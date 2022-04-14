Dennis Gates adds veteran coach Dickey Nutt to Mizzou staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates has added another seasoned assistant with head-coaching experience to Missouri's basketball staff. David "Dickey" Nutt, 62, the former head coach at Arkansas State and Southeast Missouri, will join Gates' staff as an assistant, MU announced Thursday.

Like Gates and recently hired associate head coach Charlton "C.Y." Young, Nutt comes from the Leonard Hamilton coaching tree. Nutt coached on Hamilton's staff at Oklahoma State in the late 1980s and later worked on Hamilton's Florida State's staff as video coordinator along with Gates and Young. Nutt spent this past season as the head coach and associate athletics director at Gaston College, a junior college in North Carolina and Hamilton's alma mater.

“David 'Dickey' Nutt is a true veteran in this profession with an immense amount of passion for the game as well as for student-athlete development,” Gates said. “We are lucky to have someone with his level of experience on our staff. Coach Nutt has a wealth of basketball knowledge and recruiting relationships in our state which will be a tremendous asset to our program, our Athletic Department, our University and CoMo.”

Nutt was 189-187 as Arkansas State's head coach from 1995-2008 with an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1999 and went 80-107 at SEMO from 2009-2015. Nutt, the younger brother of former Arkansas and Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt, worked at Florida State fro 2015-18 and served as Gates' special assistant to the head coach at Cleveland State fro 2019-21

“I feel so fortunate and honored to be a part of Coach Gates’ staff here at the University of Missouri,” Nutt said. “I’ve seen firsthand his work ethic, his love for young people, game preparation and his masterful recruiting ability. I am excited to be reunited with him and eager to go to work in building a championship program – on and off the court.”

