Depth issues linger on Mizzou defense

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eli Drinkwitz is grateful his Missouri football team plays pass-crazy Mississippi State on Saturday.
“I don't think we could sit in the trenches this week as beat up as we are,” he said Tuesday.
Most of Missouri’s defensive linemen are dealing with injuries, Drinkwitz said. Several are considered questionable for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Starkville, Mississippi: Kobie Whiteside, Markell Utsey, Trajan Jeffcoat and Chris Turner. Two more defensive regulars have already been ruled out with injuries: starting boundary safety Tyree Gillespie and backup cornerback Ish Burdine. Receiver Micah Wilson is also out, while receiver Jalen Knox is considered questionable.
As of Tuesday, Mizzou (5-4) had around 56 available scholarship players for the game, Drinkwitz said. The team did not have any new positive cases of COVID-19 from Sunday’s round of tests and haven’t had any more opt-outs or transfers this week, he said. A few players who were in quarantine for contact tracing could return this week.
The Bulldogs are just 2-7 under first-year coach Mike Leach, but Drinkwitz spent long stretches of his weekly Zoom conference praising MSU’s offensive and defensive schemes. Everybody knows about Leach’s spread offense and prolific passing attack. After Arkansas and Georgia clobbered the Tigers on the ground the last two weeks, Mizzou’s won’t have to worry about the running game as much Saturday: Mississippi State is dead last in the country in rushing attempts per game with just 16.2. That should come as no surprise. Each of Leach’s Washington State teams from 2012-19 ranked last nationally in rushing attempts per game.
“They supplement the run scheme with tunnel screens, which helps them slow down the pass rush,” Drinkwitz said. “So we're going to have to be different. We can't put in a new defensive scheme this week. We can't. I mean that's just not possible. We have to go out there, make some tweaks to what we do and rush the passer, affect the quarterback, hold up in our coverages and tackle in space.”
But Drinkwitz has plenty of concerns about the Mississippi State defense, a 3-3-5 system under coordinator Zach Arnett that specializes in stopping the run.
“They've got really good players, but then their scheme, it makes you play ugly,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean it's gonna be ugly. There's gonna be penetration.”
MIZZOU PLANS FOR BOWL
While some teams around the country have opted out of the postseason, Mizzou is committed to playing in a bowl game. As we wrote in Tuesday’s Post-Dispatch, the Tigers are positioned to play in one of the SEC’s bowls in Florida, either the Outback or Gator, possibly the Citrus. Drinkwitz made it clear Tuesday Mizzou plans to accept a bowl invitation.
“We talked about it Sunday,” he said. “It wasn't really a discussion. We just talked about our plans. We're going bowling. We're excited about going bowling. It's an awesome opportunity for our team to get a chance to continue this journey together and play another game. It's an awesome opportunity for Mizzou. We didn't get to go to a bowl game last year and so for us to have that presence on national television … we're gonna be in a great game because of the type of season we had. It's a reward. Bowl games are still a reward for the season that you have. … I got a good feeling that we're gonna get a big time bowl game. So, shoot, we'll be ready to roll.”
SIGNING DAY LOOMS
Wednesday is the start of the early signing period. The Tigers have 21 known verbal commitments. Drinkwitz said MU is looking to close one on “one or two” more targets.
“If we get them, great,” he said. “If we don't, then we'll have a couple of spots for the next February signing class, which for us we made a lot of hay last year on that.”
QB HITS IRK DRINKWITZ
Drinkwitz clearly wasn't pleased with some contact quarterback Connor Bazelak absorbed in Saturday's 49-14 loss to Georgia. Asked about his QB, Drinkwitz said Bazelak "apparently took a legal hit." He didn't seem to be talking about the knee to the back of the helmet that knocked Bazelak out of the game briefly in the first half.
"Maybe it was the third quarter, but there's an out route that he throws, throws a perfect ball, we get pass-interfered on and he takes a shot to the helmet that looked like they lowered the crown of the helmet," Drinkwitz said. "But anyway ... I digress there.
"That's the name of the game. There's no flag. You got to keep on rolling. I mean that's that's what happened. There were several hits that you would assume that maybe a yellow flag falls out, but they didn't. So he just keeps on rolling."
