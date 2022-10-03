Dave Matter's SEC Football Rewind: Are the Ole Miss Rebels a threat in the West?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A handful of teams have auditioned to earn their place as third-best in the Southeastern Conference behind superpowers Alabama and Georgia.

Texas A&M was the popular pick this offseason — until the games kicked off.

Arkansas stated its case early — then lost two in a row.

Kentucky gave it a shot — then forgot how to block on the offensive line.

Tennessee’s electric offense puts the Volunteers in the running.

How about Ole Miss? The Rebels are undefeated through the season’s first month and scored a convincing victory Saturday over Kentucky, leaning on its stout defense to hold off the Wildcats. That’s right: Lane Kiffin has a defense with some teeth. The Rebels got after Kentucky’s NFL draft darling Will Levis with three sacks, including the game-clinching strip sack by edge rusher Jared Ivey to spoil UK’s potential game-winning drive.

Through five games, Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC with 4.4 yards allowed per play, third in scoring defense (11.8 points per game) and trails only Arkansas with 16 sacks. Kiffin hasn’t recruited as many four- and five-star high school recruits as his peers at Alabama, Georgia and LSU, but he’s replenished his roster with a stockpile of imports from the transfer portal, including quarterback Jaxon Dart from USC, leading receiver Malik Heath (Mississippi State), tailback Zach Evans (TCU) and safety Ladarius Tennison (Auburn).

“I've always thought from the beginning that they would eventually be a special team that got better because they came together,” Kiffin said Saturday. “You've got a bunch of free agents at the end of the year, especially since one is the quarterback, too. I've said since the beginning to these guys that this is a very talented room. It's more talented than the last two years of what we've had. It doesn't even look like the same team. We're going to come together and do a lot of things.”

Don’t be surprised when Kiffin’s name emerges for other head-coaching jobs over the next couple months, including Auburn should the Tigers eventually cut ties with Bryan Harsin. Would Nebraska make a run? Kiffin was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, where his father Monte played and later coached.

Ole Miss made major news this weekend that could help keep Kiffin in Oxford: Ole Miss’ primary name, image and likeness collective is up and running, reorganized in recent months to catch up with the competition.

“In this second year of the NIL era, the Rebels were behind some of their SEC rivals in the compensation category, the coach says,” SI.com’s Ross Dellenger wrote Saturday. “It was somewhat of a messy situation. Donors were providing NIL while scattered over three-to-four different collectives, a disorganized and disparate attack to what is one of the most important aspects of recruiting these days.”

The Rebels are gaining ground. But how high did they climb in this week’s SEC Power Rankings? Closer and closer to the two established powers.

P-D SEC Power Rankings

1. Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

That sigh of relief you heard came from Tuscaloosa: Quarterback Bryce Young’s sprained shoulder doesn’t sound serious.

Last week: No. 2

Next up: vs. Texas A&M

2. Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

The Bulldogs played with their food for three quarters before finishing their meal at Mizzou.

Last week: No. 1

Next up: vs. Auburn

3. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

The Volunteers should be rested in time for a pivotal road test.

Last week: No. 3

Next up: at LSU

4. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC)

Kiffin’s Rebels should be 7-0 before back-to-back trips to Baton Rouge and College Station.

Last week: No. 5

Next up: at Vanderbilt

5. Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Tailback Chris Rodriguez is back, but the Cats still special teams, O-line issues to address.

Last week: No. 4

Next up: vs. South Carolina

6. LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

Shhhhh. Brian Kelly’s Tigers have quietly posted two solid division victories.

Last week: No. 8

Next up: vs. Tennessee

7. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

The Bulldogs ran for 144 yards on Texas A&M, their most in nearly two years. Who knew?

Last week: No. 9

Up next: vs. Arkansas

8. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC)

Only two Power Five defenses allow more yards per play than the Hogs’ 6.4. Concerns?

Last week: No. 7

Next up: at Mississippi State

9. Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Last week: No. 6

So much for a competitiev Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban grudge match. The toothless Aggies are 23.5-point underdogs.

Next up: at Alabama

10. Florida (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

Anthony Richardson threw for 240 yards on just eight completions against Eastern Washington.

Last week: No. 10

Up next: vs. Missouri

11. Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Last week: No. 11

The Tigers showed a pulse against LSU, strong enough to keep Bryan Harsin employed another week.

Up next: at Georgia

12. Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC)

Last week: No. 12

Mizzou was a quarter away from the biggest upset in team history. The Tigers still have some fight.

Up next: at Florida

13. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

OK, enough with picking on Charlotte, South Carolina State. Time for another real test.

Last week: No. 13

Up next: at Kentucky

14. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC)

We’re approaching the three-year anniversary of Vandy’s last SEC victory.

Last week: No. 14

Next up: vs. Ole Miss

P-D Game Balls

SEC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF WEEK

Alabama needed a lift when Young left the game and that’s when running back Jahmyr Gibbs delivered. The Georgia Tech transfer gashed Arkansas for 206 rushing yards, including runs of 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter. The SEC’s sixth-leading rusher is averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

Runners-up: Auburn discovered a passing attack as quarterback Robby Ashford threw for 337 yards and two TDs against LSU. … Against an Arkansas defense that led the nation in sacks Alabama left tackle Tyler Steen and right tackle J.C. Latham kept the pocket clean with zero pressures allowed.

SEC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mississippi State has got a defense and on Saturday cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was the start, intercepting two passes against Texas A&M including a touchdown return allowing only three passes on six targets for 15 yards.

Runners-up: Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner had 2.5 tackles for loss plus five pressures and four hurries against Arkansas. … Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies was all over the field against Georgia with 12 tackles and 2.5 for losses.

SEC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis redeemed himself with five field goals against Georgia, including a school record four of 40 yards or longer. Only three FBS kickers have more field goals than Mevis’ 10.

Runner-up: Kentucky return specialist Barion Brown totaled 164 yards on three kickoff returns against Ole Miss.

EXTRA POINTS

Former Mizzou Update

Expect to hear former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ name in the mix for head-coaching jobs, possibly at Colorado, his alma mater. Walters’ Illinois defense leads the country in fewest points allowed per game (8.4) and ranks fourth in yards allowed per game (3.1). If not Colorado, a Group of Five school could come calling once openings emerge. … Through five games, Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker Jr. and wide receiver J.J. Hester have combined for five catches for 41 yards. … LSU’s Mekhi Wingo has 18 tackles, leading all LSU D-linemen. … Indiana’s Connor Bazelak is third in the Big Ten with 1,394 passing yards but tied for second with five interceptions. He’s 14th among Big Ten starters in passer rating at 107.1.

SEC uniform of the week: South Carolina went fresh and clean with a throwback helmet featuring a garnet C.

SEC sound bite of the week: “As soon as the season’s over, or even in an off week, go elope.” - Mississippi State’s Mike Leach wedding advice to SEC Network’s Alyssa Lang

SEC lede of the week: “Texas A&M on Saturday served up another prime example of why coach Jimbo Fisher’s primary offseason duty should be recruiting... a play-caller on offense to take his place in that role.” – newly named FWAA beat writer of the year Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle

SEC field goal celebration of the week: Mizzou’s Mevis