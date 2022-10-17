Dave Matter's SEC Football Rewind: Doubt Tennessee's Josh Heupel at your own risk

COLUMBIA, Mo. — He runs a gimmicky high school offense that can’t work against elite college defenses.

He doesn’t have the charisma to appease the media and demanding fan base.

He can’t recruit.

All of those things and more were said about Josh Heupel when he became Tennessee’s head football coach in late January 2021.

Missouri fans had opinions, too. Heupel was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator in 2016-17 before leaving for the head-coaching job at UCF. He helped develop Drew Lock into a record-breaking passer and built a broken Tigers’ offense into the SEC leader in total offense by 2017.

Still, Heupel had his doubters when he came to Knoxville. The following are verbatim tweet replies to my account from the last couple years.

“Heupel runs up the yards/score against lessor teams but gets beat by everybody else. He's not gonna suddenly be different than his history.”

“All fun and games until they run into a good defense”

“Only reason he has a P5 job is (because) of Drew Lock”

“Heupel isn't an SEC coach. He's gonna capitalize on this opportunity to look good and I don't blame him.”

“You can bring up his yards per game but he’s really not that good. As a mizzou fan I am very happy to see him at Tennessee.”

Aged well, these did not.

After the most entertaining SEC game of the season on Saturday, Heupel got the last laugh on his skeptics — through all the smoke from his victory cigar. Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers outlasted Alabama with a cathartic 52-49 shootout victory, snapping a 15-game losing streak to their hated rival. More important for the here and now, the win validated Heupel’s rocket-fueled offense against an elite SEC defense and vaulted the Vols into the College Football Playoff discussion. Tennessee still plays at Georgia on Nov. 5, but if the Vols can hang 52 points and move the ball 567 yards on Alabama, there’s no reason they can’t put a scare into the defending national champions.

The Vols’ resiliency was especially impressive Saturday. Alabama took the lead on a defensive touchdown return midway through the fourth quarter, but the Vols never buckled and responded with two scoring drives to finish the game.

“The growth inside of our program from the time we got here, the ability to be resilient … it was not pretty in the second half (and) there were a lot of things that we did not do at the level that we are capable of,” Heupel said Saturday. “But the kids continued to reset and go play and believe and ultimately find a way when it ticks zero to be on the right side of the scoreboard. Really proud of them and really excited to be able to celebrate with everybody tonight.”

Heupel and quarterback Hendon Hooker are getting all the attention, but the Tennessee offensive line, led by position coach Glen Elarbee and analyst Alec Abeln — a former St. Louis U. High and Mizzou O-lineman — deserve a huge share of credit for Tennessee’s offensive success. The Vols ran 83 plays and allowed just two tackles for loss against Alabama’s lethal pass rush. All-American outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. played 67 snaps and finished with three tackles and a season-low one pressure — nine fewer than he had against Texas A&M a week earlier.

Elarbee followed Heupel from Mizzou to UCF and then to Tennessee. For the season, his O-line has allowed just 19 tackle for loss, tied with Ohio State for fewest in the nation.

“That offensive line,” Heupel said, “is where it starts for us.”

P-D SEC Power Rankings

1. Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

Are the Vols better than Georgia? Maybe not. But the résumé is better this season.

Last week: No. 3

Next up: vs. UT-Martin

2. Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

Since the Missouri game: Dawgs 97, Opponents 10.

Last week: No. 2

Next up: bye

3. Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC)

Be careful counting out count out Nick Saban and Bryce Young.

Last week: No. 1

Next up: vs. Mississippi State

4. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC)

The Rebels busted out three 100-yard rushers against Auburn.

Last week: No. 4

Next up: at LSU

5. LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC)

That’s an impressive win at The Swamp for Brian Kelly and QB Jayden Daniels.

Last week: No. 6

Next up: vs. Ole Miss

6. Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

What happened to the Bulldog offense at Kentucky? Just one offensive touchdown on eight possessions.

Last week: No. 5

Up next: at Alabama

7. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

Don’t sleep on the Wildcats just yet. They can still spoil Tennessee’s dream season.

Last week: No. 10

Next up: bye

8. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC)

Last week: No. 7

The Aggies face a manageable stretch in the second half.

Next up: at South Carolina

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

The Hogs got a much-needed win at BYU behind an offensive explosion.

Last week: No. 8

Next up: bye

10. South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

What can Shane Beamer cook up for the second half of Year 2?

Last week: No. 9

Up next: vs. Texas A&M

11. Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

Anthony Richardson deserves a better defense. Gators look destined for 6-6.

Last week: No. 11

Up next: bye

12. Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Last week: No. 12

Does Bryan Harsin survive the bye week?

Up next: bye

13. Missouri (2-4, 0-3 SEC)

Last week: No. 13

Do the Tigers make any major personnel changes out of the bye?

Up next: vs. Vanderbilt

14. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3)

Vandy’s made some progress, but four Power Five opponents have outscored the Dores by 151 points.

Last week: No. 14

Next up: at Missouri

P-D Game Balls

OFFENSIVE PLAYER(s) OF WEEK

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jalin Hyatt were a magical duo, connecting six times for 207 yards and five touchdowns. Hooker, who threw for 385 yards, is keeping pace with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in the Heisman race.

Runners-up: Alabama QB Bryce Young threw for 455 yards and two scores. … Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson shredded BYU for 367 yards and five TDs. … LSU QB Jaylen Daniels threw for 349 yards and three TDs and ran for three more scores at Florida.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

It wasn’t a great weekend for defense across the SEC, but Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo was superb against Vandy, allowing just one completion for minus-1 yards on six targets plus three tackles, a tackle for loss and two breakups in the shutout.

Runners-up: Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes intercepted his fifth pass of the season and returned it for a TD. … Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square had 11 tackles and the rare interception of Mississippi State’s Will Rogers.

EXTRA POINTS

SEC uniform of the week: Mississippi State’s all whites were fresh, accented by the “State” script in maroon on the Bulldog helmets.

SEC print lede of the week: “Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem. Glassy-eyed Alabama players made the solemn walk from the locker room to the bus through a verbal minefield.” — AL.com’s Michael Casagrande on the scene outside Alabama’s locker room

SEC tweet of the week: Alabama analyst and former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley captured by AL.com’s John Talty

SEC huddle moment of the week: Tennessee offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford pukes and rallies and lets the Tide know what’s up.

SEC pass of the week: Arkansas’ Jefferson cannot be sacked.

SEC run of the week: Florida’s Richardson cannot be tackled.

SEC postgame interview of the week: Kentucky’s Will Levis tells SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic that left shoulders are overrated.

SEC bad stat of the week: Alabama’s 17 penalties for 130 yards marked the team’s single-game record. With 66 flags on the season, Alabama is now the country’s most penalized team.

SEC good stat of the week: Tennessee leads the nation in scrimmage plays of 40 yards or more with 16.

SEC irrelevant stat of the week: Tennessee and Ole Miss rank No. 126 and 128, respectively, in time of possession — and are combined 13-0.