Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 4 predictions: Tennessee's time to shine?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Other than a few SEC showdowns in Knoxville, Auburn and Jerry World in Arlington, Texas, it looks like Blowout Weekend across the rest of the league with six nonconference games featuring point spreads of 20 points or more. If you like big home favorites, this is your kind of Saturday. Listed point spreads are as of Wednesday afternoon at Fanduel.com.

As always, I’ll pick the Missouri game Friday at STLtoday.com. As of Wednesday, Auburn is favored by a 7 ½.

We'll start with three conference games ...

Conference games

No. 20 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Tennessee by 10 ½

Matter’s pick: This counts as a major SEC showdown considering ESPN’s “College GameDay” is coming to Knoxville for the first time since 2016. But Tennessee finds itself as a rare favorite against the rival Gators: Since the 2000 season, the Vols have been favored over Florida just six times and never by more than 5 ½ points. Tennessee is just 2-4 in those games and 1-5 against the spread. But that was then and this is now, and Tennessee now has one of the country’s most explosive offenses under second-year coach Josh Heupel and All-SEC candidate Hendon Hooker at quarterback. The Gators peaked in their Week 1 win over Utah and have since looked shaky in a loss to Kentucky and a near-upset against South Florida. The Gators will show some fight but don’t have the horsepower to trade blows with Heupel’s offensive juggernaut. Tennessee 42, Florida 20

No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Texas A&M by 1 ½

Matter’s pick: The Razorbacks survived a visit from Missouri State, while the Aggies scored a quality home win over Miami. Arkansas has the better offense, but there are concerns on defense. Barry Odom’s unit ranks last nationally in passing yards allowed per game at 352.7. Good news for the Hogs: A&M’s passing attack shouldn’t scare anyone, even after the switch to QB Max Johnson. Expect nothing less than a street fight between these old Southwest Conference rivals. Arkansas snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series last year. Make it two in a row. Arkansas 28, Texas A&M 24

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Alabama by 40 ½

Matter’s pick: The Commodores have found something in freshman quarterback A.J. Swann, who was dazzling in Vandy’s comeback win last week. But … he’s a freshman. And Nick Saban’s defense eats freshman quarterbacks for breakfast. The Tide will have to settle for supper in this case. Bama has played Vandy just three times since Saban took over the program. He’s won all three but the last two were bloodbaths: 34-0 in 2011, 59-0 in 2017. This time, Vandy pulls off the … cover. Alabama 45, Vanderbilt 7

Nonconference games

Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Mississippi State by 29 ½

Matter’s pick: Mississippi State is 2-0 all-time against teams from the Mid-American Conference but both wins were by a point. Don’t expect anything close this week. Bowling Green just beat Marshall, which just beat Notre Dame, but the Falcons are also two weeks removed from losing to Eastern Kentucky — and has an atrocious defense. Will Rogers and the Bulldogs get right with about 500 yards of offense and a comfortable win. Mississippi State 44, Bowling Green 13

Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., SECN+, ESPN+

Betting line: Georgia by 45 ½

Matter’s pick: Kent State alums Gary Pinkel and Nick Saban might want to hide their eyes this week. What do the KSU schedule makers have against promising young coach Sean Lewis? It’s not even October, and by Saturday afternoon the Golden Flashes will have played at Washington, at Oklahoma and at Georgia. Lewis deserves hazard pay! Georgia 49, Kent State 3

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1) at No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0)

Game time, TV channel: 3 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Ole Miss by 21 ½

Matter’s Pick: Did you know Tulsa owns the series 3-0? The U.S. Presidents at the time of those games: Hoover, FDR and LBJ. In other words, it’s been a minute since the Golden Hurricane and Rebels met on the same field. Tulsa can put up points but the defense is sketchy. Ole Miss hasn’t been tested but looks like one of the SEC’s most complete teams with a robust offense and stingy D. This is quietly a good SEC tune-up for Lane Kiffin’s defense. Ole Miss 37, Tulsa 14

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (3-0)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Betting line: Kentucky by 25 ½

Matter’s pick: NIU just blew a 14-point lead at home to Vanderbilt last week—and now face a far better SEC East team on the road. The Huskies have allowed the second-most touchdown passes in the country (11), which means play Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in your college fantasy football leagues this week. Here’s a name to know: UK freshman receiver Dane Key. He’s caught a TD in every game and averages nearly 18 yards per reception. Big day for Key at Kentucky on Saturday. Kentucky 34, NIU 13

New Mexico Lobos (2-1) at LSU Tigers (2-1)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SECN+, ESPN+

Betting line: LSU by 31 ½

Matter’s Pick: Here’s your weekly reminder that LSU is a play away from being unbeaten with quality wins over Florida State and Mississippi State. Of course, the Tigers dropped the former but still have bundles of talent and athleticism to make some noise in the SEC West. The Lobos haven’t come within 30 points of their last four Power Five opponents. Make it the last five. LSU 44, New Mexico 10

Charlotte (1-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Betting line: South Carolina by 22 ½

Matter’s pick: Finally, the Gamecocks catch a break in the schedule after back-to-back games against Arkansas and Georgia. Remember when Charlotte coach Will Healy was considered the next big thing in college coaching? He’s gone 8-14 the last three seasons with losses to William & Mary, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky (twice) and Florida Atlantic (thrice). He gets a cover this week. South Carolina 34, Charlotte 17

