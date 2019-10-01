It’s decision day for Caleb Love, the top-rated senior basketball player in the state.
The five-star prospect from CBC, ranked as high as the nation’s 21st-best player, has narrowed his college choices to Missouri and North Carolina. In a major shift from Mizzou’s previous coaching regimes, Cuonzo Martin has become a serious threat to the blue bloods when it comes to the area’s high-profile targets.
As of Tuesday, it's expected that Love picks the Tar Heels. He’ll officially make his decision at 7 p.m. at CBC.
For now we’re going to assume there’s still a mystery in the air. Will it be UNC or Mizzou?
Not so long ago, Mizzou was never a serious consideration for the likes of Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Ben McLemore, so regardless of what Love decides tonight, Martin has made undeniable strides in the local market. The Tigers were in the running late for Courtney Ramey, E.J. Liddell and Cam’Ron Fletcher. That was never the case in similar recruiting races in recent years. But Martin will be the first to tell you they don’t hand out second-place trophies when it comes to recruiting.
Here we’ll make the case for both programs and what they can offer the five-star guard:
Mizzou
• Lifetime hero status: Mizzou fans love their star athletes, whether they’re from St. Louis; Shelbyville, Mo.; Southlake, Texas; or the moons of Saturn. But when you’re from within the state border and you pick the Tigers, you’re a True Son for life. It’s hokey and overplayed, but the fascination with local players choosing to stay home for school wins over fans like nothing else, especially if they spurn elite, established programs in the process, like North Carolina. Love would be the most popular player on Mizzou’s roster the minute he signed, compared to being just the latest five-star Tar Heel in Chapel Hill. And whether he stays at Mizzou for one year or four, if Love guides the Tigers deep into the NCAA Tournament, he’ll be forever cherished by the fans.
• It’s guards galore at Mizzou. In Columbia, Love would join a loaded and experienced backcourt, which in this case could be a good thing. Barring any unexpected turnover, in 2020-21, the Tigers’ roster will still include Dru Smith and Mark Smith, both as seniors, juniors Xavier Pinson, Torrence Watson and Javon Pickett, plus sophomore Mario McKinney. Love is a scoring point guard, but the Tigers should be deep and versatile enough to have a multitude of combinations that would work with him on the perimeter. Dru Smith and Pinson are point guards, but they can play off the ball when Love becomes the primary ball-handler. There’s no rush for Love to be the team’s best player or most complete guard the first day of his freshman season. That’s a lot of guards for one team, but there are ways to make it work, especially now that Martin wants to shift to more four-guard sets. There’s no shortage of veteran leadership to help Love develop on and off the court in Columbia.
• The NBA will find Love. Obviously North Carolina has a stronger tradition of developing NBA draft picks, but you don’t need to play for a blue blood program to become a lottery pick. The following schools have produced lottery picks the last five years: Murray State (two), Vanderbilt, Alabama, Boston College, Washington (two), Florida State, North Carolina State, LSU, Cal, Providence, Utah, Baylor, Wisconsin and … Missouri. Michael Porter Jr. didn’t slip in the 2018 draft because he went to Mizzou instead of Duke or Kansas. Had he been healthy and played for the Tigers his freshman year he would have been a top-five pick, no matter what school he attended.
North Carolina
• The Tar Heels win, a lot. They’ve won at least 24 games each of the last nine years, three times topping 32. Meanwhile, Missouri has made one NCAA Tournament over the last six seasons. North Carolina missed the bracket in 2010 but has been in the field every other season since 2004. Since Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams took over the program in 2003, UNC has won three national championships, played in five Final Fours and made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament 10 times. The Heels have won nine ACC titles on his watch. If this decision is purely about winning on a national scale, UNC is the clear choice.
• Roy’s teams are fun. They play fast and they score. Six of his UNC teams have ranked in the top 10 in adjusted tempo. Nine have been ranked in the top 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency, including three teams that were No. 1. On top of that, the Heels play some of the historic and elite programs in college hoops and play games in some of the iconic gyms. Virginia, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse. The SEC is getting better, but other than Kentucky, the rest of the league doesn’t have the same cache.
• Love can be UNC’s premier guard the day he steps on campus. Williams has a five-star freshman on his current roster, Cole Anthony, who’s widely projected as 2020 NBA lottery pick. If he’s in Chapel Hill for more than one season it will be a surprise. UNC signed two other four-star guards as part of its 2019 class, Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris, but even if they return as sophomores Love would have a prime role in the backcourt. UNC’s only two other 2020 commits are five-star big men, Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe, two early pieces for a signing class begging for a playmaking guard.