Deputy AD leaves Mizzou administration for Tennessee
MIZZOU

University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk (R) shares a laugh with new Deputy Athletic Director Ryan Alpert, during a National Football Foundation luncheon in Edmondson, Missouri on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

 BILL GREENBLATT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The transformation of Missouri's athletics department continues with the departure of deputy athletics director for external operations Ryan Alpert. Alpert, the driving force behind MU's fundraising success over the last year, is on the move to another SEC East school. Alpert will take over as Tennessee's new deputy AD and chief operating officer, he confirmed Sunday. 

Sunday also marked the first official day in office for newly hired Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois, who now has two major positions to fill on her senior staff. In his second stint at Mizzou, Alpert was tasked with developing revenue streams and oversaw the department's fundraising office, the Tiger Scholarship fund, as well as ticketing and marketing. He also served as the athletics department's liaison for multimedia rightsholder Mizzou Sports Properties and the sport administrator for the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Alpert previously worked at MU running the Tiger Scholarship Fund then spent two years at Florida Atlantic, working under AD Brian White. Alpert returned to Mizzou in April 2020. 

At Tennessee, he'll work under White's older brother, Volunteers AD Danny White. 

"Ryan is truly one of the rising stars in our profession," White said. "I couldn't be more excited to add him to a talented, competitive administrative team that is committed to building a bold and bright future for Tennessee Athletics. I'm thrilled to welcome the Alpert family to Rocky Top."

"I am energized by the opportunity to work for one of the most prominent brands and passionate fanbases in college athletics," Alpert said. "Danny's vision for Tennessee Athletics is extremely compelling, and I am grateful to be a part of Vol Nation."

A summer of major moves for Mizzou's senior administration began with Nick Joos' departure for Iowa State. In July, MU's deputy AD for communications took on a similar role at ISU, his alma mater.

Mizzou's 'business as usual' ends with Reed-Francois' arrival

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Five years to the day that Missouri introduced Jim Sterk as the school’s new athletics director, MU went through the same routine Wednesday, parading his successor through the same room at Memorial Stadium as the pep band played the same fight song and cheerleaders and Truman the Tiger again greeted the new AD in front of a throng of supporters and media. Otherwise, this time, ...

