Dominic Lovett, Luther Burden provide fireworks in Mizzou victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers have an electric playmaker from East St. Louis High who took over stretches of Saturday’s win over Abilene Christian.

No, not that guy.

With all the attention on star freshman Luther Burden III, sophomore wideout Dominic Lovett took turns in the spotlight Saturday at Memorial Stadium, finishing the 34-17 victory with seven receptions for 132 yards and his first two college touchdown catches in front of the largest announced crowd of the Eli Drinkwitz era, 53,253.

The game was too close for the Tigers to empty their bench, but they improved to 2-1 heading into next week’s much bigger test at Auburn, both team’s Southeastern Conference opener.

Here are three takeaways from Mizzou’s 20th straight victory over a team from the Football Championship Subdivision.

'TD Luther' indeed

The latest episode of the Luther Burden Show was loaded with drama.

Drinkwitz resisted giving the five-star rookie the punt return job to start the season, but he clearly changed his mind this week. A minute into the game, with fans still funneling into the stadium, Burden took his first college punt return the distance, living up to his nickname "Touchdown Luther."

ACU punted on its first possession, and like he did in high school, Burden caught the punt on the bounce and went untouched the rest of the way, cutting across the field behind a wall of blockers for a 78-yard touchdown.

It was Mizzou’s first punt return for a touchdown since Richaud Floyd’s against Southeast Missouri State in 2019.

Burden touched the ball a few times on offense and returned two more punts, but he spent a good portion of the second quarter in the locker room. He landed awkwardly on the sideline at the end of a 22-yard punt return then went directly to the injury tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room with members of the training staff. He returned in the half’s final minutes in time to return another punt and catch an 18-yard pass on the Tigers’ final series of the half.

By the end of the game, Burden had six catches for 58 yards and 111 yards on four punt returns.

Lovett provided the day’s biggest plays on offense, starting with a 79-yard touchdown catch on a downfield strike from quarterback Brady Cook. Lovett later snatched a red-zone slant for a 13-yard touchdown.

Through three games, Lovett remains Mizzou’s most prolific receiver with 16 catches for 274 yards.

Cook put together a career game, completing 21 of 30 passes for 290 yards and three TDs, plus 42 rushing yards. Backup Jack Abraham took over the game's final series — not four-star freshman Sam Horn, who's yet to see the field this year and might not have a better opportunity than Saturday.

Mizzou still sluggish on the ground

It was another troublesome day for Missouri’s offensive line. Mizzou’s running game didn’t gain any traction early against an FCS opponent — a big red flag as the Tigers soon enter SEC play.

The struggles in short-yardage seemed to impact play-calling, too. The Tigers faced third-and-short in the first quarter but ACU dropped Elijah Young for a 3-yard loss. On another third-and-short chance, ACU stopped Cody Schrader at the line of scrimmage. On fourth and 1 at midfield, the offense stayed on the field and tried to lure the Wildcats offside, but Drinkwitz declined to run a play, taking the 5-yard delay of game penalty instead. The decision earned the day’s first boos from the home crowd.

By halftime, the Tigers had just 40 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

In the third quarter, Cook’s pass protection broke down at the worst place on the field. With Cook backed up to his own end zone, defensive tackle David Oke rushed through an open hole to Cook’s left and smacked the ball loose into the end zone, where rush end Alexander Duke secured it for the defensive touchdown.

The Tigers were down a starting offensive lineman as left guard Luke Griffin replaced Xavier Delgado, who suffered a leg injury last week at Kansas State.

Mizzou ran for 195 yards but was boom or bust most of the day as running backs accounted for 140 yards on 32 attempts.

Penalties were a constant nuisance for the O-linemen, who were flagged five times for holding.

Sound day for Mizzou defense

Missouri’s defense got off to a shaky start with some missed tackles and third-down breakdowns, but the Tigers forced back-to-back turnovers in the third quarter to extinguish any ACU momentum. MU held the Wildcats’ offense out of the end zone up until the game’s final minutes when the reserves allowed a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. snagged his first career interception, grabbing a tipped ball one-handed in ACU territory. The offense converted the takeaway into a touchdown, Cook’s short pass to tailback Nathaniel Peat.

A series later, linebacker Chad Bailey clobbered Noah Caldwell from behind, popped the ball loose and grabbed it for another turnover.

The defense overpowered the FCS Wildcats for stretches, but for the second straight game, MU’s defensive line wasn’t very disruptive up front.