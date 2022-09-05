Dave Matter's SEC Football Rewind: SEC nearly goes unbeaten in Week 1

COLUMBIA, Mo. — LSU, you had one job.

The Southeastern Conference was one victory away from a clean 14-0 sweep through Week 1 nonconference games — that's never happened since the league grew to 14 teams in 2012 — but Brian Kelly’s Tigers couldn’t deliver Sunday night, falling to Florida State 24-23 in epic fashion in New Orleans. With no time on the clock, Florida State blocked the game-tying PAT that would have sent the game to overtime. Instead, special teams meltdowns cost Kelly his first victory and spoiled the SEC’s nearly pristine weekend.

LSU muffed two punts, had a field goal blocked and couldn’t convert the final PAT after Jayden Daniels had led a 99-yard touchdown drive in the game’s final 80 seconds. Oh, and star LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte appeared to sulk and pout most of the game — he caught two passes on six targets — then erased all mentions of LSU on his social media accounts.

Good times, LSU!

It was a year ago when Kelly’s Notre Dame team narrowly beat Florida State and he flubbed the old John McKay quip, saying, “I’m in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.”

How about this time, Brian?

“We just have to learn how to play the game the right way,” he said.

Most figure LSU will be far better coached under Kelly than predecessor Ed Orgeron, but that didn’t appear to be the case in Week 1 against an FSU program coming off four straight losing seasons. Small sample size, indeed, but LSU didn’t look remotely ready to contend with Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M for second place in the SEC West behind might Alabama.

Which leads us to the first Post-Dispatch SEC Power Rankings for the season. We’ll update these every week with an emphasis on strength of schedule —nobody gets extra credit for bullying FCS opponents — and then dive into more accolades and thoughts on the SEC week that was.

P-D SEC Power Rankings

1. Alabama (1-0)

The Tide dismantled a quality Utah State team 55-0 behind Bryce Young’s five TD passes and career-high 100 rushing yards. You mean the Heisman winner can run, too? Is that fair?

Next up: at Texas

2. Georgia (1-0)

Oregon didn’t belong on the same field as the defending champs. Stetson Bennett was spectacular (368 passing yards) and the rebuilt defense suffocated the Ducks.

Next up: vs. Samford

3. Florida (1-0)

The Gators kicked off the Billy Napier era with a comeback victory over Pac-12 power and CFP hopeful Utah behind a mesmerizing quarterback performance and a clutch interception in the end zone. Is UF this good? Probably not, but the win was as good as any in the league.

Next up: vs. Kentucky

4. Arkansas (1-0)

The Razorbacks, 6-point favorites at kickoff, needed some clutch plays to hang on against Cincinnati but still managed to win and cover against a 2021 playoff team and one the best Group of Five programs in America.

Next up: vs. South Carolina

5. Tennessee (1-0)

Josh Heupel’s blistering offense ran 86 plays against Ball State in a 59-10 victory that was competitive for about five minutes. Hendon Hooker: two TD passes, two TD runs.

Next up: at Pittsburgh

6. Ole Miss (1-0)

The Rebels can still run and might have the SEC’s best back in TCU transfer Zach Evans, who pounded Troy for 130 yards in his Ole Miss debut.

Next up: vs. Central Arkansas

7. Texas A&M (1-0)

Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies waited out a lengthy weather delay then did what they’re supposed to do against Sam Houston in a 31-0 victory.

Next up: vs. Appalachian State

8. Kentucky (1-0)

The Wildcats led Miami-Ohio by just a field goal before pulling away in the second half. Solid win, hardly spectacular.

Next up: at Florida

9. Mississippi State (1-0)

Will Rogers threw five TDs to five different targets in a 49-23 win over Memphis. More impressive: The Bulldogs held Memphis under 300 yards of offense.

Next up: at Arizona

10. Missouri (1-0)

Luther Burden didn’t disappoint in his debut, while Mizzou’s smothering defense (three INTs, 11 rushing yards allowed) stood out for all the right reasons.

Next up: at Kansas State

11. Auburn (1-0)

It was a big day for Tank Bigsby over Mercer: 147 rushing yards, two TDs. But do the Tigers have a quarterback plan or quarterback dilemma?

Next up: vs. San Jose State

12. LSU (0-1)

We’re not giving the Tigers a mulligan, but they earn some credit for a valiant comeback against an improved Florida State team. Still, some red flags surfaced.

