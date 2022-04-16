D'Moi Hodge gives Mizzou another commitment from Cleveland State

Missouri basketball’s Dennis Gates has added another transfer from his last roster, securing a commitment from former Cleveland State guard D’Moi Hodge, who announced his pledge to Mizzou on Saturday. Gates coached Cleveland State the last three seasons and had Hodge on his roster the last two years.

Hodge, the Horizon League defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference selection this past season, led Cleveland State with 15.4 points per game along with 2.2 steals while shooting 33.7% from 3-point range. Hodge spent his first two college seasons at State College of Florida, a junior college, and played in high school at Faith Baptist Christian Academy in Ludowici, Georgia.

Hodge is the second player from Gates’ Cleveland State roster to commit to Mizzou, following guard Tre Gomillion. The Tigers have also landed commitments from Northern Iowa’s Noah Carter and Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston, along with junior college standouts Mohamed Diarra, a 6-10 forward, and point guard Sean East II.

Hodge’s commitment put Missouri one player over the 13-scholarship maximum for 2022-23 season unless one of the team’s six returning players or signed recruit Christian Jones decides to play elsewhere next season. Jones, a three-star guard from East St. Louis, has not returned messages since Mizzou fired former coach Cuonzo Martin last month. (Dave Matter)

