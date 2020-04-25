De Smet running back Taj Butts commits to Mizzou

The Missouri football team has landed another local commitment for 2021, its second from De Smet High School. Second-team All-Metro running back Taj Butts announced his pledge to the Tigers on Saturday, joining teammate Mekhi Wingo among MU's early collection of commitments.

"He’s the total package," De Smet coach Rob Steeples said Saturday "He’s big, fast and physical and has great feet. He’s your prototypical SEC running back as far as that combination. His running style, in my opinion, is very similar to Josh Jacobs. He’s very explosive through the hole. He’s a guy that can definitely be their workhouse and their lead running back. He can go. He’s got it all. The best part is he’s got a big upside."

Jacobs is a former Alabama star who was a first-round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders last year.

Last season, Butts (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) led the Class 6 state champions with 1,279 yards, 9.9 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns while sharing carries with Rico Barfield (1,148 yards) and Darez Snider (970).

"It was a legit three-headed monster with no beck longer than the other," Steeples said. "But (Butts) was such a force. He can run you right over but run by you, too. His feet made you miss."