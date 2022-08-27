 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Desmond Howard predicts Texas A&M football to win SEC, national title

Notre Dame Wisconsin Football

Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

College football analyst Desmond Howard made some contrarian predictions on Saturday during ESPN "College GameDay" about what team will win the Southeastern Conference and national championships in 2022-23.  

Howard went with the Texas A&M Aggies to win both the SEC championship and College Football Playoff national championship. 

"I got the Aggies," Howard said. "I'm going with Texas A&M to win the SEC this year. Let's go Jimbo (Fisher). Let's get the boys ready, Jimbo. Let's go." 

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and David Pollack all picked Alabama to defeat Georgia in the 2022 SEC Championship Game.

When it came to predicting the CFP field, Howard went with Baylor, Michigan, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M. He picked Texas A&M to defeat Michigan in the CFP national title game. 

"I got the Aggies winning ultimately," Howard said.

Corso and Herbstreit picked Ohio State to win the national title. Pollack went with Alabama as the national champion. 

Texas A&M is scheduled to open its 2022 season at home against Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

Jimbo Fisher: A look at the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach

Here is a look at TAMU Aggies football head coach Jimbo Fisher, who won the 2013 national title at Florida State. He played college football at Samford. 

Howard, who played wide receiver at Michigan from 1989-91, won the 1991 Heisman Trophy.

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is scheduled to take place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3. The 2022-23 College Football Playoff national championship game is set for Jan. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. 

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

