underdog against a Mid-American Conference team that just lost to Tulsa. The Commodores can move the ball, especially on the ground. But the defense — Clark Lea’s specialty — has been nonexistent so far. NIU is hardly a MAC powerhouse. The offense and defense have been middling in the conference through two weeks. Opponents have actually outgained the Huskies in total yards. Here’s a hunch the Dores get a much-needed road win, putting them halfway to bowl eligibility.

Matter’s pick: Upset of the week in DeKalb. Vanderbilt 33, NIU 28

UL-Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Game time, TV channel: 3 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Alabama by 49 ½

The Crimson Tide were unusually sloppy at Texas. Through two weeks, Bama is in the bottom half of the SEC in penalties, sacks allowed and turnover margin. Nick Saban’s defense has yet to force a takeaway. All of which means the Tide are surely going through a hellacious week of practice in Tuscaloosa. They’ll take out their frustrations on the Warhawks.

Matter’s pick: That’s a big number, but the Tide will roll all day. Alabama 55, UL-Monroe 3

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) at LSU Tigers (1-1)

Game time, TV channel: 5 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Mississippi State by 2 ½

Nobody’s talking about Mississippi State, probably because its wins over Memphis and Arizona ended closer to midnight on the East Coast. But Mike Leach has his most complete team in three seasons in Starkville. Will Rogers is slinging passes to a deep collection of playmakers. The defense has some teeth — and ranks among the SEC’s best on third down. LSU handled Southern last week but still has some big question marks. The Tigers have owned this series over the last two decades, winning 17 of the last 20 annual meetings. But MSU has covered its five games on the road.

Matter’s pick: Never count out the Tigers at Death Valley, but size these teams up and the Bulldogs are better. Mississippi State 27, LSU 24

Akron Zips (1-1) at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., SEC Network-Plus/ESPN-Plus

Betting line: Tennessee by 47 ½

Are the Vols due for a letdown after an emotional road victory at Pitt? Maybe so, but it shouldn’t matter against an Akron team without an offense under first-year coach Joe Moorhead. If Michigan State can outscore Akron 52-0, can the more explosive Vols do more damage?

Matter’s pick: That’s a whole lot of points. Josh Heupel should get his starters out in the fourth quarter to keep them fresh for Florida next week. Tennessee 52, Akron 10

South Florida Bulls (1-1) at No. 18 Florida Gators (1-1, 0-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Florida by 24 ½

Anthony Richardson was the Week 1 Heisman favorite. After Week 2, he’s the lowest-rated passer in the SEC. The Gators QB should bounce back against the worst defense in the American Athletic Conference.

Matter’s pick: Don’t expect a Florida hangover after that Kentucky loss. Gators chomp. Florida 38, USF 10

No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

Game time, TV channel: 8 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Texas A&M by 5 ½

We’ll have to wait all day for the SEC’s most interesting game. The Aggies, somehow favored against a good Hurricanes team, saw their playoff hopes dashed with a dismal showing against Appalachian State. Jimbo Fisher’s offense is MIA. Yes, the Aggies are home at Kyle Field, but they were home last week, too. They simply can’t score — and the path forward is ominous: Miami, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Alabama. A 1-5 start isn’t out of the question. A&M will have to outscore a more-than-functional Miami offense led by QB Tyler Van Dyke. Good luck with that.

Matter’s pick: Calling it now: The SEC’s most overrated team loses two straight at home for the first time since 2017. Miami 27, Texas A&M 20

Dave Matter's Picks

Last week

Straight up: 7-2

Against the spread: 5-4

2022 season

Straight up: 15-4

Against the spread: 10-9