Dave Matter's SEC Football Rewind: Overlook Kentucky at your own risk

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Kentucky Wildcats should send a thank you card to SEC Network analyst Roman Harper. The former Alabama Crimson Tide and NFL safety picked Florida to beat UK on Saturday in The Swamp and called the Wildcats “soft” on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Not to discredit Harper’s credentials, but one word that’s never defined Stoops’ program is soft. The Wildcats are consistently one of the SEC’s most physical teams on both sides of the ball — as Florida learned again Saturday.

Kentucky overcame a halftime deficit at The Swamp, shut out the Gators in the second half and roared to a record-setting 26-16 victory. The Wildcats surged to first place in the very early SEC East standings and stated their case as the conference’s third-best team behind the two perennial superpowers.

It was also a historic victory for longtime UK coach Mark Stoops, who surpassed Paul “Bear” Bryant as the program’s career wins leader, putting him at 61-53 over the last 10 seasons.

Inside the cramped visitor’s locker room, associate head coach Vince Marrow presented Stoops the game ball after Saturday’s win.

“Coach Stoops came here in 2013 when this program was on the rumps,” Marrow told the team, in a scene captured by UK’s social media. “He stayed here. And now he’s the all-time winning coach!”

The room erupted. Drenched from his sideline Gatorade bath, Stoops told his players, “Honestly, it’s on all the coaches and all the players. It really is, men. I say it to you and I say it to me: None one of can do this without each other. That’s the honest to God truth. I love you. We’ve got something special to do and prove this year.”

Can the Cats dethrone Georgia in the East? Maybe not. But they won’t go away softly.

To no surprise, Kentucky made the biggest leap in this week’s Post-Dispatch SEC Power Rankings.

P-D SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia (2-0)

The Bulldogs, back on top of the AP Poll, held Samford to three first downs, one third-down conversion and zero red-zone visits.

Last week: No. 2

Next up: at South Carolina

2. Alabama (2-0)

Nick Saban doesn’t have to apologize for winning at Texas, but that was way too sloppy for his standards.

Last week: No. 1

Next up: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

3. Kentucky (2-0, 1-0)

The Wildcats dominated Florida on the road and dragged the Gators’ early Heisman darling back to earth.

Last week: No. 8

Next up: vs. Youngstown State

4. Arkansas (2-0, 1-0)

Barry Odom’s defense vs. South Carolina: Six sacks, three takeaways, 40 yards rushing allowed.

Last week: No. 4

Next up: vs. Missouri State

5. Tennessee (2-0)

The Vols scored an impressive overtime road win at defending ACC champion Pittsburgh.

Last week: No. 5

Next up: vs. Akron

6. Ole Miss (2-0)

Schedule’s been soft, but the Lane Train keeps chugging along.

Last week: No. 6

Next up: at Georgia Tech

7. Florida (1-1, 0-1)

QB Anthony Richardson proved he’s far from a finished product. Better days are ahead.

Last week: No. 3

Next up: vs. South Florida

8. Mississippi State (2-0)

With two quality late-night wins the Bulldogs are quietly off to a strong start.

Last week: No. 9

Next up: at LSU

9. LSU (1-1)

The Tigers clobbered Southern for Brian Kelly’s first win. Much bigger test this week.

Last week: No. 12

Next up: vs. Mississippi State

10. Auburn (2-0)

San Jose State gave the Tigers a scare. Auburn fumbled four times, threw two INTs.

Last week: No. 10

Next up: vs. Penn State

11. South Carolina (1-1, 0-1)

The Spencer Rattler Experience through two games: two TDs, three interceptions, sacked an SEC-high nine times.

Last week: No. 13

Next up: vs. Georgia

12. Texas A&M (1-1)

Thanks to Appalachian State, the Aggies are your early frontrunner for the nation’s most overrated team.

Last week: No. 6

Next up: vs. Miami

13. Missouri (1-1)

Mizzou got beat in every phase of the game at Kansas State. Red flags galore.

Last week: No. 10

Next up: vs. Abilene Christian

14. Vanderbilt (2-1)

The Commodores ran into Wake Forest’s offensive juggernaut. It wasn’t pretty.

Last week: No. 14

Next up: at Northern Illinois

P-D SEC Superlatives

Offensive Player of the Week

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker led his team to a comeback victory on the road at Pittsburgh, completing 27 of 42 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. It was UT’s first road win over a top-20 nonconference team in 19 years.

Runner-up: Arkansas running back Rahiem Sanders ran for 156 yards, two touchdowns against South Carolina.

Defensive Player of the Week

Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright returned from sitting out the opener and pulled off a one-handed interception against Florida that stalled the Gators’ early momentum. Wright added six tackles, two for losses and a forced fumble.

“One of those guys,” Stoops said, “who’s a strong leader and his presence … he has that energy. That’s a bit contagious.”

Runner-up: Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders had himself a game against South Carolina: 11 tackles, two sacks, another tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass break-up.

FORMER TIGER WATCH

Three former Mizzou coaches now serving as Power Five defensive coordinators went 3-0 Saturday: USC’s Alex Grinch (beat Stanford), Illinois’ Ryan Walters (beat Virginia) and Arkansas’ Barry Odom (beat South Carolina). Another former Mizzou D-coordinator had the biggest victory of the bunch: Matt Eberflus won his NFL head-coaching debut with the Chicago Bears over San Francisco, with former boss Gary Pinkel in the house as his guest. … Former Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak is 2-0 at Indiana with a narrow win over Idaho. … North Texas receiver Ja’Mori Maclin caught three balls for 80 yards against Texas Southern, including his first college TD reception.

EXTRA POINTS

SEC uniform of the week: Mizzou’s white jerseys, black pants and black helmets with block white M.

Quote of the week: “I thought it was a thing of beauty.” — Stoops to ESPN’s Katie George on UK’s second half at Florida

Best media line of the week: “Saban spotted an Alabama player or two flashing the Horns Down sign, the universal sign of disrespect for the long-suffering Longhorns. This was not the time for the Tide to add insult to injury, let alone in the face of a Texas team that looked fully SEC-ready, and Saban’s face twisted into a perfect portrait of the agony of victory. “Don’t do that s--t,” Saban snapped, the expletive deleted here but captured live and perfectly warranted there.” — Kevin Scarbinsky, AL.com

Best media line of the week, Part 2: “That’s a coach who’s humble with an edge.” — ESPN’s Joe Tessitore on Kentucky’s Stoops

Best media line of the week, Part 3: “A&M is paying (Jimbo) Fisher to assemble great teams, not good teams. And the Aggies didn’t look like either Saturday. Fisher presides over a team that I wouldn’t trust to beat some of (Kevin) Sumlin’s best squads.” – Blake Toppmeyer, USA Today Network