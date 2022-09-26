Dave Matter's SEC football rewind: 'Game of inches' trope never more true

COLUMBIA, Mo. — “Football is a team game. There's no other game like it. It’s a game of inches.”

Inches, indeed.

That was Missouri quarterback Brady Cook on Saturday after the Tigers’ crushing overtime loss at Auburn. He was still trying to process the madness that just unfolded at Jordan-Hare Stadium, a game decided by random meetings between gravity, an oddly shaped hunk of leather and the inches that separate joy and pain.

The Tigers have company in misery just across their state border to the south. Fans of Mizzou and Arkansas can’t agree on whether they’re truly rivals, but they can find common ground in mourning games that came undone by mere inches, both involving stretched arms, fumbles and and missed field goals by usually automatic kickers.

Mizzou’s meltdown occurred at Auburn, where Harrison Mevis missed the potential game-winning field goal at the end of regulation. As the kick sailed right, Mevis raised his arms as if he thought it was good. It was not. In overtime, Mizzou lineman Darius Robinson jumped offsides on Auburn’s go-ahead field goal attempt, a 44-yarder that Anders Carlson missed left. Naturally, he drilled the mulligan for the lead. Then, on MU’s second play in OT, Nathaniel Peat switched the ball from his left to right hand on a 20-yard run — some coaches preach to never switch hands on the run — then tried to palm the ball like a basketball as he approached the goal line. Of course, the ball slipped loose before it crossed the plane. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin could have a sweaty palm to thank for salvaging his job for another week.

Hours later in Arlington, Texas, Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson was in position to give the Hogs a two-touchdown lead over Texas A&M when he tried jumping over a mass of Aggies at the 3-yard line — on first down, no less — but came woefully short of the goal line. Instead, the ball came free and A&M ran it back the distance for a 13-point swing.

Then came the ultimate gut punch. With 1:30 left, Arkansas’ Cam Little bounced the potential go-ahead 42-yard field goal off the top of the right post. The ball fluttered back to the ground without clearing the crossbar. Texas A&M won by two.

“After the game I told (Little) he’s won a lot of games for us and he’ll win a lot more,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “He’s distraught. He didn’t mean to miss it. It just didn’t go through.”

Both Peat and Jefferson committed a cardinal sin for ball-carriers, attempting to stretch the ball over the goal line, pulling it away from the five points of pressure and exposing it beyond their control.

But in the heat of the moment, Peat’s especially, competitive instincts took over. No one’s shaming Peat’s form if he scores the winning touchdown and the Tigers celebrate a much-needed road victory. Instead, it’s the Error at Jordan-Hare.

“If kids did everything you coached them you’d be 15-0 and undefeated,” Pittman said. “They’re human.”

P-D SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

The Bulldogs are dealing with some injuries and didn’t exactly dominate Kent State as expected.

Last week: No. 1

Next up: at Missouri

2. Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

The Tide walloped Vanderbilt for SEC win No. 1. There will be more.

Last week: No. 2

Next up: at Arkansas

3. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Josh Heupel’s surging Vols catch a bye week after holding off Florida at home.

Last week: No. 4

Next up: Bye week

4. Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Northern Illinois made the Wildcats sweat in a close call at home.

Last week: No. 3

Next up: vs. Ole Miss

5. Mississippi (4-0)

Ditto for Ole Miss: Tulsa made the Rebels sweat in a close call at home.

Last week: No. 6

Next up: at Kentucky

6. Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

Have the Aggies rebooted their season with back-to-back wins over ranked foes?

Last week: No. 10

Next up: at Mississippi State

7. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC)

Tough breaks cost the Hogs against A&M, and the schedule only gets tougher from here.

Last week: No. 5

Next up: vs. Alabama

8. LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

The Tigers held New Mexico to two first downs, 88 yards of offense.

Last week: No. 7

Next up: at Auburn

9. Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Will Rogers' school-record-tying six TD passes put him in a tie for the FBS lead with 16.

Last week: No. 9

Up next: vs. Texas A&M

10. Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

Anthony Richardson showed off his arm — finally — in losing cause at Tennessee.

Last week: No. 8

Up next: vs. Eastern Washington

11. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

Bryan Harsin has 99 problems, but his team still won.

Last week: No. 11

Up next: vs. LSU

12. Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

The Tigers showed some fight, but how long will Saturday’s mistakes haunt this team?

Last week: No. 13

Up next: vs. Georgia

13. South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

The Gamecocks rank No. 96 in scoring defense through the season’s first month.

Last week: No. 14

Up next: vs. South Carolina State

14. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1)

Eight of Vandy’s 13 possessions at Alabama failed to pick up 10 yards.

Last week: No. 12

Next up: Bye week

P-D Game Balls

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF WEEK

It’s time to put Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the Heisman Trophy conversation. He dissected Florida for 349 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus another 112 rushing yards and a TD on the ground. He outdueled Gators QB Anthony Richardson, who exploded for 453 passing yards and accounted for four touchdowns.

Runners-up: Mississippi State QB Will Rogers shredded Bowling Green for 409 yards, six TDs. … Kentucky receiver Tayvion Robinson torched Northern Illinois with seven catches for 147 yards, two TDs.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF WEEK

Just an incredible heads-up play by Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson in the Aggies’ win over Arkansas. A teammate had forced a fumble near the goal line, safety Tyreek Chappell scooped it off the turf but was about to be tackled along the sideline. That’s when Richardson crossed the field, snatched the ball from Chappell and sprinted 82 yards for a monstrous momentum-shifting touchdown.

Runner-up: Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is warming up. He played just 28 snaps but posted 2.5 sacks against Vanderbilt. … Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall had two sacks and an interception against Mizzou.

Extra Points

Former Mizzou Watch: Indiana QB Connor Bazelak attempted a career-high 66 passes and threw two interceptions in a loss to Cincinnati, his first defeat as the Hoosiers’ QB. … Arizona State tight end Messiah Swinson caught his first career touchdown, an 11-yard grab in a loss to Utah. … Linebacker Shawn Robinson, a quarterback and safety at Mizzou, left the Kansas State team after not appearing in any games.

SEC uniform of the week: LSU looked sharp in purple jerseys, white pants and white helmets.

Sound bite of the week: "Yes, we want to be more consistent in the run game. See, everyone appreciates the run game now. Five years ago, they didn't appreciate (excrement). I'm joking, I'm joking. Everybody relax!"—Kentucky’s Mark Stoops on his team’s struggles to run the ball

Quote of the week: "I guess I'm a tight end. But I just line up wherever they tell me." — Georgia’s Brock Bowers, who scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on UGA’s second play from scrimmage

Good stat of the week: Arkansas teammates Drew Sanders and Jordan Domineck have more combined sacks (10) than all but four SEC teams.

Bad stat of the week: Four SEC teams are ranked No. 107 or worse in turnover margin: Missouri, Alabama, South Carolina and Auburn

Highlight of the week: Tennessee’s Josh Heupel didn’t flinch when he got a postgame Gatorade bath from stand-up comedian Theo Vonn.