Next up: vs. Southern

13. South Carolina (1-0)

A win’s a win, but the Gamecocks looked shaky against Georgia State. South Carolina was outgained in yardage and Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions.

Next up: at Arkansas

14. Vanderbilt (2-0)

The Commodores blasted depleted Hawaii in Week 0 but only edged Elon 42-31, while giving up 495 yards of offense.

P-D SEC Superlatives

Offensive Player of the Week

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson didn’t put up the best stats in Week 1, but he had the SEC’s greatest offensive impact against a quality opponent. The Gators QB passed for 168 yards against No. 7 Utah, ran for 103 and three touchdowns and pulled off the weekend’s most fantastic 2-point conversion. Out of the pistol formation, Richardson faked a toss to a motion receiver, faked a pass to get a defender to flail to the turf — like a Steph Curry shot fake — twirled to his left in the same motion to avoid another pass rusher, before firing a strike from the 15 to a receiver flat footed in the corner of the end zone. The 2-pointer put UF up three early in fourth quarter and got The Swamp rocking. It seems sacrilege to let another Gators quarterback to wear Tim Tebow’s No. 15 but Richardson might live up to that honor.

Runner-up: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

Defensive Player of the Week

Speaking of Florida, Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was the best player on the field Thursday in Columbia, leading the Tigers with six tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage, a sack and an interception. The Florida transfer played a major role in the Tigers’ swarming defensive front. By the end of the weekend, he was the only SEC player to log a sack and an interception in the same game.

Runner-up: Ole Miss linebacker Khari Coleman

SANKEY ON SEC SCHEDULES

An SEC scheduling debate could soon resolve itself: Will the league stay at eight conference games or move to nine? The SEC hoped to settle on future scheduling models at its spring meetings but tabled the discussion. Since then, more has happened around the country that can help shape that decision, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday in Columbia. He mentioned the Big Ten’s addition of USC and UCLA, the new Big Ten media deal and alluded to College Football Playoff expansion news, which broke the next day.

“So we have now more points of information that I think could help us make a better decision,” he said. “We could move this fall (or) by the end of the calendar year. I think we've benefited our thinking process by taking our time.”

FORMER MIZZOU WATCH

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo recovered the fumble that led to LSU’s potential game-tying drive in the final minutes Sunday. He also LSU D-linemen with six tackles. … Connor Bazelak became the first Indiana QB to throw for 300 yards in his debut since Antwaan Randle El in 1998. Bazelak threw for 330 yards and a TD and led IU on a game-winning drive to beat Illinois. … Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker Jr. was not in uniform against UTEP, while wideout J.J. Hester played 10 snaps but had zero targets. … Arizona State tight end Messiah Swinson started, played 53 snaps and led ASU with 50 yards on three catches against Northern Arizona. … Ja’Mori Maclin has led North Texas receivers in snaps through two weeks and has 78 yards on three catches. … Defensive end Jatorian Hansford played 37 snaps and had a sack for USF against BYU. … Cornerback Ish Burdine played 16 snaps in TCU’s win over Colorado. … Three snaps for Ole miss receiver Jalen Knox, all on running plays.

BEST OF THE SEC

SEC uniform of the week: Ole Miss’ navy jerseys, white pants and white helmets with navy stripe, lettering.

Best name to score a touchdown: Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley IV.

Quote of the week: “I think it was a little stubbornness more than anything … maybe with a little dash of stupidity.” — Georgia’s Bennett on the secret to his success in an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith.

Quote of the week runner-up: “Well, I’m not going to lie. I’m drunk.” — PGA golfer John Daly and Razorback die-hard on SEC Network's “Marty and McGee” in Fayetteville

Quote of the week honorable mention: “I’m not promoting it, but I like some ole’ cold beer. I think I’m gonna have one.” — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman after beating Cincinnati

Best media line of the week: “Napier has made normal cool when the Gators desperately needed normal. Dan Mullen's crazy train has given way to an even-keel approach that was reflected in Florida's comeback.” — CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd on Florida

Boldest media line of the week: “It sounds absurd to say out loud, but the Georgia team we saw on Saturday somehow looked even better than the one that won the national championship over Alabama last season.” — AL.com’s John Talty

Highlight of the week not involving Florida’s Richardson: Georgia’s 6-7, 270-pound tight end Darnell Washington hurdling a defender.