Defensive fouls, foul shooting hamper Mizzou’s comeback in latest SEC road loss

Once down 21 points on an abysmal shooting night, the No. 20 Missouri basketball team climbed back within four of the lead Wednesday at Texas A&M midway through the second half. That’s when first-year coach Dennis Gates believes he made a critical mistake.

As the Tigers had A&M buckling against the ropes, Gates let play continue. Minutes after the 82-64 loss, he wished he had called a timeout “to reset our mentality and get more in a preventative stance,” he said, “versus just continuing to be as aggressive as we were.”

For the season’s first two months, Mizzou’s aggressive defensive nature helped pile up the nation’s most steals and sparked an offense that sometimes goes cold in the halfcourt. On Wednesday, the Tigers’ aggression worked against them.

From the time D’Moi Hodge’s second straight 3-pointer cut A&M’s lead to 50-46 with 10:20 left to play, the Tigers (13-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) committed eight fouls over the next 4:36, missed 4 of 5 shots, turned the ball over twice and missed two free throws. That’s how Texas A&M (11-5, 3-0) restored control with a 15-3 run to extinguish Mizzou’s rally for good.

Against a Tigers team that A&M coach Buzz Williams called one of the most unique in the country with its relentless tempo and ever-changing defense, the Aggies had to dictate a slower pace to the game, put pressure on the rim with physical drives and offensive rebounders and capitalize at the free throw line. The Aggies did all of that and more, taking advantage of Mizzou’s season-high 29 fouls with 32 free throws.

“They're going to make plays,” Williams said. “And it's a constant tug of war: Are you going to play the way you want to play that gives your team the best chance or are you going to try to join them and play what they have proven to be what they’re elite at doing?”

Back on the road for the second time in two weeks, the Tigers discovered the style that's carried them to such a torrid start to the season doesn't work the same on the road in the SEC, especially against an Aggies team that seems to have recovered from a wobbly start to the year.

The Tigers followed one of their worst halves of the season with a second-half surge at Reed Arena but ultimately couldn’t overcome the early horrendous shooting. Against a Texas A&M team that controls the glass and lives at the free throw line, Mizzou picked a bad night to go frigid from the 3-point arc. The country’s second-highest scoring team when the game tipped off missed 16 consecutive 3-pointers and finished the night 7 of 31 while shooting a season-worst 35.6% from the floor overall. After taking a lead into the second media timeout, Mizzou went nearly 11 minutes between field goals, missing 10 consecutive shots during the drought. Gates’ two leading scorers, Kobe Brown and Hodge, were on and off the court with early fouls.

From his view on the sideline, Gates thought the Tigers were taking good shots within the frame of the offense. They just weren’t falling like normal.

“I thought Texas A&M did a great job of contesting shots, but we've had guys make those shots,” Gates said. “We had easy looks, open looks. We've just got to go back and reset and obviously not allow that to discourage us by any means.”

The opening minutes were ominous. Hodge, the team’s leading scorer and a lethal 3-point shooter, hoisted an air-ball from 3-point range on Mizzou’s first possession. After a turnover, Mizzou’s next possession ended with Tre Gomillion hitting the top of the backboard. Hodge’s back-to-back 3s in the second half closed the gap on the Aggies, but he missed his other eight 3s. Noah Carter shot just 1 of 7 from deep. Guards Nick Honor, Sean East II and DeAndre Gholston combined to make just 3 of 11.

For the game, Mizzou’s 22.6% from behind the arc was the team’s second-worst outing of the season. The Tigers shot 21.2% in their overtime win at Wichita State.

“I think if you look at how we started the game, D’Moi Hodge missed the entire rim his first shot — and it was a wide-open shot,” Gates said. “That's uncharacteristic. But also that can put you in a mental space where, ‘OK, that first one didn't go in, but maybe that second one can.’ But our guys from Noah Carter even to Nick Honor, we’ve just got to do what we've normally done and make those shots. If I had to do it over again, I'll tell those guys to shoot the same shots because I've seen them go in over and over again.”

The Tigers made just 1 of 10 3-pointers in the first half and finally emerged from their drought on East’s floater with 2:55 left, mercifully ending what had been a 10:52 stretch without a field goal. Texas A&M waltzed into the locker room ahead 43-25.

Whether it was drives and dishes to big men Henry Coleman and Julius Marble or corner 3-pointers from Tiger killer Hayden Hefner, the Aggies had their way with Mizzou throughout the half. Hefner, who scored a career-high 17 points against MU last year, had scored just 13 points in A&M’s previous 10 games but scored 12 in the first half Wednesday.

“We just tried to tell each other not to blink, not to give up,” said Brown, who led Mizzou with 12 points, but battled foul trouble (again) and scored only two points in the second half. “We knew we had it in us. We felt like we were the better team. We didn't show it, but we just had to keep our mindset on we dug ourselves a hole (and) now we have to get ourselves out of it.”

The Aggies nearly unraveled to open the second half, just as Mizzou finally busted free from its shooting slump. Gholston’s 3-pointer 7:36 into the half broke MU’s stretch of 16 consecutive misses from deep. The turning point seemed to arrive with 11:14 left, when A&M’s Wade Taylor IV delivered an elbow to Honor’s chin while waiting for a teammate to inbound the ball, giving the Tigers two free throws and the ball, which Hodge turned into a 3-pointer. He quickly drained another to get the Tigers within four, all part of a 10-0 run. But the Tigers never got closer. Hodge fouled out with 5:30 left. Rally expunged.

One minor positive for Mizzou: Mohamed Diarra got off the bench for the first time in SEC play and stayed on the floor for a season-high eight minutes, finishing with a point, two rebounds, two steals and a block. Going forward, the 6-foot-10 junior college All-American could help MU’s dismal production on the boards. A&M finished with a 41-25 rebound advantage - the 14th opponent through 16 games to out-rebound the Tigers.

“He responded in practice the last two days and had some unbelievable practices,” Gate said. “So without a doubt he earned that.”

Two years ago, the Tigers began February with the same record they have now, 13-3, and climbed into the national rankings with some promising wins over ranked foes. But from there, the team collapsed, losing seven of their final 10 games, including a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. This Mizzou team includes just one player from that roster — Brown, the senior forward — but for the program to avoid repeating history, these next three games will go a long way toward shaping the rest of the season. Next up, Mizzou stays on the road and plays Saturday at Florida, then comes home to host nationally ranked Arkansas and Alabama next week.