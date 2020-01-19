De Smet's Wingo becomes Mizzou's first 2021 commitment

On Drinkwitz, Wingo said, “He’s just a down to earth dude. I feel like he believes in what he teaches. He feels he can brig a national championship to Mizzou. Hey, I believe him.”

Wingo was among several 2021 recruits on campus this weekend on unofficial visits but the only defensive line prospect, which gave him extra time to spend with Haley, one of three defensive staff holdovers from former coach Barry Odom's staff. Wingo said they watched film together and talked about the Tigers’ scheme and practice regimen. Wingo has gotten to know Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters through their connection with De Smet coach Robert Steeples, a former player at Missouri and Memphis.

“I knew he’s a good dude already and I’ve had a relationship with him,” Wingo said. “Everything went smooth.”

“They see me being a guy that can stop the run and get after the quarterback on third down,” he added.

Wingo is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.