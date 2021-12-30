Depleted Mizzou lineup stuns No. 1 South Carolina in OT

Hansen and Frank both scored 21 points for the Tigers. LaDazhia Williams, who like Troup began her career at South Carolina, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. MU was without Blackwell, an All-SEC candidate and the league’s top rebounder, plus key reserve Izzy Higginbottom. Seven of Pingeton’s eight available players saw the floor. Her five starters all played at least 38 minutes, topped by guard Mama Dembele’s 44 minutes.

“Dawn is a phenomenal coach. South Carolina's got a phenomenal program,” Pingeton said. “I'll be shocked if they don't win a national championship this year. I mean, they're just elite level good. But anything happens on any given night. That's why you play the game. I just thought our girls … the thing that we said we want to make sure we do is just let it all hang out. We didn't want to have any regrets. At the end of the day, we want to be able to say that we were the grittier team, we were the tougher team and and whatever happened from there happened from there. But let's not lose our edge.”