Mizzou's mascot is a Tiger, but there's a mule hidden inside the logo.
The Post-Dispatch's Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter didn't realize that until this week. His fourth-grade son came home with the news, learned in Diane Knutson's social studies class.
My 4th grader learned in school today that hidden inside this Mizzou logo is the head of a mule (the state animal) between the M & the U. Am I the last person to know this? pic.twitter.com/sFjqv6e6e7— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 29, 2019
See it?
The mule head isn't an accident.
Yep. Then Chancellor Haskel Monroe is credited with the design. He noted then Mule Head was part of design. Created a brand aligned w/other Big 8 schools (OU, KU, etc.). Mule head celebrates significant role of Missouri mule across MO’s history. @Mizzou #ShowMe https://t.co/ufwbmTktx7— Jim Spain (@MUJimSpain) August 29, 2019
Jim Spain is the University of Missouri-Columbia's vice provost for undergraduate studies.
The mule is the official state animal, and Missouri's mules are historically stubborn (or have a heightened sense of self-preservation, depending on who you ask). Mules are bred from a female horse and a male donkey, and can't reproduce.
Matter's tweet had 3,200+ likes, and more than 600 retweets. There were many "head exploding" and "amazement" GIFs.
I didn't know that. I wonder why the powers that be decided to use Tigers as their mascot instead of Mules? That would have given them a more distinct brand. Tigers are everywhere, two other teams in the same conference, Auburn and LSU.— Troy Rose (@TroyRos12854484) August 29, 2019
The mule is the mascot for the University of Central Missouri — women's teams are the Jennies.
Of course, Mizzou has more mule in it than just the logo. The University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine has a Mule Club with a team that appears in parades and festivals.
August 29, 2019