AUBURN CHANGE 'STUNNING'
Disappointed, surprised, stunned. That’s how Drinkwitz described his reaction to Auburn firing Gus Malzahn, the man who gave Drinkwitz his first job in college coaching a decade ago. Drinkwitz joined Auburn’s staff as a offensive quality control coach in 2010 when Malzahn was the team’s offensive coordinator. He later followed Malzahn to Arkansas State to be his running backs coach in 2012. Since taking over as Auburn’s head coach in 2013, Malzahn was 68-35 with two SEC West Division titles, an appearance in the BCS national championship game, six other bowl games, three top-15 finishes in the AP poll and national coach of the year honors.
“I'm disappointed for Coach and (his wife) Kristi, obviously,” Drinkwitz said. “They mean a tremendous amount to me and my family and obviously I wouldn't be here in my career if it wasn't for them and the opportunities they presented to me.
“I’m disappointed. Everybody has a right to choose who they employ or not, but man, he did a tremendous job. He won the SEC championship twice, played for the national championship, won 60% of his games or something crazy like that. He’s one of the only coaches in this league that's even gone toe to toe with Coach (Nick) Saban and actually won. Just surprised
“But I know he's used his influence in a positive way. I know he's got a bright future ahead of him in whatever he chooses to do. I was stunned really.”
COACH POACHING TIME OF YEAR
It’s that time of year when teams are putting together staffs and poaching other schools for assistant coaches. Two Mizzou assistants have been linked to job openings: receivers coach Bush Hamdan is considered a target for Kentucky’s offensive coordinator job, Kentucky Sports Radio first reported; while running backs coach Curtis Luper could be an option for Louisiana-Monroe’s head-coaching job, Football Scoop has reported.
Drinkwitz has told his staff to stay on board through Saturday’s game and keep him in the loop about any offers.
“For me, that's why my core value number four is so important to me: Enjoy the journey,” he said. “Everybody's got a different journey, right? My journey is different than the staff. It's different than the players. While we're here, while we're all together, we want to make sure that we're all pushing in same direction and focused on that. But much like players have individual goals and coaches have individual goals on what's best for their families and their futures and their careers, then hey, if that's what you want to explore then you have all the right to do that. Just keep me in the loop. Nowadays there's agents and all that different stuff involved. But I don't get caught up in.
“I know where I want to be. I know the journey that I'm on. I know the journey this university is on with this program. It's the same thing with our players. This is who I am. This is who we are going to be moving forward. If it's not the right fit for you, man, that's OK. I'm not the right fit for everybody. And sometimes it's not about fit. Sometimes, hey my path is going to go this way. I had to make those decisions as an assistant. That's perfectly fine.
“I have asked that everybody stays committed through Saturday. You always finish what just start. Then after that we'll see how everything goes. We'll go from there.”
NEW ROLE FOR QB
Remember Shawn Robinson, the quarterback who started Mizzou’s first two games of the season? He lost the job to Connor Bazelak then was unavailable for three straight games. He was on the field against Georgia but went largely unnoticed. That’s because he switched from No. 3 to No. 12 and joined multiple special teams units, both the kickoff unit and punt return team.
“He was responsible for us getting that block on punt return,” Drinkwitz said. “I couldn't be any more proud of that guy. I'll be shocked if he doesn’t play quite a bit this week. We only got a certain amount of scholarships and that sucker is giving us us everything he’s got. Perfect, ideal teammate. His parents have done such a good job raising that young man, the character, the fight, the toughness he’s shown in the face of adversity, in the face of a lot of different things, just tremendous. Tremendous.”
LESS COWBELL?
With socially distanced reduced crowds at Davis Wade Stadium this year, the Bulldogs have averaged 13,145 fans for their first four home games, about 20 percent of capacity. The long-standing MSU tradition is for fans to clang cowbells during the game. SEC rules allow fans to ring their bells before the game, during timeouts, halftime and after MSU scores. Drinkwitz isn't necessarily looking forward to fewer cowbells under COVID protocols.
"I can't control what the turnout's gonna be," he said "One cowbell, two cowbells is a lot of cowbell. I probably won't be saying, 'More cowbell,' like Will Ferrell."
That's a reference to the legendary "Saturday Night Live" sketch from 2000 and the famous line said not by Ferrell but show host Christopher Walken. "I've got a fever and the only prescription is more cowbell!"
