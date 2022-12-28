Dennis Gates: 5 things to know about the Mizzou basketball head coach

Dennis Gates arrived at Missouri as the men’s basketball head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Prior to Mizzou, he was the Cleveland State head coach (2019-22). He also had stints as a men’s basketball assistant coach at Florida State (2011-19, 2004-05), Nevada (2009-11), Northern Illinois (2008-10), Cal (2005-07), and Marquette (2003-04).

Gates was also a Los Angeles Clippers skill development coach during the 2002-03 season. Elton Brand, Lamar Odom and Keyon Dooling were members of the Clippers that season.

Before entering coaching, Gates played college basketball at Cal (1998-2002).

Here is some basic information about Dennis Gates:

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

6 feet, 3 inches College playing weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds Age: 42 years old

42 years old Birthday: Jan. 14, 1980

Jan. 14, 1980 Hometown: Country Club Hills, Illinois

Country Club Hills, Illinois Wife: Jocelyn Gates

Jocelyn Gates Children: Avery (daughter), Duke (son), and Denver (son)

Find out five more things to know about Mizzou men’s basketball head coach Dennis Gates.

Dennis Gates’ Missouri basketball contract terms

Upon his hiring in March 2022, Dennis Gates agreed to a six-year and $16.5 million contract.

He is set to be paid $2.5 million for the 2022-23 season. The salary increases by $100,000 annually until he is paid $3 million for the 2027-28 season.

Also included in Gates’ contract is a local country club membership, two courtesy cars or a monthly automobile stipend of $600, 10 premium tickets for home basketball games, and eight premium tickets for home football games.

Incentives in his contract include $200,000 for an NCAA national championship, $100,000 for an SEC championship, $100,000 for national coach of the year honors, $75,000 for making the Final Four, $50,000 for making the Elite Eight, and $50,000 for winning 30 games.

There are $25,000 bonuses for winning the SEC Tournament, making the NCAA Tournament, making the Sweet 16, winning 25 games, and ticket revenue of $8 million.

Where did Dennis Gates go to college? He played at Cal

Dennis Gates played college basketball for the California Golden Bears from 1998-2002. Ben Braun was his head coach throughout his Cal career.

Cal went to the NCAA Tournament in Gates’ final two years. As a No. 8 seed in the 2001 NCAA Tournament, No. 9 seed Fresno State beat Cal 82-70 in the first round. As a No. 6 seed in the 2002 NCAA Tournament, Cal beat Penn 82-75 in the first round before a 63-50 loss to No. 3 seed Pittsburgh in the second round.

Gates was a three-year captain at Cal. He played the most as a senior when he started 14 games and averaged 5.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game, according to Sports-Reference.com.

According to Cal, Gates earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology in three years. He then pursued a master’s degree in education at Cal for a year. He ultimately earned a master’s degree in adult education and human resource development at Florida State in 2005.

Dennis Gates’ brother is Oregon basketball assistant coach Armon Gates

Oregon men’s basketball assistant coach Armon Gates is the younger brother of Dennis Gates.

The 2022-23 season is Armon Gates’ first season on the Oregon men’s basketball coaching staff. He preceded his stint at Oregon as a men’s basketball assistant coach at Nebraska (2018-22), Northwestern (2013-18), Loyola Chicago (2011-13), TCU (2010-11), Kent State (2008-10), and Western Kentucky (2007-08).

According to The Oregonian, Armon Gates is under a two-year contract with Oregon. He will earn $325,000 for the 2022-23 season and $350,000 for the 2023-24 season.

Armon Gates played college basketball at Kent State from 2002-07. As a senior at Kent State, he started 17 games and averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, according to Sports-Reference.

Dennis Gates led Cleveland State to 2021 NCAA Tournament

Dennis Gates spent three seasons as the Cleveland State men’s basketball head coach from 2019-22. The Vikings went a combined 50-40 during those three seasons.

Cleveland State won the 2021 Horizon League tournament with an 80-69 win against Oakland to earn a trip to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Cleveland State received a No. 15 seed and faced Houston in the NCAA Tournament first round. Houston defeated Cleveland State 87-56.

Cleveland State captured a second consecutive Horizon League regular season title in the 2021-22 season, but Wright State eliminated Cleveland State from the Horizon League tournament in the semifinal round. Xavier defeated Cleveland State 72-68 in the first round of the 2022 NIT.

Gates was named the Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Dennis Gates helped Florida State basketball reach Elite Eight, Sweet 16

Dennis Gates was a Florida State men’s basketball assistant coach from 2004-05 and 2011-19. Leonard Hamilton was the FSU men’s basketball coach throughout Gates’ time as a Florida State assistant coach. They were part of some pretty special FSU teams.

Florida State reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2012 and 2019. FSU made the 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

To reach the 2018 Elite Eight, No. 9 seed FSU defeated No. 8-seeded Missouri 67-54 in the NCAA Tournament first round. Florida State followed that with wins against No. 1 seed Xavier and No. 4 seed Gonzaga. No. 3 seed Michigan knocked out FSU 58-54 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The FSU run to the Sweet 16 in 2012 came as a No. 3 seed, and its run to the 2019 Sweet 16 came as a No. 4 seed.

Close 1 of 22 Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers a question at a news conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers questions from the press at the “Come Home Tour” stop Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the St. Louis Music Park, in Maryland Heights. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, left, and athletics director Desiree Reed Francois attend the “Come Home Tour” stop Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights. Mizzou men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates waves to the crowd as he is introduced before a press conference in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates answers questions from TV reporters following a press conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates speaks at a news conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates shouts in the second half of a game against Oklahoma State on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Cleveland State's Dennis Gates coaches his team in a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Houston on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Florida State assistant coach Dennis Gates directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Winthrop in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Florida State won 87-76. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The university is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The university is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates, right, speaks during a news conference introducing him as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The university is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The University is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The University is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates, second from right, holds up a jersey as he is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Along with Gates are University of Missouri athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois, right, Board of Curators member Jeff Layman and president Mun Choi, left. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Valley State Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates watches the game against Kansas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mizzou Arena. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, center, argues a call with the official, right, in front of Southeast Missouri State's Dylan Branson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Click here for the Dennis Gates bio on the Missouri men’s basketball website.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.