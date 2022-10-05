Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 6 predictions: Can Vols survive Death Valley?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The cupcakes have been devoured. It's time for real SEC football. One day, seven games, 14 teams. Finally, the first day of SEC-only action.

We've got predictions for six of those games here. As always, we'll predict the Mizzou game on Friday. As for the other six ...

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 25 LSU Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ESPN

Betting line: Tennessee by 2 ½

Matter’s pick: The Vols must be living right. They’ve got a huge road test at LSU — after a bye week, no less — but somehow draw an early kickoff at Tiger Stadium and not a game under the lights in Death Valley. LSU has won the last five meetings, but these two haven’t played since 2017 when Ed Orgeron’s Tigers beat interim Tennessee coach Brady Hoke’s Volunteers. You could say a lot’s happened since then.

These days the Vols have one of the nation’s best offenses under Josh Heupel, led by Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker at QB. LSU appears to have more competent coaching under Brian Kelly.

Tennessee, 3-1 against the spread this year, is an away favorite for just the fifth time in the last six years but the second time this season after covering at Pittsburgh by a point last month. LSU is a rare home underdog for just the 10th time in the last eight seasons.

Turnovers figure to be crucial: LSU leads the SEC in takeaways and turnover margin. Meanwhile, Tennessee is one of six teams in the country that’s yet to throw an interception. Can LSU’s defense pressure Hooker into rare turnovers?

Here’s another good thing about Heupel’s offense: It travels. In five games away from Knoxville last year, UT averaged more yards per play (7.3) than at home (6.0) and nearly as many points on the road (38) as at home (40). In 2020, Heupel’s offense at UCF was more explosive on the road (7.1 yards per play, 45.7 points) than at home (5.8, 37). Why? Who knows but it stands to reason the Vols won’t lose their offensive powers on the road Saturday. Tennessee 34, LSU 27

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Mississippi State by 8 ½

Matter’s pick: What’s happened to the Hogs? Opponents are torching Arkansas’ defense, now allowing an SEC-worst 6.4 yards per play. Even more alarming, Barry Odom’s defense has forced just one turnover over the last three games. His defensive system, with concepts borrowed from his days coaching under Matt Eberflus at Mizzou, has historically caused fits for Mike Leach’s offense. Two years ago, the Hogs forced four turnovers in an upset over Mississippi State. Last year, Arkansas gave up nearly 500 yards of offense but outlasted the Bulldogs by a field goal in Fayetteville. So far this year, Leach has his offense humming and playing especially well at home, where MSU averages 45 points per game. They won’t score that many Saturday but Odom just doesn’t have the secondary to survive. Mississippi State 37, Arkansas 28

Auburn Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Georgia by 29 ½

Matter’s pick: Is this the Bryan Harsin elimination game? Somehow the embattled second-year coach outlasted Auburn beat writer and former Post-Dispatch campus correspondent Bennett Durando, who’s leaving The Plains for a new job. But Harsin has made it longer than most expected. Here’s a hunch Auburn goes into its bye two weeks from now with an interim head coach following lopsided losses to Georgia and Ole Miss? But how lopsided Saturday? Georgia struggled to put away Kent State then needed about 55 minutes to wake up at Mizzou. Do the Dawgs get back to being the Dawgs this week? Auburn’s defense could keep this from turning into a blowout, but the Tigers’ one-dimensional offense might be lucky to score. Georgia 37, Auburn 10

No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 3 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Ole Miss by 18 ½

Matter’s pick: One of these days Vanderbilt will snap its SEC winless streak. This is not that week. The Rebels are marching toward a 7-0 start — maybe 9-0 if the defense is for real. Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 13

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2 SEC) at No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Kentucky by 10 ½

Matter’s pick: The Wildcats have won seven of the last eight meetings and covered the spread in eight of the last nine. But UK needs to clean up its issues along the O-line and need a reliable running game to complement Will Levis. The Gamecocks are winless in SEC road games under second-year coach Shane Beamer. That trend continues. Kentucky 34, South Carolina 20

Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 7 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Alabama by 23 ½

Matter’s pick: The Aggies haven’t held up their end of the bargain to stage the most anticipated game of the season. The Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban offseason verbal feud was the prelude to this SEC West heavyweight showdown, but A&M has already dropped a couple games, fallen out of the national rankings and rendered this prime-time matchup just another Alabama beatdown. With our without injured QB Bryce Young, the Tide will roll at home. Alabama 45, Texas A&M 17

MATTER’S PICKS

Last week

Straight up: 5-0

Against the spread: 2-3

2022 season

Straight up: 37-7

Against the spread: 20-24