MIZZOU DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
8 Connor Bazelak, 6-3 220 RFr. Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
12 Brady Cook, 6-3, 220, Fr. St. Louis (Chaminade)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
1 Tyler Badie** 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
Wide Receiver
86 Tauskie Dove*, 6-3 200 RSo. Denton, Texas (Ryan)
7 Damon Hazelton, 6-3 215 Gr. Baltimore, Md. (Franklin/Virginia Tech)
Wide Receiver
6 Keke Chism, 6-4 210 Gr. Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield/Angelo State)
18 Chance Luper 6-2 180 Fr. North Richlands Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Slot Receiver
9 Jalen Knox**, 6-0 195 Jr. Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)
OR
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Tight End
48 Niko Hea*, 6-5 250 So. St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers)
OR
82 Daniel Parker**, 6-4, 245 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Blue Springs)
88 Logan Christopherson*, 6-6 255 RJr. Lemont, Ill. (Lemont, Ill.)
OR
80 Messiah Swinson, 6-7, 255, RsSo. Glen Head, NY (Lutheran)
Left Tackle
51 Zeke Powell, 6-5 295 Jr. Georgiana, Ala. (Georgiana/Coffeyville CC)
OR
64 Bobby Lawrence*, 6-8 320 RSo. St. Joseph, Mo. (Central)
Left Guard
72 Xavier Delgado* 6-5 320 RSo. Glendale, Ariz. (Deer Valley)
OR
54 Luke Griffin, 6-5 312 RFr. Chatsworth, Ga. (North Murray)
Center
55 Michael Maietti, 6-1 291 Gr. West Orange, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep/Rutgers)
69 Drake Heismeyer, 6-3 283 Fr. St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell)
Right Guard
59 Case Cook**, 6-5 300 RJr. Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)
66 Jack Buford, 6-4, 310, RsFr. St. Louis (Lutheran North)
Right Tackle
79 Larry Borom**, 6-6 332 RJr. Detroit, Mich. (Brother Rice)
76 Javon Foster, 6-6 310 RSo. West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)
DEFENSE
Buck
18 Trajan Jeffcoat*, 6-3, 265, Columbia, S.C. (Irmo)
28 Jatorian Hansford** 6-4 255 Jr. Forsyth, Ga. (Mary Persons)
Defensive end
90 Markell Utsey***, 6-4 295 RSr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview)
97 Akial Byers***, 6-4 305 Sr. Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Defensive Tackle
78 Kobie Whiteside***, 6-1, 300, Sr. Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor)
6 Darius Robinson, 6-6, 295 So. Canton, Mich. (Canton)
Defensive end
99 Isaiah McGuire*, 6-5 280 So. Tulsa, Okla. (Union)
39 Chris Turner***, 6-4 270 Sr. Hammond, La. (Hammond)
Weakside Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton**, 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)
33 Chad Bailey*, 6-0 230 RSo. Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
Middle Linebacker
11 Devin Nicholson*, 6-3 230 So. Detroit, Mich. (Cass Tech)
25 Jamal Brooks***, 6-1 230 Sr. Bessemer City, Ala. (Bessemer City)
Cornerback
17 JC Carlies, 6-2, 190 Fr. White Garden, Fla. (West Orange)
10 Chris Mills, 6-0 175 RSo. Converse, Texas (Judson)
Cornerback
2 Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., 6-0 170 Fr. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
24 Ishmael Burdine, 6-1 190 RFr. Slidell, La. (Slidell)
Strong Safety
3 Martez Manuel*, 6-1 200 So. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
7 Stacy Brown*, 6-2 212 So. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
Free Safety
1 Joshuah Bledsoe***, 6-0 200 Sr. Houston, Texas (Dekaney)
21 Tyler Jones 5-11, 185 Fr. Winter Garden, Fla. (West Orange)
Boundary Safety
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
35 Mason Pack 6-0, 205 RSr. Springfield, Mo. (Kickapoo)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker/Kickoff
92 Harrison Mevis, 6-0 220 Fr. Warsaw, Ind. (Warsaw Community)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Holder
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Punter
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman*, 6-4 230 RSo. Kearney, Mo. (Kearney)
47 Daniel Hawthorne, 6-0 225 Fr. West Monroe, La. (West Monroe)
Kick Returner
1 Tyler Badie**, 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
Punt Returner
87 Cade Musser, 5-9, 185 So. Blue Springs, Mo. (Blue Springs)
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
OR
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
