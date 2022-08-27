Desmond Howard predicts Texas A&M football to win SEC, national title

College football analyst Desmond Howard made some contrarian predictions on Saturday during ESPN "College GameDay" about what team will win the Southeastern Conference and national championships in 2022-23.
Howard went with the Texas A&M Aggies to win both the SEC championship and College Football Playoff national championship.
When it came to predicting the CFP field, Howard went with Baylor, Michigan, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M. He picked Texas A&M to defeat Michigan in the CFP national title game.
"I got the Aggies winning ultimately," Howard said.
Corso and Herbstreit picked Ohio State to win the national title. Pollack went with Alabama as the national champion.
Texas A&M is scheduled to open its 2022 season at home against Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Texas A M Missouri Football
L.G. Patterson
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 35-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher argues with a referee in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Denver.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, shake hands during pre-game of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team during a timeout against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, talk on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 35-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher calls plays against Prairie View A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher addresses a new conference in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, June, 01, 2022. A jovial Fisher said repeatedly on Wednesday he was "moving on" from the war of words between he and his former boss that sprinkled soap-opera drama on the Southeastern Conference's spring meetings this week.
Jimbo Fisher: A look at the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach
Here is a look at TAMU Aggies football head coach Jimbo Fisher, who won the 2013 national title at Florida State. He played college football at Samford.
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 file photo, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher argues with a referee in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Denver. Texas A&M plays Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches play during an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, shake hands during pre-game of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team during a timeout against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, talk on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher calls plays against Prairie View A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks with the media during the school's pro day for NFL football scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March. 22, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher addresses a new conference in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, June, 01, 2022. A jovial Fisher said repeatedly on Wednesday he was "moving on" from the war of words between he and his former boss that sprinkled soap-opera drama on the Southeastern Conference's spring meetings this week.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta.
Howard, who played wide receiver at Michigan from 1989-91, won the 1991 Heisman Trophy.
The 2022 SEC Championship Game is scheduled to take place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3. The 2022-23 College Football Playoff national championship game is set for Jan. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles.
ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)