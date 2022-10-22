Do you remember the day 'Game Day' to Mizzou?

On Oct. 23, 2010, "College GameDay'' rolled into Columbia, Mo.
A throng estimated at 18,000 jammed into the area near the show's set in Francis Quadrangle before Mizzou's game against No. 1 Oklahoma. That was nearly 2,200 more fans than the previous record - Nebraska drew 15,808 for a "GameDay'' appearance in 2001 - for a program that had been hitting the road for 17 seasons.
The students were raucous in the background, with the TV pictures framed by the two MU campus signature landmarks - the columns and Jesse Hall. And host Chris Fowler localized his remarks as the program signed on ESPN at 9 a.m., playing off Missouri's "Show-Me State'' motto.
Wearing stripes of Mizzou spirit, Anthony Roderman of Dallas, center, cheers loudly during the taping of a segment for ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning in Columbia. Photo by Seth A. McConnell
"Hello Mizzou - we're talkin' to you,'' he said. "It is time for your Tigers to show me, show you, show the world they are ready to stand up finally to Oklahoma and step forward as a serious contender and earn the respect you've been denied for decades.''
Many of the students began cheering wildly. Many also were waving homemade signs touting the Tigers.
"That's the most signs we've ever seen,'' panelist Kirk Herbstreit said. "A world record.''
Rob Castanzo of Scranton, Pa., waves a flag in front of the Columns at the University of Missouri during a taping of ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning in Columbia. Photo by Seth A. McConnell
But not all was jovial for the MU crowd. "GameDay'' cast member Lee Corso, who wraps up the show each week by predicting the winner of the game the crew is at, drew big catcalls. First he grabbed a Mizzou helmet, leading many to think he was picking the Tigers, before tossing it aside ("This is the "Show-Me" state!'' he exclaimed) and selecting the Sooners.
That came just after Fowler got in one more local reference, in a Marx-brothers themed joke.
"Are these students going to be celebrating in the world famous Harpo's (bar) tonight or will there be a whole bunch of Grouchos?'' he asked.
Photos: The day that Game Day came to Mizzou
College Gameday Intro (2010) - OU @ Mizzou
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - From left to right, MU students Katie Faust,21, and Emily Hayden, 21, show their Tiger spirit before the Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCT. 23, 2010: Missouri's Jerrell Jackson (29) looks back as he scores on a 38-yard touchdown reception in fourth-quarter action against Oklahoma. (Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Fans congratulate Missouri's Jerrell Jackson (29) celebrating Mizzou's victory over Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010 at Faurot Field at the University of Missouri at Columbia, Missouri. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com Laurie Skrivan | lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - University student Justin Bishop,23, kisses the 50 yard, his first time, to celebrate Missouri's victory over Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010 at Faurot Field at the University of Missouri at Columbia, Missouri. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com Laurie Skrivan | lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Fan surround Missouri's T.J. Moe (28) as he his interviewed celebrating Mizzou's victory over Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010 at Faurot Field at the University of Missouri at Columbia, Missouri. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com Laurie Skrivan | lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
Missouri's Max Copeland celebrates the victory over No. 1-ranked Oklahoma on Oct. 23, 2010 at Faurot Field. (Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Missouri's Max Copeland (61) celebrates the victory over Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010 at Faurot Field at the University of Missouri at Columbia, Missouri. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com Laurie Skrivan | lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
Fans gather outside Faurot Field at the University of
Missouri-Columbia for the Mizzou-Oklahoma game on Oct. 23, 2010.
Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - From left to right, MU students Katie Faust,21, and Emily Hayden,21, show their Tiger spirit before the Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - From left to right, Marching Mizzou Stephanie Kinney,18k and Alex Dzurick,21, pump up the crowd before the hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped
Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of
Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - Sights and sounds before the much hyped Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Homecoming game : University of Missouri play rival University of Oklahoma
OCTOBER 23 2010 - MU student Chad Raw wore his usually garb as a UM Storm Tropper to cheer on the Mizzou Tigers before the Missouri vs Oklahoma game outside Faurot Field at the University of Missouri Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Saturday. Laurie Skrivan |
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
LAURIE SKRIVAN
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, ENLARGE TYPE ~~
Mizzou vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 24, 2010: Missouri fans storm onto Faurot Field at the conclusion of the Tigers' 36-27 victory over Oklahoma. Attendance for the OU game was a season-high 71,004. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.