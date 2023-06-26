The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced the home and road conference opponents for each team for the 2023-24 season.

Mizzou's marquee home opponent in the coming year could be Tennessee, ranked No. 6 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Mizzou will play rival Arkansas, ranked 14th, as well as Texas A&M, ranked 19th, both at home and on the road.

The Tigers will face Alabama, 18th in ESPN's rankings, on the road.

Conference play begins January 6 and goes through March 9, with the league tournament set to return to Nashville, Tenn., from March 13-17.

As he enters his second season in Columbia, coach Dennis Gates will have to blend a roster featuring 11 newcomers from last season's 25-win team.

Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge, both departed to the NBA, combined to average 30.5 points per game last season.

Mizzou's 2023-24 home opponents

Arkansas; Auburn; Florida; Georgia; Ole Miss; Mississippi State; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas A&M.

Road opponents

Alabama; Arkansas; Florida; Kentucky; LSU; Ole Miss; South Carolina; Texas A&M; Vanderbilt.