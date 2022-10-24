Dave Matter's SEC Football Rewind: Look out now, here comes LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brian Kelly has entered the chat.

It was easy but foolish to dismiss Louisiana State when the Tigers fumbled away Kelly’s debut game against Florida State back in Week 1 — and again three weeks ago when Tennessee routed the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

But LSU delivered a statement victory on Saturday, rallying from 14 down against Ole Miss to hand the Rebels their first loss, 45-20 at Tiger Stadium. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half.

Of course, anyone who’s paid attention to Kelly’s career figured LSU would eventually find its footing under one of the game’s most consistent winners. At Notre Dame, Kelly won at least 10 games in his five final seasons and twice made the College Football Playoff. Was he playing against an SEC schedule every year? No, but he also wasn’t recruiting from the same talent pool that’s available to the head coach at LSU. Between Kelly’s coaching and player development plus potential for SEC-caliber recruiting, the Tigers have all the resources to challenge Alabama as the premier program in the SEC West. Two months out from the December signing period, Kelly’s 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 6 nationally — behind only Alabama and Georgia in the SEC.

After Saturday’s win, Kelly stepped into the LSU locker room and dramatically declared: “October is for pretenders. November is for contenders.”

Following a bye this week, November will tell us a lot about LSU’s fitness to contend for something greater than the Music City Bowl or Liberty Bowl: At 6-2 and tied for first in the SEC West at 4-1, the Tigers host Alabama on Nov. 5 followed by division road games at Arkansas and Texas A&M. If LSU improves as much in November as it did in October, look out Crimson Tide.

“We got stronger,” Kelly said Saturday. “We exerted our will against our opponent, which is part of what we're building here. You want a dominant mindset amongst our group that, come the second half, we want to be able to run the ball effectively and control our opponent and move them against his will. I thought we did that.”

The Tigers are doing it with a combination of standout transfers, veteran holdovers from the Ed Orgeron years and freshmen recruited by both Orgeron and Kelly’s staffs. Quarterback Jayden Daniels from Arizona State is proving to be the class of the QB transfer portal. The portal also delivered Mizzou defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and Kelly’s entire starting secondary. He’s starting true freshmen at both offensive tackle positions and tight end and linebacker.

Kelly insisted Satruday that the 40-13 loss to Tennessee wasn’t a proper reflection on how far his team has come in a few short months. He attempted three fourth-down conversions — and failed on all three — and said a more conservative approach could have produced a more respectable score.

“We didn't play the game to keep it close,” Kelly said. “We played it to win it. But we didn't play very well that day. Tennessee was the better football team that day. But when we went through (the game) again and we watched the tape and we looked at it we felt like we were a better football team. So I know perceptually we got lit up and rightly so. We were poor that day. I coached poorly that day and we deserved everything that we got. But when we looked at it internally, we didn't think that we were far off and I think we're starting to prove that.”

P-D SEC Power Rankings

1. Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC)

The Vols cruised past UT-Martin, but these next two weeks are crucial for any title talks.

Last week: No. 1

Next up: vs. Kentucky

2. Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

With Tennessee on deck, don’t expect the Bulldogs to overlook rival Florida.

Last week: No. 2

Next up: vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)

3. Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC)

Nothing cures a Bama hangover like playing Mississippi State.

Last week: No. 3

Next up: bye week

4. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC)

Daniels put on a show against Ole Miss.

Last week: No. 5

Next up: bye week

5. Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC)

Lane Kiffin’s defense came back to earth in Baton Rouge.

Last week: No. 4

Next up: at Texas A&M

6. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

Can UK spoil Tennessee’s SEC championship quest?

Last week: No. 7

Next up: at Tennessee

7. Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

The Bulldogs are on a two-game skid, might have peaked in early October.

Last week: No. 5

Up next: bye week

8. South Carolina (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

The Gamecocks have won four straight games for the first time since 2013.

