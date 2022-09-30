Dominic Lovett emerges as the offensive playmaker Mizzou football needs

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s young wide receiver from East St. Louis High leads the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards and has been Mizzou’s undisputed most positive development during an otherwise sketchy September.

We’re talking about, of course, Dominic Lovett.

While Tiger fans hold their breath on every target, tweet or twisted ankle involving freshman wideout Luther Burden III, Lovett has emerged as Mizzou’s best offensive playmaker, a lethal threat at a new position and a shining example of patience and persistence.

The former four-star recruit appeared in every game as a freshman last year, made six starts and caught 26 passes. But his production came in fits and starts and all but disappeared late in the season.

As the Tigers (2-2, 0-1 SEC) prepare to host No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday, a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network, Lovett leads the league with 376 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 21 catches, already eclipsing his yardage from all of last season.

What’s his secret?

“I just had to find a love for the game again, honestly,” Lovett said this week. “I just had to find it. No matter what happens outside of football, once you come and put on the Mizzou black and gold colors, everything goes out the door. It’s time to work, and we just look towards our next opponent. Big thing I would say is getting more into my playbook, learning the concept of plays, not just knowing (my assignment), but knowing the concepts so I can be more versatile. They can move me wherever I need to be and I wouldn't be lost.”

Lovett also discovered a dedication to the weight room, not necessarily his favorite place in the past.

“I'm just gonna be honest. Not too many people like working out," he said, "but when I started to see the difference in my body, started to hit (personal records), I knew that I could do it … and that's when I found the love.”

Lately, the football is finding Lovett all over the field. Lovett shares the slot position with sixth-year senior Barrett Banister and leads the team with 29 targets, third-most in the SEC, which is remarkable considering he’s only played 135 snaps, fifth-most among Mizzou’s wide receivers, per Pro Football Focus.

Why the discrepancy? The Tigers clearly favor Banister as a blocker on run plays. Banister has been MU’s slot receiver on 71 running plays, compared to just 31 snaps for Lovett on designed runs. But he’s made the most of his chances, especially on vertical shots. Fourteen of Lovett's targets have come 10 yards or more downfield, of which he’s caught eight for 288 yards.

Last week at Auburn, Lovett’s dazzling adjustment on a 39-yard pass from Brady Cook on the final series of regulation set up the potential game-winning field goal — the kind of clutch play a team’s No. 1 receiver makes.

On the designed play, Lovett ran a fade pattern from the slot, what receivers coach Jacob Peeler calls a raid route where the receiver sprints downfield and works to evade the defender while reaching his landmark.

“I looked at Brady, Brady looked at me and he said, 'Domo, let’s rock,’” Lovett recalled. “When he threw the ball I actually lost it in the sun but at like the last second when it came out of the sun, I just stuck my hands out and it stuck to me.”

Mizzou’s Harrison Mevis would miss the go-ahead field goal and the Tigers lost in overtime, but Lovett’s second straight 100-yard day is a clear reason for optimism as the season reaches its second month.

Other productive new starters have been pleasant surprises:

• Defensive tackle Kristian Williams, a spring transfer from Oregon, has earned the last two starts and gives the Tigers a much-needed impact stopper along the interior. He’s made a positive impact in the locker room, too.

“You're not gonna find a nicer guy,” defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “When you have a bad day, just run into Christian Williams and he’ll cheer you up. When he gets in between those lines, he's a monster. I've been impressed with him from his leadership, from his play on the field, from his character off the field. He’s bee a great addition.”

• Walk-on Jack Stonehouse took over the punting job two weeks ago and played a crucial role in the field position tug of war at Auburn, averaging 48 yards on eight punts.

• Right guard Mitchell Walters (Mehlville High) made his first career start at Auburn, played every snap and didn’t allow a single pressure or commit a penalty.

Lovett’s emergence is less of a surprise. He made a natural transition to the slot during spring practices and can exploit matchups against slower safeties and nickelbacks.

“Last year I felt like I tried to do too much too soon with him moving around too much and didn't really let him develop and settle in,” Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “You gotta remember that these young men are 18 years old, and the jump from high school to college is a little bit more than what people expect. So you have to learn to rely on techniques and fundamentals.”

Which leads back to Burden. Injuries sidelined him for long stretches each of the last two weeks. His production has been sporadic, rarely fulfilling the outsized expectations — fair or not — that followed him from East St. Louis to the SEC. That’s where Lovett offers advice, hope and evidence.

“It's just a process,” Lovett said, “and I told (Lovett) that his time is gonna come. He's got to be patient. Patience is a very big word. Patience is big for everybody. Because you yourself might not see the vision, but you just have to be patient and eventually everything falls in place.”