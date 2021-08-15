Deputy AD leaves Mizzou administration for Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The transformation of Missouri's athletics department continues with the departure of deputy athletics director for external operations Ryan Alpert. Alpert, the driving force behind MU's fundraising success over the last year, is on the move to another SEC East school. Alpert will take over as Tennessee's new deputy AD and chief operating officer, he confirmed Sunday.

Sunday also marked the first official day in office for newly hired Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois, who now has two major positions to fill on her senior staff. In his second stint at Mizzou, Alpert was tasked with developing revenue streams and oversaw the department's fundraising office, the Tiger Scholarship fund, as well as ticketing and marketing. He also served as the athletics department's liaison for multimedia rightsholder Mizzou Sports Properties and the sport administrator for the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Alpert previously worked at MU running the Tiger Scholarship Fund then spent two years at Florida Atlantic, working under AD Brian White. Alpert returned to Mizzou in April 2020.

At Tennessee, he'll work under White's older brother, Volunteers AD Danny White.