Last week: No. 10

Up next: vs. Missouri

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

Now we find out if it’s indeed a setback season for Sam Pittman.

Last week: No. 9

Next up: at Auburn

10. Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

A 6-6 finish seems likely unless the Gators pull an upset or two.

Last week: No. 11

Up next: vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

11. Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Last week: No. 12

Bryan Harsin did indeed survive the bye week. Who knew?

Up next: vs. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Last week: No. 8

The nation’s most disappointing team is on a freefall.

Next up: vs. Ole Miss

13. Missouri (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Last week: No. 13

The Tigers held on for dear life to edge Vandy. Do they win another SEC game?

Up next: at South Carolina

14. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4)

Vandy is one of two Power Five teams without a conference win along with Iowa State.

Last week: No. 14

Next up: bye week

SEC P-D Game Balls

OFFENSIVE PLAYER(s) OF WEEK

Did LSU win the game of QB transfer portal musical chairs? Daniels was magnificent again, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss plus 121 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground. The Arizona State transfer has accounted for 21 TDs passing and rushing.

Runners-up: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the Tide’s offense again, throwing for 249 yards and two scores. … Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III broke out with a career-high 66 receiving yards and scored a touchdown rushing and receiving. He’s the nation’s only player with multiple rushing and receiving TDs and a punt return TD.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks, an LSU transfer, dominated his matchups against Mississippi State, allowing just one pass on 10 targets while breaking up four passes.

Runners-up: LSU’s Wingo (De Smet HS) had seven tackles, two sacks, four pressures and defended two passes. … Mizzou cornerbacks Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. combined to knock down five passes while holding Vandy receiver Will Sheppard to just three catches. … South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush had eight tackles, an interception return for 59 yards and a forced fumble.

EXTRA POINTS

Former Mizzou Update

Wingo is pushing for All-SEC honors. Through seven games he’s among the SEC leaders for tackles (32) among interior linemen and is Pro Football Focus’ top-graded SEC defensive tackle for overall defense, rush defense and tackling. … … Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak threw his Big Ten-leading ninth interception in a loss to Rutgers, the Hoosiers’ fifth straight defeat. ... Steve Wilks, Mizzou’s defensive coordinator last season, guided the Carolina Panthers to a 21-3 upset of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first home game as interim head coach. Panthers owner Dave Tepper gave Wilks, a Charlotte native, the game ball in the locker room in an emotional postgame scene.

SEC uniform of the week: Ole Miss didn’t play great but the Rebels looked sharp in their red and whites.

SEC print lede of the week: “MarShawn Lloyd’s words bellowed across the state and the SEC. ‘We’re here now,’ he said. ‘South Carolina is on the rise.’ The Gamecocks scored their first-ever win over Texas A&M on Saturday, 30-24, the energy from a scorching start paving over an often repulsive final three quarters and pushing coach Shane Beamer’s resurrection project into near-forgotten territory. USC (5-2, 2-2 SEC) is one win from bowl eligibility and with reeling Florida, Missouri and Vanderbilt still left on the schedule, can have its pick of sunny Florida destinations in December.” —David Cloninger of The Post & Courier

SEC tweet of the week: Alabama beat writer Michael Casagrande shows you what Nick Saban really thinks about a late penalty.

SEC postgame interview of the week: South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, whose team has won four in a row and just beat Texas A&M for the first time ever.

SEC bad stat of the week: Only Arkansas State and Akron allow more tackles for loss per game than Mizzou’s nine. Vanderbilt’s 11 TFLs against Mizzou were the most for the Commodores in an SEC game since 2014.

SEC bad stat of the week II: After losing to only two AP unranked teams his first three years at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher has lost to five unranked teams the last two seasons — and three already this year.

SEC good stat of the week: With three more touchdown passes Saturday, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has thrown at least one TD in 19 consecutive games, breaking the Vols’ record previously set by Heath Shuler from 1992-94.