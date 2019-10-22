COLUMBIA, Mo. – Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley’s post-mortem evaluation of Missouri’s offensive performance at Vanderbilt didn’t leave anyone off the hook.
Blocking? Bad.
Running? Bad.
Passing? Bad.
Coaching? Bad.
Result? Very bad.
In his first public comments since Saturdays’ 21-14 loss at Vanderbilt, Dooley didn’t spare himself from the criticism.
“We weren't really good at anything,” he said after Tuesday’s practice. “And so the only real positive that came out of it is a reminder of how you’re one week away from being embarrassed when you play college football, certainly in our league.
“It's not a surprise. We talked about it, but when you're not emotionally ready to play … I didn't do a good job getting our guys ready. I could have had a better game plan, could have called plays better, could have executed better. None of us, the whole unit, we didn't play very well. But we’ve got to dust off our britches, get back to work and go do what we've done over the (prior) five weeks, which has been pretty good football.”
The foundation of Mizzou’s problems Saturday were easy to identify: Dooley’s running backs averaged only 3.1 yards per carry on first down. A soft running game and loads of penalties put the offense behind the chains series after series. MU faced six third downs when they needed 10 or more yards for the first down.
“You’ve got no chance when you're in third and 12 and 13,” Dooley said. “We derailed ourselves a lot. We had three drives with just bad penalties. So we have to play more disciplined football, smarter football, not beat ourselves. We’ve got to run the ball better and we got to execute our pass game better. …. Everything starts with being emotionally ready to play those kind of tough games on the road.”
“The game plan, the play-calling, getting our players ready to play emotionally, all could have done better as a coach,” he added. “And it starts with me.”
There were breakdowns all over the offense on Saturday, Dooley said, but he was every bit as disappointed in the Tigers’ lack of toughness.
“Did we really come in with the right mindset? One of the things that we have taken a lot of pride on is the spirit we play with, the heart speed, you’ve all heard me say,” Dooley said. “The toughness. That's what this football is about. If you come in and lose your edge just a little bit and you play a team that's back’s against the wall that’s what it looks like.”
After five straight wins of mostly strong offensive showings, Dooley suggested the Tigers got comfortable.
“It's a good reminder,” he said. “We all need a little foot up our tail. A little humility. And we certainly got that from Vanderbilt.”
COLON-CASTILLO SPEAKS UP
In a long discussion about the team moving forward from Saturday’s loss, center Trystan Colon-Castillo veered into another direction after Tuesday’s practice: Twitter attacks on his head coach. Colon-Castillo gave a vigorous defense of Odom.
“I've been on social media and everyone calling for Coach Odom’s head and getting after him, I think it’s bullshit,” he said. “The dude’s done his best since he’s been here. He’s treated us the same week in, week out. We’ve prepared the same. He’s done a great job as our coach. To be honest, at Vanderbilt, the coaching staff did a great job. I think it falls on us. We didn't come ready, ready to play and that's what it was.
“Sorry, I had to get that out of the way. I just wanted (to clear something up) with all these fans coming after Coach Odom. You can you come talk to me, I guess.
“Coach Odom does a great job. He prepares us to be great every single week. Same thing with his coaching staff, starting all the way at the OC and DC and down to the position coaches. They come out every week and preach to us, ‘You don't win the game on Saturday. You win the game preparing on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Colon-Castillo wasn’t done. He went on to blame himself and the leaders of the team for not having “the right mindset” in Nashville — the mindset Odom preached all week leading up to the game, he said.
“The man literally pours his heart and soul into this program, gives everything he has,” Colon-Castillo said. “I’ll have that man’s back. He’s been the same guy since I got here. Really, really hard working. He loves his team. He loves this town, this community, calls it home. You talk about that True Son. Coach Odom is a true son.”
TARGETING TALK
After getting more looks at Tyree Gillespie’s brutal head shot on Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan, Odom agreed with his initial post-game basement: The targeting penalty was absolutely the right call. Hasan was sliding feet first at the end of a run when Gillespie lowered his head and drove the crown of his helmet into the side of Hasan’s helmet. Gillespie was ejected and will miss the first half of Saturday’s Kentucky game.
“He's such a great kid and I hate the way … It didn't look good. I'm not arguing that,” Odom said. “It looked bad. We've talked all the time, defensively, when a quarterback goes into a slide, whatever your action is as a defender, you can't touch the guy. (Gillespie) had already gotten into a position that he was sinking his hips to go in for the tackle. He was going to try a low tackle and in a bad lapse of judgment lowered his head at the last minute and made head to head contact. Obviously, (the penalty) was called. It should have been made.
