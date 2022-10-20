Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 8 predictions: Can Ole Miss stay unscathed?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s a big bye week across the SEC with five teams watching the action from home on Saturday: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky. Tennessee might as well be off Saturday because Josh Heupel’s team hosts UT-Martin, which goes down as genius scheduling considering Vol Nation is probably still nursing a hangover from last week’s win over Alabama. As always, we’ll predict the Missouri game on Friday. As for the rest …

No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) at LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: LSU by 1.5

Matter’s pick: This looks like an absolute toss-up. LSU played like a far more functional team in last week’s road victory over Florida. In any other conference without so many prolific quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels would be pushing for postseason honors, but more important for Brian Kelly, he’s developed into the steady dual-threat playmaker teams wanted when he entered the transfer portal — Mizzou included.

LSU has won seven of the last 10 meetings and five of the last six and swept the last six showdowns in Baton Rouge.

But this is not the same Ole Miss program of yesteryear. Lane Kiffin has assembled an offensive juggernaut that plays at a blistering pace and leans heavily on the run behind multiple tailbacks, plus nimble QB Jaxon Dart. Defensively, both teams have been solid all year, spectacular at times. Vegas favored Ole Miss when the lines first came out Sunday, but they’ve since flipped to LSU. Hmmmm. Interesting, right?

The Rebels are 2-0 against the spread away from Oxford, covering big numbers at both Georgia Tech and Vandy.

"Obviously this is a different animal than the first two places we played," Kiffin said this week. "No disrespect to those places but this will be a real atmosphere and crowd noise for our guys to go into. That's a lot of challenges of just staying focused and doing things really well. It'll be very challenging."

Yes, but as a rare underdog, the Rebels get it done again, keeping the dream alive for an Ole Miss-Tennessee SEC championship game in Atlanta. Ole Miss 27, LSU 24

No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Alabama by 21

Matter’s pick: Alabama doesn’t lose regular-season games very often, but when it happens, pity the next week’s opponent. Since the start of the 2011 season, Alabama has lost just six regular-season games ahead of the Iron Bowl, the annual regular-season finale against Auburn. The Tide is 6-0 in the game immediately following those losses with three of those wins coming against Mississippi State, including the last two in 2019 (38-7) and 2021 (49-9). As long as Bama can cut down on all the penalties, expect Nick Saban’s team to follow last week’s Tennessee loss with a cleaner showing at home.

What happened to Mike Leach’s offense last week? The Bulldogs scored just one offensive touchdown at Kentucky and moved the ball just 202 yards through the air.

Of note: Mississippi State will be playing with heavy hearts this week as the program mourns the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Surely it’s been a hellacious few days for the men in that program. If there’s ever a week for Saban to lay off the accelerator in the fourth quarter, this is it. Or, maybe the Bulldogs come out inspired and play the game of their lives. Alabama 48, Mississippi State 24

Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Texas A&M by 3

Matter’s pick: Is South Carolina figuring things out? The Gamecocks have won three straight games for the first time since 2017. Granted, two of the wins came against Charlotte and South Carolina State, but Beamer Ball 2.0 seems to be picking up steam in the Palmetto State.

But … Texas A&M has dominated this series since the two teams were paired as cross-division rivals with the Aggies winning all eight meetings, including the last three by 24, 45 and 30 points. Jimbo Fisher’s team played its best game of the year last time out, albeit in a loss to Alabama, but the Aggies might finally be creeping closer to their potential. Can they put together a complete game on the road? The Aggies have lost three in a row just once since joining the SEC — a midseason lull during the 2014 season — and should they lose again Saturday, it doesn’t get any easier next week at Ole Miss.

Neither of these two teams are great on offense. South Carolina is one of only three SEC teams with more interceptions than touchdown passes. One thing A&M does well is defend the pass, which doesn’t bode well for Spencer Rattler. Aggies are flawed but have enough to secure the road win. Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 20

MATTER’S PICKS

Last week

Straight up: 3-3

Against the spread: 2-4

2022 season

Straight up: 45-12

Against the spread: 26-31