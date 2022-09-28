Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 5 predictions: All eyes on Ole Miss-Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. — October is almost here, which means it’s time to fully dive into conference play across the SEC. A couple teams are on byes this week, while Florida and South Carolina will bully some FCS opponents — weather permitting in the path of Hurricane Ian — but we’ve got four compelling conference games to predict, plus a likely mismatch Saturday in Columbia. As always, we’ll make a prediction for the Missouri game on Friday. As for the rest …

No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ESPN

Betting line: Ole Miss by 6 ½

Matter’s pick: The Rebels have coasted through a soft September — and were fortunate to hold off Tulsa — and now host a surging Kentucky team that’s already been tested once on the road in SEC at Florida. The Wildcats appear more battle-tested, and Mark Stoops can play the underdog card as well as any coach in America. But he’s got some offensive line issues against an Ole Miss team that’s played relentless defense through the season’s first month. Running back Chris Rodriguez returns for Kentucky, but will that be enough against a Rebel defense that specializes in havoc plays behind the line of scrimmage? UK has covered five of its last seven games and seven of its last 10 in SEC play, but those O-line issues — SEC-high 16 sacks allowed — could loom large in Oxford.

One interesting thing of note coming out of Oxford this week: Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, sure to be high on other school's wish lists this offseason (Auburn????), expressed frustration with Ole Miss fans who leave the stadium at halftime to indulge in mid-game festivities at The Grove. "Regardless of what you come out to before the game or halftime, when you come out and run out of the tunnel and it looks like a high school game playing in a college stadium, you can't let that affect you," he said. "There's psychology to that. There's a home-field advantage for a reason. When it goes the other way, you kind of have that feeling like, oh, are we still really playing in a game here? The players have to fight that." Challenge issued, Rebels fans. Ole Miss 27, Kentucky 24

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Alabama by 17

Matter’s pick: Arkansas won’t roll over for the Tide, but this matchup doesn’t seem all that complicated. Alabama has scored the most points in the SEC West (193) and Arkansas has allowed the most points in the SEC West (104). If Alabama can pass protect against an Arkansas defense that leads the nation in sacks (20), Bryce Young and his fleet of playmakers should have their way with Barry Odom’s secondary. The Hogs have serious firepower in K.J. Jefferson and Rocket Sanders, but Alabama brings the stingiest defense in America (3.3 yards allowed per play) through four weeks. The Tide will roll but leave with a few bruises. Alabama 37, Arkansas 24

No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 3 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Mississippi State by 3 ½

Matter’s pick: The Aggie offense has perked up since the quarterback switch to Max Johnson, but Jimbo Fisher’s attack isn’t scaring anyone anytime soon, especially with receiver Anias Smith out for the year with an injury. These two teams are evenly matched on defense, but Mississippi State has the clear advantage on offense with Will Rogers at the wheel of Mike Leach’s Air Raid attack. MSU, going for two straight over A&M, has played its best football at home. Expect more of the same Saturday. Mississippi State 33, Texas A&M 27

LSU Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: LSU by 8 ½

Matter’s pick: Auburn coach Bryan Harsin survived another week on the job thanks to Mizzou’s Error(s) at Jordan Hare, but can he pull another magic act against LSU? The underdog has won this game four of the last five meetings, including back-to-back upset victories by Auburn. Three in a row won’t come easy for Auburn’s one-dimensional offense against an LSU defense that’s allowed just four touchdowns in the last three games. Auburn’s offensive line was overmatched against Missouri last week and expect similar problems when LSU comes to The Plains. This could spell curtains for the Harsin regime. LSU 31, Auburn 20

MATTER’S PICKS

Last week

Straight up: 9-1

Against the spread: 3-7

2022 season

Straight up: 32-7

Against the spread: 18-21