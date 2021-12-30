Depleted Mizzou lineup stuns No. 1 South Carolina in OT

DOWN GOES NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA!— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2021
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A depleted Missouri women’s basketball team, missing six players, including its leading scorer and rebounder, pulled off the unthinkable Thursday night, toppling No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime at Mizzou Arena.
Without standout Aijah Blackwell and five others, all sidelined for health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, the Tigers knocked off the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in team history. Mizzou had been 0-8 against the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25.
Make that 1-8.
“Great moments are created by great opportunities, and we had an incredible opportunity here tonight,” Tigers coach Robin Pingeton said in her postgame radio interview. “And you know, the regret of not emptying our tanks and not letting it all hang out tonight would be much worse than the feeling of exhaustion (and) coming up short. And so we just had to keep reminding our kids that they had to dig a little bit deeper. We wanted more from them.”
They got it. In front of 6,139, MU’s largest home crowd in three years, Lauren Hansen’s layup with one-tenth of a second left in overtime proved to be the game-winner as the Tigers (12-2, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak to the Gamecocks while handing Dawn Staley’s team its first loss of the season.
After erasing a six-point fourth-quarter deficit, South Carolina (12-1, 0-1) scored the first five points in overtime, but a layup by Hansen got the Tigers within three. Then Hayley Frank’s reverse layup trimmed the deficit to one with 48 seconds left. South Carolina couldn’t add to its lead on its next possession, but the Tigers were further depleted when guard Haley Troup suffered a lower leg injury on the play and had to be carried into the locker room.
Taking over with 14 seconds left, Mizzou set up a play for Hansen to slither around a high screen by Frank. She executed to perfection, laying in the game-winner over South Carolina’s Victaria Saxton.
“We just wanted to get something going downhill,” Pingeton said. “We wanted to put Frankie and Lauren in a ball-screen action. That flat-screen action had been so good for us. When Lauren got it and saw an opportunity downhill — she’s so shifty, so shifty, good change of speed — she was so dialed in and they all wanted this so bad. She was willing to take the shot and obviously converted it for us.”
The Gamecocks attempted a lob pass to the rim before the final buzzer but their basket was waved off, setting off a wild celebration on the court of Mizzou players past and present, including former Tigers All-American and South Carolina nemesis Sophie Cunningham
Hansen and Frank both scored 21 points for the Tigers. LaDazhia Williams, who like Troup began her career at South Carolina, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. MU was without Blackwell, an All-SEC candidate and the league’s top rebounder, plus key reserve Izzy Higginbottom. Seven of Pingeton’s eight available players saw the floor. Her five starters all played at least 38 minutes, topped by guard Mama Dembele’s 44 minutes.
The win was Mizzou’s fourth over South Carolina since the Tigers joined the SEC.
“Dawn is a phenomenal coach. South Carolina's got a phenomenal program,” Pingeton said. “I'll be shocked if they don't win a national championship this year. I mean, they're just elite level good. But anything happens on any given night. That's why you play the game. I just thought our girls … the thing that we said we want to make sure we do is just let it all hang out. We didn't want to have any regrets. At the end of the day, we want to be able to say that we were the grittier team, we were the tougher team and and whatever happened from there happened from there. But let's not lose our edge.”