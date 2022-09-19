Dave Matter's SEC Football Rewind: Arkansas fortunate to survive Bear attack

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Vanderbilt is 3-1 for the first time in five years. Georgia has annihilated everything in its path, outscoring three opponents 130-10. Louisiana State is one play away from being unbeaten. Ole Miss has played defense every bit as well as Georgia and Alabama.

But we kick off this week’s SEC Rewind with the Bobby Bowl.

Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday night, the Razorbacks were driving their season into a ditch as an FCS visitor controlled the game for more than three quarters of action. And not just any FCS team. These were the Missouri State Bears, led by a man Fayetteville knows well: former disgraced Hogs coach Bobby Petrino, ousted from the Arkansas program more than a decade ago.

Petrino has since rejuvenated his career in Springfield, albeit at the FCS level, and had his former team on the ropes Saturday.

“Can you imagine walking in here and getting beat tonight?" Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told reporters after his team’s 38-27 comeback victory. “I would say, ‘You want to trade me spots?’ Nobody wants to be up here losing a game that you're supposed to win. I’m so glad we won.”

Can you say Sigh Pig Sooie?

The sleepy Hogs fell behind 17-0 and trailed Missouri State all night until Bryce Stephens’ 82-yard punt return touchdown with nine minutes left in the game. Arkansas rallied with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to avoid the SEC’s first loss to an FCS team this season. At times the Razorbacks look like Alabama’s top challenger in the SEC West, but did Petrino expose weaknesses in Pittman’s team? Or did the Hogs just overlook their FCS foe? Either way, Arkansas lived to tell about the near-disaster.

“I don’t know if their team was better than us today because we beat them,” Pittman said. “But (Petrino) was better than me today.”

On the flip side, is this the kind of performance that puts Petrino on Power Five coaching candidate lists around the country? There's an opening at Nebraska. Arizona State, too. Maybe Auburn sooner than later. Petrino's got his team thriving at the FCS level and, for one night, punched above its weight at Arkansas.

“I think the No. 1 lesson that football teaches players is how to be tough, how to overcome obstacles, how to overcome setbacks, how to take a hit and not blink and come back," Petrino said. "It’s gonna pay off for them."

That leads us to our weekly SEC Power Rankings and player superlatives.

P-D SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

The Bulldogs scattered, smothered and covered South Carolina with ease.

Last week: No. 1

Next up: vs. Kent State

2. Alabama (3-0)

Louisiana-Monroe paid the price for Alabama’s sloppy win at Texas.

Last week: No. 2

Next up: vs. Vanderbilt

3. Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

Cause for concern? UK is last in the SEC with 2.2 rushing yards per game.

Last week: No. 3

Next up: vs. Northern Illinois

4. Tennessee (3-0)

If the defense holds up, the Vols are for real. They’re No. 3 nationally in total offense, No. 4 in scoring.

Last week: No. 5

Next up: vs. Florida

5. Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

The Hogs survived the Missouri State scare. Much bigger test this week.

Last week: No. 4

Next up: vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

6. Ole Miss (3-0)

Rebel opponents have only scored 13 points through three games.

Last week: No. 6

Next up: vs. Tulsa

7. LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC)

More Jayden Daniels’ fourth-quarter magic earned Brian Kelly his first SEC victory.

Last week: No. 9

Next up: vs. New Mexico

8. Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC)

USF had Florida down for the count. Gators can’t afford a slow start this week in Knoxville.

Last week: No. 7

Next up: at Tennessee

9. Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1 SEC)

LSU held Mike Leach’s offense under 300 yards and one field goal over its final seven possessions.

Last week: No. 8

Next up: vs. Bowling Green

10. Texas A&M (2-1)

Quality win for the Aggies over Miami, but offensive concerns linger in College Station.

Last week: No. 12

Next up: vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

11. Auburn (2-1)

The Bryan Harsin Watch is on. His Tigers could barely function offensively against Penn State.

Last week: No. 10

Next up: vs. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt (3-1)

Vandy turned to freshman QB A.J. Swann, who led a second-half comeback at Northern Illinois.

Last week: No. 14

Next up: at Alabama

13. Missouri (2-1)

The Tigers hardly put away Abilene Christian — and now they’re missing tackles and field goals.

Last week: No. 13

Next up: at Auburn

14. South Carolina (1-2, 0-2 SEC)

Beamer Ball is off to a sluggish start. The Gamecocks rank 99th with 5.1 yards per play.

Last week: No. 11

Next up: vs. Charlotte

P-D Game Balls

Offensive Player of the Week

Are we sure Georgia tight end Brock Bowers isn’t the long-lost Gronkowski brother? The man-child caught five passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns at South Carolina and scored a rushing TD on a reverse.

Runners-up: Ole Miss running back Zach Evans wrecked Georgia Tech for 134 yards, two TDs. …Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard grabbed 10 passes for 171 yards and two scores in the Dores’ road win.

Defensive Player of the Week

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (12 tackles, 2.5 sacks) played a major role in the Hogs’ second-half revival against Missouri State and buried the Bears late with clutch stops.

Runner-up: LSU safety Jay Ward notched 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception and breakup against Mississippi State. … Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. returned an interception for a touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe.

EXTRA POINTS

Former Mizzou Watch: Indiana QB Connor Bazelak threw for 364 yards and lifted the Hoosiers to 3-0 but needed overtime to beat Western Kentucky. … QB Taylor Powell got the start in Eastern Michigan’s upset at Arizona State but left in the first half with a shoulder injury. … Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott Jr., the No. 2 passer in FCS, threw for three more TDs in a victory over Prairie View A&M.

SEC uniform of the week: Vanderbilt looked and played crisp in its all whites and gold V helmet.

Quote of the week: “It hit me all of a sudden. I ate a lot of grapes. Maybe I had a bad grape.” – Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, who vomited on the field after throwing a touchdown pass

Sound bite of the week: “Hell no. What kind of question is that, Phil? We’re 1-2. We’ve got a bunch of fighters in that room. Give up? That’s not part of this football program. Get outta here.” – South Carolina coach Shane Beamer to local media personality Phil Kornblut, who asked if the Gamecocks gave up against Georgia

Best media line of the week: “Auburn trailed Penn State 14-6 at halftime, but presumably the only halftime adjustments Harsin managed were fixing his hair in the mirror and maybe ripping out a few arm curls for the cameras. Honestly, has there ever been a bigger imposter of a coach in SEC history? Harsin is the McDowell’s of fast food. Harsin in the SEC is Brad Pitt’s character in 'Inglourious Basterds' trying to speak Italian.” — Joseph Goodman, AL.com

Good stat of the week: Five SEC teams are allowing fewer than 10 points per game, led by Georgia (3.3) and Ole Miss (4.3)

Bad stat of the week: Missouri has allowed 26 tackles for loss, most among all Power Five teams.

Highlight of the week: Vandy’s Swann pulled a magic act in the pocket at Northern Illinois.