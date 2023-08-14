COLUMBIA, Mo. — Monday could go down as one of the most important days of Missouri’s football program in a long time.

At 3 p.m., the highest-ranked high school football prospect in the state and the consensus No. 1 defensive player in the country will make his college choice. Williams Nwaneri, a nationally elite edge rusher from Lee’s Summit North High in the Kansas City metro area, will choose between Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. Mizzou and Oklahoma are widely considered the favorites to land the five-star prospect — with several national recruiting experts projecting he picks the Tigers.

Both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com rate Nwaneri the No. 3 player in the 2024 recruiting class, behind only California quarterback Dylan Raiola, who’s committed to Georgia, and Florida wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who’s headed to Ohio State. On3.com has Nwaneri rated ahead of both at No. 1 overall.

The earliest Nwaneri could sign a national letter of intent with any school is Dec. 20. Monday's commitment would be non-binding but still a momentous development for Mizzou's program as Eli Drinkwitz tries to build a competitive roster in the Southeastern Conference.

Missouri or Oklahoma? Either way, Nwaneri would play on Faurot Field in 2024 when the Tigers host OU as the Sooners make their SEC debut next fall.

Should the Tigers land the in-state prospect — and not just secure a verbal commitment but a national letter of intent in December or February — he’d become the sixth five-star recruit, as rated by Rivals.com or 247Sports.com, to choose Mizzou since the dawning of the modern recruiting rankings 20 years ago. He’d be the second five-star recruit signed by Drinkwitz, following last year’s addition of St. Louis receiver Luther Burden.

Here’s a refresh on the five-star recruits who have picked Mizzou since 2002:

WR Luther Burden (2022): The wideout from St. Louis who played high school ball at Cardinal Ritter and East St. Louis originally committed to Oklahoma but later flipped to Mizzou, picking the Tigers over Georgia, Alabama and the Sooners. He became an instant starter for Drinkwitz last fall and, like the rest of Mizzou’s offense, fought through an uneven season of highs and lows. He’s expected to have a breakout 2023 season after moving to the slot position this offseason.

Final 247Sports Composite rankings: Five stars, No. 14 overall, No. 2 wide receiver, No. 1 Illinois

Final Rivals rakings: Five stars, No. 4 overall, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 1 Illinois

DT Terry Beckner Jr. (2015): The East St. Louis mauler in the middle of the D-line suffered two serious knee injuries at Mizzou that cut short his first two seasons on campus. He recovered from both to put together a solid but not spectacular college career. He totaled 32 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks, peaking with a seven-sack junior season in 2017. Tampa Bay selected Beckner in the seventh round of the 2019 draft but released him before the regular season. He’s spent time on some NFL practice squads but has been out of the league since 2020.

Final 247Sports Composite rankings: Five stars, No. 13 overall, No. 3 defensive tackle, No. 1 Illinois

Final Rivals rakings: Four stars, No. 36 overall, No. 5 defensive tackle, No. 1 Illinois

WR Dorial Green-Beckham (2012): Widely considered the nation’s No. 1 recruit out of Springfield-Hillcrest High, Beckham chose the home-state Tigers over offers from every major program in the country. He became one of the SEC’s top young playmakers as a sophomore with 12 touchdown catches, but off-field issues caught up with him the following spring when Gary Pinkel dismissed him from the program. He resurfaced at Oklahoma but never played a down for the Sooners, then lasted just two seasons in the NFL, catching 68 passes for the Titans and Eagles in 2015-16, followed by multiple arrests and years of legal troubles.

Final 247Sports Composite rankings: Five stars, No. 1 overall, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 1 Missouri

Final Rivals rakings: Five stars, No. 1 overall, No. 1 wide receiver, No. 1 Missouri

DT Sheldon Richardson (2009): The big man from Gateway Tech became the first five-star defensive prospect to sign with Mizzou, though it required a junior college detour in California before he arrived in 2011. He quickly worked himself into a talented defensive line rotation and by 2012 was one of the lone bright spots on Mizzou’s injury-plagued first SEC team, earning All-SEC honors with 75 tackles and 10.5 for losses. A first-rounder to the Jets in 2013, Richardson earned NFL defensive rookie of the year honors before what became a journeyman career through New York, Seattle, Minnesota, Cleveland and Minnesota again with one Pro Bowl appearance in 2014.

Final 247Sports Composite rankings: Five stars, No. 28 overall, No. 4 defensive tackle, No. 1 Missouri

Final Rivals rankings: Five stars, No. 4 overall, No. 1 defensive tackle, No. 1 Missouri

QB Blaine Gabbert (2008): Originally committed to Nebraska, the Parkway West QB changed his mind ahead of his senior year and became Mizzou’s heir apparent to Heisman Trophy finalist Chase Daniel. Gabbert played through an ankle injury most of the 2009 season — suffered in a nasty collision with Nebraska’s Ndumakong Suh – but showed promise with 24 touchdown passes. His stats dropped off some in 2010, but he guided the Tigers to just their fourth 10-win season in team history and a top 20 finish in the AP poll. He left school a year early for the NFL and became the 10th overall selection to Jacksonville in 2011. Twelve years and a Super Bowl ring later, he’s still cashing NFL checks as Patrick Mahomes’ new backup in Kansas City.

Final 247Sports Composite rankings: Four stars, No. 35 overall, No. 2 quarterback, No. 1 Missouri

Final Rivals rankings: Five stars, No. 14 overall, No. 1 pro-style quarterback, No. 1 Missouri