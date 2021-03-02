Dominic Lovett already turning heads at Mizzou

“Our conversations were when he decided he wanted to come back, (I told him) to just make sure he was in shape, follow protocols and be ready to go,” Drinkwitz said. “It was really as simple as that. We told everybody if they chose to opt out whenever they wanted to come back they’d have the opportunity to do that if that's what they chose to do. He's earned the respect of his teammates by the way he's come back in shape and working through offseason drills. So, excited to have him back. He's had some good days.”

“I've been adamant about creating and uniting the spirit of Mizzou, whether that's rural Missouri, Kansas City or St Louis, and provide our fans with an opportunity to support our football team and really get behind it,” he said. “For me put I’m going to put my money where my mouth is and make sure that we provide those fans an opportunity to come to and watch a practice. Sometimes you can err on the side of caution or you can throw caution to the wind and let fans come to practice. Man, so far we've been blessed with some beautiful weather. Last Saturday was just gorgeous. This Saturday here hopefully we can get some fans interested in buying season tickets at Faurot and get some fans who have nothing to do on a Saturday. Or maybe they can get the daily double, come watch practice and then go watch the basketball game. That’d be awesome. Just trying to provide people with an opportunity to do something, specifically in rural Missouri. If you’re 60 miles or less (away), come on out to practice.