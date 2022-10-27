Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 9 predictions: Can Kentucky play spoiler in Knoxville?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday, and this weekend’s Southeastern Conference slate figures to go a long way toward shaping the top of the rankings with two crucial Saturday games involving playoff contenders.

Undefeated Georgia and Tennessee are positioned to crack the top four - as long as they avoid upsets this weekend. Also, Ole Miss can make a case for a top-10 appearance with a road win Saturday.

As always, we’ll publish the Missouri game prediction online Friday and in Saturday’s print edition. The Tigers are 3 ½-point underdogs at South Carolina.

Here’s how we see the rest of the SEC schedule unfolding:

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m., ESPN

Betting line: Tennessee by 11 ½

Matter’s pick: Kentucky can wreck the SEC’s dream scenario of placing three teams in the College Football Playoff with an upset in Knoxville — not to mention kill the buzz for next week’s Tennessee-Georgia showdown. If anyone outside of UGA has the defense to slow down Hendon Hooker and the Vols’ vaunted offense, it should be Kentucky, just a few weeks removed from taking the air out of Mississippi State’s Air Raid attack. Georgia and Kentucky have the best pass defenses in the SEC. UK’s specialty is limiting opponents’ explosive plays — and nobody’s more explosive than Hooker in Josh Heupel’s passing machine. UT outlasted Kentucky 45-42 last year in Lexington, but this game's at Neyland Stadium, where the Vols feed off the energy of what should be another massive sea of orange.

How about this angle? Heupel was a rising star in college coaching at Oklahoma ... until Sooners coach Bob Stoops fired him in 2014. Kentucky's head coach? Of course that would be Bob's brother Mark.

If there's any lingering bad blood it hasn't spilled in this SEC matchup.

“You have to give him credit for what he’s done, the success that he had, the winning that he did both at UCF and at Tennessee," Mark Stoops said this week. "To some extent, no, it doesn’t surprise you, Josh has always been a winner, and the competitive person that he is, obviously he’s done a great job as a head coach at both places.”

Three of Tennessee’s wins this year have been decided by single digits. How about a fourth? Tennessee 31, Kentucky 23

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Arkansas by 3 ½

Matter’s pick: Auburn has owned this series lately, winning the last six meetings, but the Razorbacks certainly have more at stake as the Tigers limp toward the finish line. Arkansas showed some backbone on the road two weeks ago at BYU and got a bye week to prepare for this test at Auburn, where the Hogs haven’t won since 2012. Arkansas simply has too much firepower on offense, but more important, Auburn doesn’t have the passing game to expose the Razorbacks’ struggles on the back end. Arkansas 27, Auburn 23

Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

(Jacksonville, Florida)

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Betting line: Georgia by 22 ½

Matter’s pick: Seems like a big spread for a rivalry game, right? Yes, the Bulldogs are elite on both sides of the ball and have the pieces to control both lines of scrimmage. But what are the chances UGA is looking ahead to next week’s heavyweight bout against Tennessee?

Big test for the Anthony Richardson Experiment. The Gators quarterback is a roller coaster of a ride, up and down from quarter to quarter. Brilliant one moment, reckless with the ball the next. At his best he can keep Florida in the game for three-plus quarters. At his worst, he’ll turn the ball over multiple times to Kirby Smart’s defense.

This one screams backdoor cover. The Bulldogs will surge to a commanding lead, then take their paws off the gas in the fourth quarter and let Florida add a window-dressing touchdown to cover the spread. Georgia 34, Florida 17

No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Ole Miss by 1 ½

Matter’s pick: The Rebels are licking their wounds from last week’s second-half collapse at LSU, where Lane Kiffin’s club was outscored 28-0 in the second half. This figures to be another risky road test, though Texas A&M can barely function on offense these days. As the for the Aggies’ defense, Kiffin will have to match wits with his former coordinator, D.J. Durkin, hired away by the Aggies in the offseason. That prompted the quote of the week across the SEC. “We tried to keep him. We got out-bid,” Kiffin said. “Kind of common theme with that program.”

Rimshot! By Saturday night, the only laughs you’ll hear in College Station will come from the visiting team. Ole Miss 27, Texas A&M 21

MATTER’S PICKS

Last week

Straight up: 2-2

Against the spread: 1-3

2022 season

Straight up: 47-14

Against the spread: 27-34