De Smet's Wingo becomes Mizzou's first 2021 commitment

De Smet junior defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo never planned to verbally commit to a school this early in the recruiting process, but two factors sold him on Missouri during an unofficial visit this weekend: new Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz and Mizzou’s new team facility.
“First off, I love the facilities down there,” Wingo said Sunday shortly after becoming the first official commitment of Mizzou’s 2021 recruiting class. “That was perfect. They have some top-notch stuff that I haven’t seen before. And there wasn’t another coaching staff that made me feel wanted like they did.”
Especially the 36-year-old new head coach.
“Coach Drinkwitz, from the first time I met him he told me he thought I’d be a perfect fit for the program,” Wingo said. “He saw the film, brought it back to the D-line coach (Brick Haley) and called me back and offered (a scholarship) a week later and got me on campus the next week.”
Wingo, a first-team All-Metro selection last fall, was among the state’s most decorated defensive players as a dominant force for the Class 6 state champions. With 97 tackles and 15 sacks, Wingo (6-foot-1, 285 pounds) was named the Class 6 defensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Metro Catholic Conference co-defensive player of the year honors.
On Drinkwitz, Wingo said, “He’s just a down to earth dude. I feel like he believes in what he teaches. He feels he can brig a national championship to Mizzou. Hey, I believe him.”
Wingo was among several 2021 recruits on campus this weekend on unofficial visits but the only defensive line prospect, which gave him extra time to spend with Haley, one of three defensive staff holdovers from former coach Barry Odom's staff. Wingo said they watched film together and talked about the Tigers’ scheme and practice regimen. Wingo has gotten to know Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters through their connection with De Smet coach Robert Steeples, a former player at Missouri and Memphis.
“I knew he’s a good dude already and I’ve had a relationship with him,” Wingo said. “Everything went smooth.”
“They see me being a guy that can stop the run and get after the quarterback on third down,” he added.
Wingo is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.
Drinkwitz is still adding pieces to MU’s 2020 class — national signing day is Feb. 5 — but his newly formed staff got a quick start on identifying 2021 and 2022 targets. Around the holidays, Drinkwitz extended offers to a handful of local prospects. Wingo received his offer two weeks ago, his first from an SEC school. He said his other top choices have been Arkansas, Iowa State, Louisville, Purdue and West Virginia.
“Honestly I had no clue I’d be committed this early,” he said. “I was thinking sometime later in June, but the visit was just amazing. They showed me something no other school could show me. … The weight room was nice, but it’s the the stuff they did to take are of their player bodies that I loved seeing.”
Wingo said he’s already turned into a recruiter for Drinkwitz, starting with De Smet teammate Jakailin Johnson, a four-star cornerback already with offers from Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
“Oh for sure, I’ve already been on top of it,” Wingo said. “I’ve been on him.”