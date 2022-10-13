Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 7 predictions: It's Tennessee's time to dethrone King Saban

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The biggest football game in the Southeastern Conference — scratch that, the whole darn planet — is one of the conference’s oldest, most passionate rivalries. But you wouldn’t know that if you’re under the legal driving age. The last time Tennessee beat Alabama, the head coaches were Phil Fulmer and Mike Shula. The quarterbacks were Erik Ainge and John Parker Wilson. The year was 2006. Nick Saban was coaching the Miami Dolphins. Josh Heupel was a first-year assistant at Oklahoma. Hendon Hooker was 8 years old.

In other words, it’s been a minute. Let’s get to this week’s SEC predictions.

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Alabama by 7

Matter’s pick: When’s the last time the following sentence was true? The game of the week in college football comes to Rocky Top. The Vols have been waiting a loooooong time for this moment.

Tennessee is the hottest team in the league and playing like a College Football Playoff contender — and the organization firmly believes it hasn’t played its best game yet. Josh Heupel’s offense is as electric as ever. He’s got the Heisman Trophy favorite in quarterback Hendon Hooker, a fleet of game-breaking receivers and an improved defense with a potent pass rush. Whether or not Bama QB Bryce Young plays Saturday — he sat out last week’s white-knuckle win over Texas A&M with a shoulder injury — he’s unlikely to be 100% recovered. More important, and this sounds silly to ask, but does Nick Saban’s defense have the pieces and scheme to slow down the Heupel-Hendon Express? Alabama has allowed just three TD passes all season and yielded a miniscule 5.3 yards per pass. But the Tide haven’t played an offensive juggernaut like Tennessee. The Vols’ hellacious tempo could be a factor.

“If you have extended drives and you can't sub you worry about your players being able to continue to play at a high level when they get a little gassed,” Saban said Wednesday. “Secondly, when they go fast, you enhance the chances of making metal errors sometimes if your players aren't really focused on what they're seeing and what they're doing. Then sometimes because you’ve got to call things quickly, they may end up in an advantageous situation formationally or personnel-wise where the call you have doesn't match up very well against what they're doing.”

The Vols are doing things in Heupel’s second season few figured were possible, and snapping a 15-game losing streak to Alabama would soar to No. 1 on that list. Saban’s never lost to Tennessee as Bama’s head coach. That’s about to change. Brace yourself, Knoxville. It’s about to get wild. Tennessee 34, Alabama 28

Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., ESPN

Betting line: Ole Miss by 14 ½

Matter’s pick: At last check, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is still employed, but Auburn cancelled all player interviews this week. That’ll fix everything, right? This one comes down to one factor: Does Auburn still care? If so, Ole Miss will have to play at least its B game to win by a couple touchdowns. If Auburn has cashed it in, the Rebels should cruise without much resistance. Ole Miss could be 9-0 when it hosts Alabama in four weeks and surely Auburn won’t interfere with those plans. Ole Miss 38, Auburn 17

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3 SEC) at BYU Cougars (4-2)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Arkansas by 1 ½

Matter’s pick: The Hogs are making a rare midseason voyage to the Mountain Time Zone to play up-and-down BYU on its home field in Provo. What to make of the Cougars? They beat Big 12 champion Baylor last month but struggled against Oregon and last week couldn’t hold off Notre Dame. But here’s what we know about BYU: They have a competent passing offense — and those give Arkansas lots of trouble. The Hogs are happy to have quarterback K.J. Jefferson back this week, but unfortunately for Sam Pittman, the QB doesn’t play in the secondary. Four of Arkansas’ six opponents have thrown for at least 325 yards and averaged 8 yards per pass attempt. Expect a big day from BYU’s Jaren Hall. BYU 34, Arkansas 31

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3, 0-2 SEC) at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Georgia by 38 ½

Matter’s pick: Vanderbilt has shown signs of life on offense behind a core of young playmakers. Don’t expect that to last Saturday. On the other side of the ball, Vandy’s defense isn’t equipped to keep this game competitive. The Commodores allow 6.9 yards per play, which ranks No. 125 in the country and worse than every Power Five team except Colorado. Hello, Stetson Bennett. Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 7

LSU Tigers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Florida by 3

Matter’s pick: What to make of these two teams? They’re rather inconsistent from week to week. You’ve got two first-year coaches with new starting quarterbacks still developing in new systems. Anthony Richardson is the most dazzling average quarterback in the country, capable of brilliant highlights one quarter and three straight punt possessions the next. But the Gators showed some spunk in the second half Saturday against Mizzou, played physical, punishing defense and committed to the run on offense. That blueprint might not work as easily against LSU, but The Swamp factor is the difference. Florida 27, LSU 23

No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Mississippi State by 4 ½

Matter’s pick: It’s a battle of Wills. A foot injury sidelined Kentucky quarterback Will Levis last week against South Carolina — UK lost by 10 — but Wildcats coach Mark Stoops expects him back Saturday night. But can he stay upright? Kentucky has allowed 25 sacks in six games, third-most in the country behind only Colorado State and Akron. That’s already the most UK has allowed for a full season since 2018. Problems along the O-line don’t figure to improve with Levis returning with a sore foot. Mississippi State has found its groove behind Will Rogers, who leads the country in passing yards and the SEC with 22 touchdown passes. Kentucky still defends the pass as well as most teams in the league, but one team is cruising into this game while the other is hobbling. Go with the cruiser. Mississippi State 33, Kentucky 27

MATTER’S PICKS

Last week

Straight up: 5-2

Against the spread: 4-3

2022 season

Straight up: 42-9

Against the spread: 24-27