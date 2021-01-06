Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters leaving Mizzou for Illinois

Missouri is in the market for a new defensive coordinator. Ryan Walters is headed to Illinois for the same position, multiple sources confirmed Wednesday. FootballScoop.com first reported the news, citing an anonymous source.
Walters did not reply to messages seeking confirmation, nor has Illinois confirmed the report, though some Mizzou players have reacted on social media, most notably cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Walters, 34, has been Mizzou's defensive coordinator since the end of the 2017 season and was one of three defensive assistants Eli Drinkwitz retained on the staff when he took over the program after the 2019 season. Walters agreed to a new contract last January that pays him $900,000 per year through the 2022 season. Under Walters' watch, the 2019 Mizzou defense ranked among the nation's top 15 in several categories — No. 14 in yards allowed per game (312) and No. 15 in points allowed per game (19.4) — but against a 10-game SEC schedule this past season, the Tigers dealt with multiple injuries, opt outs and other roster shortages and allowed 35 or more points in seven games. The defense especially struggled down the stretch, allowing 18 touchdowns the final three games against Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi State.
Walters' hire means both Illinois coordinators will have worked on Mizzou's 2019 staff. Bielema recently hired Tony Peterson to run the Illini offense. He served on MU's 2019 staff as an offensive analyst under coordinator Derek Dooley. Coincidentally, Petersen was Appalachian State's offensive coordinator this past season, after Drinkwitz left there to coach Mizzou.
Where will Drinkwitz turn next to take over the Mizzou defense? Defensive backs coach David Gibbs would be a possible internal candidate. He's been a coordinator at several Power Five programs, most recently at Texas Tech from 2015-18. Several high-profile defensive coaches are on the open market, including two former Southeastern Conference head coaches, Derek Mason and Will Muschamp.
Mizzou's next defensive coordinator will be the program's sixth since 2001. Matt Eberflus, now the Indianapolis Colts' coordinator, held that role under Gary Pinkel from 2001-08, followed by Dave Steckel from 2009-14. When Steckel left Columbia for the head-coaching job at Missouri State, Pinkel brought back Barry Odom to take over the defense. The following year, Odom became head coach and hired former Mizzou teammate Demontie Cross as coordinator, only to fire Cross two games into the 2017 season. Odom managed the defense for the rest of the regular season then officially promoted Walters to coordinator for the Tigers' Texas Bowl against Texas.