“He felt bad. You go into the locker room afterwards and he's sobbing uncontrollably because he knows he made a mistake. He didn't mean to hit the guy in the fashion that took place. But (he) did. It was a bad mistake. And he's obviously paying for it.”
This is a blatant and vicious targeting penalty by Mizzou’s Tyree Gillespie.— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 19, 2019
Vanderbilt’s Mo Hasan had to be helped off the field after this hit. He’s been replaced by Riley Neal. pic.twitter.com/U5BrmVdJ9k
Hasan was wobbly getting up off the turf and sat out the rest of the game. Freshman Martez Manuel replaced Gillespie for the rest of the game Saturday and will start at Kentucky, Odom said. Gillespie will be allowed to return for the second half.
FLAGS GALORE
That was just one of a dozen penalties for 120 yards for the Tigers on Saturday. That’s one short of the team’s most penalties in a game under Odom. (They were flagged 13 times for 114 yards in the 2016 loss to Middle Tennessee.) The dozen penalties is also tied for the second-most penalties in an SEC game this year —Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have each had a 13-flag game — but it’s the most yardage any SEC team has been penalized in one game this season.
For the season, Mizzou averages an SEC-high 71.3 penalty yards per game. Only Alabama averages more penalties per game, 7.6 to MU’s 7.3. MU ranks No. 112 nationally in average penalty yardage.
“Two weeks ago we had two (against Ole Miss). Pretty clean game,” Odom said. “And then last week was obviously 12 or 13, whichever the number was. It was not anywhere close to what the standard of the way that we need to play. … We lost the ability to have emotional stability throughout the course of that game. We didn't have it and that's something that obviously we correct, we fix. We can't have that it and won't stand for it moving forward. That's not Missouri football. It doesn't give us a chance to be successful.”
POCKET PATIENCE
Back to the offense. One trend that quarterback Kelly Bryant took away from Saturday’s loss: He was too eager to leave the pocket and give up on passing plays. Odom noted that Mizzou’s pass protection wasn’t good enough, but there were times Bryant bailed out of the pocket when he still had time to scan his reads downfield.
“Just making sure I'm just staying in the pocket, not scrambling when I don’t have to and really checking it down and (taking) whatever they give me,” Bryant said. “Taking the little freebies.”
At the same time, Odom doesn’t want to handcuff Bryant’s ability to freelance and extend plays outside of the pocket.
“The things that he's able to do sometimes out of the scramble I'm OK with that,” Odom said. “But if he's got some uneasiness with the in-game feeling that we need to kind of reset and go with what he's feeling. I felt that he did that a little bit as you talk to him on the sideline. We can learn from that. He understands what was there and what was not there. Let’s not try to chase things and just run the play like it is and go through our progression and reads. And then if it’s time to try to take off, then let's do it. Let's not force it.”
MCCANN OR CAN’T?
Odom isn’t happy with Tucker McCann’s recent kicking performances but isn’t worried either. McCann missed two field goals within his range on Saturday after missing two PATs the prior week against Ole Miss.
“There's been times (the field goal unit has) been really good but obviously when you get down in an area and you line up for a field goal you've got to come away with three points,” Odom said. “That’s just the bottom line. … We got to fight through it. We got to battle through it. Tucker is going to find his way. He's done a tremendous job punting. He's done a great job in kickoffs. We've got to make sure that's on our side.”
“Mentally he's in a good spot,” he added. “He kicked really well today. I think we're all right.”
MORE BORDER WAR
Count Odom among those happy to see Missouri and Kansas renew their men’s basketball series. He hopes for more.
“Man, isn’t that awesome,” Odom said. “The administration on both sides worked together to find a way to get that done. I think Missouri and Kansas should always play. I think they should play in every sport. I know it took a lot of hard work, I'm guessing, on both sides to try to make it work and find a way to get it to fit. I look forward to that. Hopefully, someday every sport will be recognized in the ability to play each other because that rivalry, it's still there. It goes back for generations. And it's going to continue to go to generations forward. It's something that I think would benefit our student athletes, the experience that they have in college. It also would be great for both fan bases.”
“My sons, one's a freshman and one’s an eighth grader, and I want them to be able to play Kansas. I think it's a big deal. I mean, you live in Missouri, that's what you want. I'm sure you talk to the people over there, that's what they want.”