David Gibbs leaving Mizzou football staff for UCF

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is back in the market for a defensive assistant. Cornerbacks coach David Gibbs is leaving MU for a position on Gus Malzahn's staff at UCF, a source confirmed Thursday. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic first reported that Gibbs was expected to join Malzahn as his co-defensive coordinator in Orlando, Florida.

Gibbs spent the last two seasons at Mizzou, first joining Barry Odom's staff after serving as Texas Tech's defensive coordinator. The longtime college and NFL assistant was one of three defensive coaches retained by Drinkwitz after the 2019 season, and now the third gone from the staff. Coordinator Ryan Walters left MU for the same position at Illinois, while Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Brick Haley, who has not taken on another job elsewhere.

Gibbs had another season on his MU contract that paid him $450,000 per year. He was one of Drinkwitz's top candidates for the coordinator position to replace Walters last month, sources confirmed at the time.

Drinkwitz is close to Malzahn - they spoke Monday after Malzahn took the UCF job, Drinkwitz said this week - and worked under him at Auburn and Arkansas State early in his coaching career.

Drinkwitz's two latest defensive staff additions both had NFL roots. Newly hired coordinator Steve Wilks was most recently the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2019, while defensive line coach Jethro Franklin coached the same position with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018-19.

