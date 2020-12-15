Depth issues linger on Mizzou defense

COACH POACHING TIME OF YEAR

It’s that time of year when teams are putting together staffs and poaching other schools for assistant coaches. Two Mizzou assistants have been linked to job openings: receivers coach Bush Hamdan is considered a target for Kentucky’s offensive coordinator job, Kentucky Sports Radio first reported; while running backs coach Curtis Luper could be an option for Louisiana-Monroe’s head-coaching job, Football Scoop has reported.

Drinkwitz has told his staff to stay on board through Saturday’s game and keep him in the loop about any offers.

“For me, that's why my core value number four is so important to me: Enjoy the journey,” he said. “Everybody's got a different journey, right? My journey is different than the staff. It's different than the players. While we're here, while we're all together, we want to make sure that we're all pushing in same direction and focused on that. But much like players have individual goals and coaches have individual goals on what's best for their families and their futures and their careers, then hey, if that's what you want to explore then you have all the right to do that. Just keep me in the loop. Nowadays there's agents and all that different stuff involved. But I don't get caught up in.