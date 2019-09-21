COLUMBIA, Mo. - It wasn’t the sharpest day for Missouri’s offense, but with another shutdown performance from the defense, the Tigers earned their first Southeastern Conference victory on Saturday, beating South Carolina 34-14 in front of 52,012.
The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) scored two defensive touchdowns and held the Gamecocks to just 271 yards of offense, the same South Carolina team that moved the ball 571 yards against mighty Alabama last week.
Facing the Gamecocks for the first time since beating them in 2017 when he played for Clemson, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant shook off a sloppy first half and piloted an offense that survived without its best performance. Bryant finished 19 of 33 for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Larry Rountree led the rushing output with 88 yards, while Jonathan Nance caught four passes for 60 yards.
The victory was the first in four tries for Barry Odom against South Carolina. Next up for the Tigers, a bye week before Troy visits Columbia for the season’s final nonconference game on Oct. 5. South Carolina fell to 1-3 and 0-2 in league play.
South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, making his first road start after carving through Alabama for 324 yards, struggled with accuracy all day, and by the end of his day midway through the fourth quarter couldn’t escape a ferocious pass rush. He completed 13 of 30 passes for 166 yards, 75 of those coming on one play.
But with South Carolina a few yards from getting within a field goal late in the third quarter, the Tigers swung everything back in their favor with the longest play from scrimmage in team history. Well, it’s tied for first.
On third and goal from the 3, South Carolina’s Hilinski threw a pass in the end zone right to safety Ronnell Perkins, who had nothing but green turf ahead of him as he sped down the Gamecock sideline for a 100-yard touchdown return, a 14-point swing that put the Tigers in charge 31-14. It was the seventh 100-yard return in team history and the first since safety Pig Brown brought back a fumble the length of the field against Illinois in 2007.
With the score, the Tigers took a 31-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Before then, the Gamecocks had finally come to life offensively. After a dismal first half, South Carolina more than tripled its offensive output on the first snap of the third quarter. The Gamecocks managed just 30 yards in first half — and only 3 through the air — but All-SEC receiver Bryan Edwards took a screen pass for 75 yards before fans had even settled into their seats.
Mizzou’s offense had an answer with a screen of its own. Tyler Badie took a screen off the edge and raced 21 yards untouched to the end zone, getting a big block from right guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, who took out a pair of Gamecocks on the play.
As poorly as Missouri’s offense looked in the first half Saturday, South Carolina was worse. The Tigers took a 17-7 lead into halftime after holding the Gamecocks to just 30 yards of offense. Bryant had his worst passing half of the season, completing just 10 of 20 for 120 yards, plus an ugly interception, but he added a game-high 75 yards on the ground.
His counterpart, Hilinski, had a dreadful first half, completing only 4 of 15 passes for 3 yards. That’s not a typo. Only 3 yards through the air. He also fumbled a pass to himself that resulted in Mizzou’s first touchdown.
But after finishing the first quarter with just 9 yards of offense, South Carolina needed only 1 yard to score its first points of the game. A rough start for Bryant reached new depths on his 12th throw of the game, an interception to defensive end D.J. Wonnum on a pass intended for Badie. Instead, Wonnum nearly returned the ball to the end zone, getting stopped at the goal line by Bryant. Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle punched in the touchdown, cutting into MU’s lead 10-7.
Missouri stuck to the ground to get its offense back on track late in the second quarter. A 22-yard keeper by Bryant and a 13-yard reverse by slot receiver Johnathon Johnson got the chains moving, and after another Bryant keeper down to the 7-yard line, he tossed a 3-yard TD to Albert Okwuegbunam, the only pass of the 56-yard scoring drive.
If you like offensive football, the first quarter was not for you. The Tigers took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter with the day’s lone score coming on a bizarre fumble recovery by the Mizzou defense. By the end of the quarter, the Gamecocks had all of 9 yards of offense.
The Tigers had a golden opportunity to punch in a touchdown early. Missouri got inside the 1-yard line after a 25-yard Richaud Floyd punt return and three first downs by the offense, but on fourth and goal, Bryant’s keeper went backward, losing 6 yards on the play.
No problem for the Tigers.
One of the craziest plays of the young season soon unfolded to put Mizzou in front. On second down from the shadow of his own goal line, Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski caught his own pass after it smacked off the hand of defensive end Chris Turner then inexplicably threw the ball to the turf — behind him. Of all 22 players on the field, Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett was the only one with the awareness to grab the ball as it wobbled in the end zone, immediately gesturing a touchdown.
Initially, the officials called it an illegal forward pass, but after a lengthy replay review, the Tigers were indeed awarded a touchdown. Hilinski was ruled to have possession on the catch, and his throw-away was a fumble. Garrett’s touchdown was his second of the season and the third for a Mizzou linebacker this season.