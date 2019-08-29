Subscribe for 99¢
MU's logo creates a mule-head-shape

Mizzou's mascot is a Tiger, but there's a mule hidden inside the logo.

The Post-Dispatch's Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter didn't realize that until this week. His fourth-grade son came home with the news, learned in Diane Knutson's social studies class.

See it? 

The mule head isn't an accident.

Jim Spain is the University of Missouri-Columbia's vice provost for undergraduate studies.

The mule is the official state animal, and Missouri's mules are historically stubborn (or have a heightened sense of self-preservation, depending on who you ask). Mules are bred from a female horse and a male donkey, and can't reproduce.

Matter's tweet had 3,200+ likes, and more than 600 retweets. There were many "head exploding" and "amazement" GIFs. 

CMSU

The University of Central Missouri uses the mule as their athletic mascot.

Of course, Mizzou has more mule in it than just the logo. The University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine has a Mule Club with a team that appears in parades and festivals. 

You think that's weird? In 1952, the National Guard was called in to quell panty raids.

