Dominic Lovett already turning heads at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. – It took only three spring practices for Missouri’s first newcomer to earn his jersey number. That would be freshman wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who sported No. 7 on Tuesday, the same number he wore in 2019 at East St. Louis High School.
The four-star wideout enrolled at Mizzou in January, along with Flyers teammate and quarterback Tyler Macon, and is already getting practice work with the top units.
“He's just been consistent playing with great effort and making plays,” MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the full-pads practice. “He made some explosive plays in Friday’s and Saturday’s practice and felt like he had earned the opportunity to wear number seven.”
Lovett is one of two newcomers at receiver this spring, along with Ohio State transfer Mookie Cooper.
• Macon is one of the most highly anticipated rookies on the team, but don’t count out Brady Cook as Mizzou’s No. 2 quarterback this fall. He’s got a strong, accurate arm that he put on display in bits and pieces last year and completed 6 of 7 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in his three cameos. Connor Bazelak is without question the starter, but Cook (Chaminade Prep) and Macon could have a long competition for the No. 2 job.
“Brady’s got to be ready to play and step up and provide us with an opportunity if his number’s called,” Drinkwitz said. “He's pushing Connor right now. He's practicing really well and playing well. Macon’s gotten extended reps, and for a freshman I've been pleasantly surprised with his ability to create and extend plays.”
• A handful of injured players remain out of practice, including All-SEC defensive Trajan Jeffcoat, who was considered day to day as of last week.
• Of the seven scholarship players who opted out of last season, only one returned to the team for 2021: Chris Shearin, who is getting work with the No. 1 defense at safety.
“Our conversations were when he decided he wanted to come back, (I told him) to just make sure he was in shape, follow protocols and be ready to go,” Drinkwitz said. “It was really as simple as that. We told everybody if they chose to opt out whenever they wanted to come back they’d have the opportunity to do that if that's what they chose to do. He's earned the respect of his teammates by the way he's come back in shape and working through offseason drills. So, excited to have him back. He's had some good days.”
• Saturday’s practice at Memorial Stadium is open to the public, one of two practices Drinkwitz has decided to let fans watch, in addition to the March 20 spring game. Saturday's practice begins at 10:30 a.m.
“I've been adamant about creating and uniting the spirit of Mizzou, whether that's rural Missouri, Kansas City or St Louis, and provide our fans with an opportunity to support our football team and really get behind it,” he said. “For me put I’m going to put my money where my mouth is and make sure that we provide those fans an opportunity to come to and watch a practice. Sometimes you can err on the side of caution or you can throw caution to the wind and let fans come to practice. Man, so far we've been blessed with some beautiful weather. Last Saturday was just gorgeous. This Saturday here hopefully we can get some fans interested in buying season tickets at Faurot and get some fans who have nothing to do on a Saturday. Or maybe they can get the daily double, come watch practice and then go watch the basketball game. That’d be awesome. Just trying to provide people with an opportunity to do something, specifically in rural Missouri. If you’re 60 miles or less (away), come on out to practice.